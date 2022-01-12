Scoutcast: FPL Double Gameweek 22 team-by-team analysis

Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 22.

This weekend’s fixtures mark the start of another Double Gameweek for FPL managers to enjoy.

But with Covid continuing to wreck the fixture schedule and slender pickings among the teams with two fixtures, it is little wonder that Joe and Andy are cautious about the potential for a large points haul.

Eight teams have two matches within Gameweek 22 and our Scoutcast duo are still struggling to pick a strong captain or select players to bring in.

Are Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United’s fixtures too tough to call? And can assets from the likes of Brentford and Burnley inspire confidence?

Joe and Andy discuss the key Double Gameweek issues facing FPL managers before this Friday’s deadline, including whether to trust premium picks such as Spurs striker Harry Kane (£12.2m) or Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) with the captaincy armband.

During their chat, they deep dive into the latest statistics from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area for each of the Double Gameweek teams to find diamonds in what could be the roughest round of fixtures this season.

Andy is considering deploying a Free Hit chip during the week and showcases his latest draft, while Joe is hoping he can finally stop spending hits to get even close to a credible starting XI.

Meanwhile, all the regular features are covered, from fixture frisking to quick-fire questions from the Live Chat crew.

Elsewhere, Seb was absent from this latest episode due to family commitments but should be back next week.

This week’s live show took place on Tuesday 11 January during the Southampton and Brentford match at the tail-end of Gamweek 21. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT