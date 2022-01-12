335
Podcast January 12

Scoutcast: FPL Double Gameweek 22 team-by-team analysis

335 Comments
Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 22.

This weekend’s fixtures mark the start of another Double Gameweek for FPL managers to enjoy.

But with Covid continuing to wreck the fixture schedule and slender pickings among the teams with two fixtures, it is little wonder that Joe and Andy are cautious about the potential for a large points haul.

Eight teams have two matches within Gameweek 22 and our Scoutcast duo are still struggling to pick a strong captain or select players to bring in.

Are Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United’s fixtures too tough to call? And can assets from the likes of Brentford and Burnley inspire confidence?

Joe and Andy discuss the key Double Gameweek issues facing FPL managers before this Friday’s deadline, including whether to trust premium picks such as Spurs striker Harry Kane (£12.2m) or Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) with the captaincy armband.

During their chat, they deep dive into the latest statistics from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area for each of the Double Gameweek teams to find diamonds in what could be the roughest round of fixtures this season.

Andy is considering deploying a Free Hit chip during the week and showcases his latest draft, while Joe is hoping he can finally stop spending hits to get even close to a credible starting XI.

Meanwhile, all the regular features are covered, from fixture frisking to quick-fire questions from the Live Chat crew.

Elsewhere, Seb was absent from this latest episode due to family commitments but should be back next week.

This week’s live show took place on Tuesday 11 January during the Southampton and Brentford match at the tail-end of Gamweek 21. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    If Daka is fit to start do you think it's worth to take him?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      depends who is going out

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Edouard

        Open Controls
    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      It's a gamble, but could pay off

      Open Controls
    3. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Would say he’s unlikely to start even if available.

      Maddison, Lookman, Barnes and Perez all fully fit and played the cup game so don’t see why they wouldn’t start.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        None of the above are outright strikers the mould of Vardy/Daka though. There's definitely a risk Daka only plays 1 of 2 games but I'd be surprised to see Lookman/Perez as makeshift striker in both

        Open Controls
  2. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Been weighing up whether to bring in KDB this week or a doubler like Maddison instead. Feels like it's a long-term v short-term question more than anything and feels a bit weird considering it in a week with doubles and for a player that's facing Chelsea, but the weirder thing upon thinking this over is looking at Chelsea's defensive stats of late and seeing how poor they've been while most still consider them to be solid.

    GW1-12 (12 games):
    - 8 clean sheets
    - 4 goals conceded
    - 9W/2D/1L

    GW13-21 (9 games):
    - 1 clean sheet
    - 12 goals conceded
    - 3W/5D/1L

    (Also take into account that that sole clean sheet in their last 9 was against Wolves.)

    Open Controls
    1. Aston VII iia hahaha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      The problem is that presumably you're spending Salah money to get KdB. Or are you going to field both?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        I can afford both, I'd be moving Son to KDB (I'll actually have 1m left over as well) and still have Salah so at this stage I may just bench him. The problem is it locks me out of options like Watkins for next week if I wanted to go there, but I could probably afford someone like Buendia still

        Open Controls
        1. Aston VII iia hahaha
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          KdB is a great player, but with the points being shared + the threat of rotation, I'm not sure he represents value. I have both Silva and Foden.

          Open Controls
  3. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Current team includes:

    Salah
    TAA
    Son
    Foden
    Dennis
    Livra
    Foster

    Safe to say may as well use 1st FH this week and review again the week after?

    Don't want to cost myself lots of points as very close in ML

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      TAA, Foden, Dennis should be fine. You probably have another goalkeeper. Take a hit for Son/Salah to Maddison and a forward to Kane/Ronaldo.

      Open Controls
      1. niaz1982
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Forget i had sanchez!!!

        Full team potentially before transfers:
        Sanchez
        TAA Rudiger Cancelo
        Salah Son Foden Bowen
        Dennis Antonio Edouard

        Bench - Foster, Duffy, Livra, Luiz

        Open Controls
  4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Planning to go with this. Does it look ok? Somehow, does not feel right benching Saka but don't know who else to bench.

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Reguilon
    KDB Bilva Jota Bowen
    Ronaldo Dennis

    Sanchez Saka Gelhardt Livra

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Wouldn't be too concerned with benching Saka tbh, that is a pretty good XI. Not interested in any Leicester players?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        No. Don't know how they will perform with all those absentees. Burnley away might be anything. Play Spurs in the other game. Fixtures post that not too great either.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          5 hours ago

          I see and agree tbf... Just read on the Leicester forum that they are still missing a fair few players, so i'm more and more unsure of any of them as assets for this GW. Might just go for KDB or Bruno as Son replacement and maybe Moura for Ødegaard.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            Moura might do really well. Has looked good. Is highly involved. Is getting into the right areas.

