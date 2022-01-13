Second Chance FanTeam team reveal: No Chelsea, captain Kane and Digne in

Sponsored by Fanteam

There’s not much time left to get your entries in for FanTeam’s free-to-play Second Chance half-season Fantasy game, which offers a prize pool of £100,000 despite not costing a penny to enter!

We’ve enlisted the services of FanTeam expert Linn, who reveals her own team plans ahead of Friday’s deadline.

It’s funny how things turn around, isn’t it? Not too long ago, triple Chelsea defense and no Harry Kane was the way to go and here I am, mid-season, getting Kane and even captaining him for the first time, while not having a single Chelsea player in my team despite their Double Gameweek. I’m going with a 3-5-2 formation because, if I manage to get 90 minutes from the midfielders and forwards, that means seven extra points each week! This strategy will also work with a 3-4-3 formation.

Let me introduce my team:

GOALKEEPER

Jose Sa

I think this one really is a no-brainer. Wolves have proven – even against tougher opponents – that they can be trusted to keep a clean sheet. And Sá has been outstanding! A very tasty price point too. Jose is a set and forget in my team for the rest of the season.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold

He is always the first one I pick on any team or draft I make. He’s been outstanding this season and comes with a very good attacking threat as well as good clean sheet odds. Is he too pricey though? I don’t think so. He averages about 6.2 points per game and only two similarly-priced midfielders match that – Jarrod Bowen and Bernardo Silva.

Aymeric Laporte

Why Laporte over Joao Cancelo? Have I gone mad? I hope not! Laporte and Cancelo do not actually differ much when it comes to points per game (5.65 vs 5.11) because at FanTeam the players don’t get bonus points, which gives these two a similar Fantasy output – and since I’d have to pay 0.8m more to go with Cancelo, I am hoping I can use that extra money to upgrade elsewhere.

Lucas Digne

Now this was an exciting January transfer, wasn’t it? It might be a bit early for him to go straight into Aston Villa’s starting XI but, if he doesn’t start, the Safety Net feature will give me the best in-form starting Villa defender. since Digne is the most expensive one. Getting a Villa defender in against Manchester United might not be the optimal plan, but I am thinking long-term and not just one Gameweek.

MIDFIELDERS

Phli Foden

Foden might not play this week, he even might be benched in other weeks but because of Safety Net I can finally put a Manchester City midfielder in my team and not lose any sleep over if he will start or not! Phil is at a lovely price point which means Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva can all come in and cover for if Foden doesn’t start. And when he starts I certainly want him in my team! He will be a season-long hold for me.

James Maddison

Maddo! I love this guy and am so excited that I now get to own him. He’s been brilliant for Leicester City lately and is set to have a Double Gameweek 22. He seems to have found his old scoring shoes and we all know he’s got an excellent eye for the game and can get a return or two even in the tougher matches.

Diogo Jota

My favourite Liverpool player this season, so of course, I am putting him in my team – especially with Mohamed Salah away at AFCON. Sadio Mane is also missing and Roberto Firmino is likely to take the centre spot, with Jota on the wing – a position he thrives in and usually gets more returns from than when playing through the middle.

Jarrod Bowen

The best performing midfielder at his price. He’s been sensational for West Ham this season and even though his expected goals (xG) number might not be mind-blowing, he keeps putting up excellent performances and getting on the scoresheet. And a Safety Net of Said Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek is not too shabby.

Ademola Lookman

With the Second Chance starting in a Double Gameweek I wanted to treat myself to one fun punt and that is Ademola Lookman. With their main strikers out or away at AFCON, Lookman has had to step up and fill their boots. He has shown excellent form and, as long as he gets the minutes under his belt, he could be a very interesting differential. However, my long-term plan is to move him on to Philippe Coutinho (6.5m).

FORWARDS

Joshua King

Picking a Watford striker when they’re playing Newcastle United and Burnley in a Double Gameweek must be the most logical thing ever. But why King and not Emmanuel Dennis? I have two reasons for this; one is that midfielders and forwards get one extra point for playing the full 90 minutes – King usually does and Dennis doesn’t. Second of all, he’s on penalties and, when you’re in doubt, always go for the guy on pens!

Harry Kane

This is a first for me this season. But with Son Heung-min out and Antonio Conte starting to get the team to play the way he wants, this has got to be a good move, right? Kane has been consistent in the last four matches and scored in three of them. This is enough for me to trust him over Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently nursing a hip injury as well as playing for a Man United team that seems unable to gel. Kane is my place-holder for Salah and will be downgraded to someone like Danny Ings or Michail Antonio in a few Gameweeks.

My key tips for the FanTeam Second Chance game are:

Keep an eye on the Safety Net and use it to your advantage

Don’t stare yourself blind at the current Double Gameweek

Spread the risk of games being postponed by picking players from a variety of teams

Save up as many transfers as you can (they roll every week)

Make sure you have an easy way to get Salah in when he’s back

WATCH JOSH AND AZ’S LATEST VIDEO

#ad 18+ begambleaware.org

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT