FanTeam winner Josh Wooldridge’s Second Chance team reveal

GOALKEEPER

David de Gea

Great upcoming fixtures and has a double this Gameweek – an easy inclusion for me.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Really good fixtures for one of the best defenders on the game. Nothing has changed with him so I want him from the start in Second Chance!

Joao Cancelo

Probably the best value pick on FanTeam so far this season. Plays for the most solid defence in the league, and is amongst the division’s most attacking defenders. An easy but exceptionally solid pick.

Matt Lowton

I want a Burnley defender as they are extremely cheap and have four games in hand on some teams – the most in the league. The first of these outstanding matches is scheduled to be in Double Gameweek 22.

Marcal

Rounding off my defence is Marcal. Wolves have been the best-value defence of the season so far, and Marcal has secured a starting spot recently since coming back from injury. He’ll also be needed at centre-half with Romain Saiss away at AFCON.

MIDFIELDERS

Diogo Jota

Another Liverpool man again with no double but Jota’s inclusion again was trivial for me. With no Mohamed Salah around, Jota is probably the Liverpool option to have and is a genuine armband contender for Gameweek 23.

Raphinha

A possibility to have a Double Gameweek next week (Gameweek 23), I am going to go with the Leeds man from the start, and hope I get rewarded against a slightly shaky-looking West Ham defence.

Mason Mount

The toughest pick for my team, but with uncertainty over Leicester’s fixtures, I have gone for Mount over James Maddison and Youri Tielemans in my final midfield slot. I will then use Mount as my slot to get Salah back, downgrading one of my two strikers in order to do so.

FORWARDS

Joshua King

Still gets the nod for me over Emmanuel Dennis, but both are great options. King is the FanTeam pick though, with 90 minutes and penalties in his favour!

Harry Kane

With Son Heung-min out, the decision over which Spurs attacker to go for became a formality. I am really big on their double and hope Kane steps up in the absence of his teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite being a tad underwhelming of late, Ronaldo will be my captain this week, so is a must-have in my draft. With two favourable fixtures and Manchester United in desperate need of a win, I am going to pay up for him and hope he delivers.

Five Players I like that didn’t quite make it in

Phil Foden

Ollie Watkins

Jose Sa

James Maddison

Jarrod Bowen