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 55 mins ago

              Yeah my thinking as well, thanks and good luck mate. Hopefully there won't be any postponements this GW(unless it only affects our rivals, haha).

              Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    3. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      I think I'd play Saka over Bilva personally

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Yes. Exactly what I am contemplating.

        Open Controls
  5. W
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Help...

    Haven't made changes to my team for a while, some advice appreciated.

    Ramsdale Foster*
    TAA* Cancelo James* Alonso Livra*
    Salah* Jota Silva Foden* Bowen
    Watkins King Davies*

    2.4itb, 2FT

    Something like this?
    James, Salah, Davies > Emerson Royal, Madders/Moura, Kane/Ronaldo (-4)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. W
      • 8 Years
      5 hours ago

      Would give me

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Alonso, Cancelo, [E. Royal]
      Jota Silva Bowen [Madders/Moura]
      King [Kane/Ronaldo]

      Foster, Foden, Watkins, Livra

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Looks good! Madders and Kane

        Open Controls
  6. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Has coutinho actually signed as yet … or just FPL haven’t added him as yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      He's signed but not added yet. Rumours of 6.5m

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanks. That would be a very interesting price point with his upcoming fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 50 mins ago

          Absolutely mate. Got a soft spot for him as a Liverpool fan

          Open Controls
  7. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Considering I have 2 FT (as a result of oversleeping last deadline), would you just use them and save the free hit here?

    DDG

    TAA - Alonso - Cancelo

    Raphinha - Foden - Bernardo - Jota

    Ronaldo - King - Broja

    (4.0 keeper, Son, Livramento, White)

    Thinking something along the lines of Son -> cheapie and Broja -> Kane. Not too happy with losing Broja though.

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Absolutely yes. I am considering not using the FH and your team is definitely in better shape!

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Think with 2 FT you should be well set up.

      Open Controls
  8. dshv
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Ddg
    Cancelo reguilon trent
    Jota foden son maddison bowen
    Ronaldo king

    Foster - watkins cash livra

    1. Son to who for a hit?
    2. Play Watkins??

    Open Controls
  9. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Sanchez (Ramsdale)

    TAA - Cancelo- Konsa
    KDB - Moura - Bilva - Bowen
    King - Maupay - Watkins

    (Son, Livra, Tomiyasu)

    1ft 0.7 itb

    Is it a case of

    1. FH
    2. A -8 which would sort out Son, Watkins and an upgrade in either defence or mid?

    Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Son and Livramento out for a -4 I’d say would set up your team okay.

      Personally wouldn’t sell Watkins.

      Open Controls
  10. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    I don't think Antonio is gonna start, just wanted to put it out there.

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      I agree I think he will be subbed on and get a RC tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Its okay, we cant really do anything about it.

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Nothing can be done about it either way.

      Open Controls
    4. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      As a Bowen capper, I’d be content with that outcome.
      But the Antonio owner part of me wants him to play, score and do well just so my team gets as many points as possible

      Open Controls
    5. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Been waiting to hear your views on this all morning, cheers.

      Open Controls
    6. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Sounds like you’re right

      I’d expect him to come off the bench though at some stage

      Open Controls
  11. mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    7M for Cout. Hmmm

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Interesting …. With Antonio DCL and King filling up my forward spots … he may be the way into Villa’s upcoming fixtures.

      Open Controls
  12. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Coutinho priced at £7m

    Open Controls
  13. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    7.0m Philippe Coutinho

    Open Controls
  14. We Go Again
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Would you FH this? Still have two FH available.

    Lloris Steele
    TAA* Cancelo White Livra* James*
    Jota Bowen Gray Foden* Son*
    DCL Antonio Watkins

    2m itb 1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      FH just not very appealing this week for me - not many options I particularly want. Plus with Omicron rampant, I’m not even confident that all the DGWers will get a double.

      Open Controls
  15. Jafooli
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Philippe Coutinho price point is 7.0m

    Which means his price is 7.0m. Hope that helps.

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Just brought him in, and therefore the first owner since he was last in FPL 😎

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Did you actually bring him in? Ballsy imo, he's been so bad for Bayern and Barca these past years or at least not at the level he was for Pool.

        Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Thanks. Does that mean he is ‘mid priced’?

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Mid price pointed….

          Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Surely Djokovic is toast, with latest revelations?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-59935127

        Open Controls
        1. Dammit_182
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Yea, I wouldn’t bring him into your FF team unless your on a FH.

            Open Controls
            1. Gooner Kebab
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              No DGW either

              Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Yeah wouldn't bring him in on a hit tbh.

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Where the fck does these Antonio benched rumours coming from? People just trolling/scare mongering? Cause I can't find anything on twitter or WH forum.

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            This post is the 1st mention I’ve seen of it

            Open Controls
        2. kbaby901
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Lookman on the FH? Should start with no Vardy ya?

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            He's a good shout imb.

            Open Controls

