FanTeam January 13

Second Chance FanTeam team reveal: No Chelsea, captain Kane and Digne in

There’s not much time left to get your entries in for FanTeam’s free-to-play Second Chance half-season Fantasy game, which offers a prize pool of £100,000 despite not costing a penny to enter!

We’ve enlisted the services of FanTeam expert Linn, who reveals her own team plans ahead of Friday’s deadline.

It’s funny how things turn around, isn’t it? Not too long ago, triple Chelsea defense and no Harry Kane was the way to go and here I am, mid-season, getting Kane and even captaining him for the first time, while not having a single Chelsea player in my team despite their Double Gameweek. I’m going with a 3-5-2 formation because, if I manage to get 90 minutes from the midfielders and forwards, that means seven extra points each week! This strategy will also work with a 3-4-3 formation. 

Let me introduce my team:

GOALKEEPER

Jose Sa

I think this one really is a no-brainer. Wolves have proven – even against tougher opponents – that they can be trusted to keep a clean sheet. And Sá has been outstanding! A very tasty price point too. Jose is a set and forget in my team for the rest of the season. 

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold

He is always the first one I pick on any team or draft I make. He’s been outstanding this season and comes with a very good attacking threat as well as good clean sheet odds. Is he too pricey though? I don’t think so. He averages about 6.2 points per game and only two similarly-priced midfielders match that – Jarrod Bowen and Bernardo Silva.

Aymeric Laporte

Why Laporte over Joao Cancelo? Have I gone mad? I hope not! Laporte and Cancelo do not actually differ much when it comes to points per game (5.65 vs 5.11) because at FanTeam the players don’t get bonus points, which gives these two a similar Fantasy output – and since I’d have to pay 0.8m more to go with Cancelo, I am hoping I can use that extra money to upgrade elsewhere.

Lucas Digne

Now this was an exciting January transfer, wasn’t it? It might be a bit early for him to go straight into Aston Villa’s starting XI but, if he doesn’t start, the Safety Net feature will give me the best in-form starting Villa defender. since Digne is the most expensive one. Getting a Villa defender in against Manchester United might not be the optimal plan, but I am thinking long-term and not just one Gameweek.

MIDFIELDERS

Phli Foden

Foden might not play this week, he even might be benched in other weeks but because of Safety Net I can finally put a Manchester City midfielder in my team and not lose any sleep over if he will start or not! Phil is at a lovely price point which means Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva can all come in and cover for if Foden doesn’t start. And when he starts I certainly want him in my team! He will be a season-long hold for me.

James Maddison

Maddo! I love this guy and am so excited that I now get to own him. He’s been brilliant for Leicester City lately and is set to have a Double Gameweek 22. He seems to have found his old scoring shoes and we all know he’s got an excellent eye for the game and can get a return or two even in the tougher matches.

Diogo Jota

My favourite Liverpool player this season, so of course, I am putting him in my team – especially with Mohamed Salah away at AFCON. Sadio Mane is also missing and Roberto Firmino is likely to take the centre spot, with Jota on the wing – a position he thrives in and usually gets more returns from than when playing through the middle.

Jarrod Bowen

The best performing midfielder at his price. He’s been sensational for West Ham this season and even though his expected goals (xG) number might not be mind-blowing, he keeps putting up excellent performances and getting on the scoresheet. And a Safety Net of Said Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek is not too shabby.

Ademola Lookman

With the Second Chance starting in a Double Gameweek I wanted to treat myself to one fun punt and that is Ademola Lookman. With their main strikers out or away at AFCON, Lookman has had to step up and fill their boots. He has shown excellent form and, as long as he gets the minutes under his belt, he could be a very interesting differential. However, my long-term plan is to move him on to Philippe Coutinho (6.5m).

FORWARDS

Joshua King

Picking a Watford striker when they’re playing Newcastle United and Burnley in a Double Gameweek must be the most logical thing ever. But why King and not Emmanuel Dennis? I have two reasons for this; one is that midfielders and forwards get one extra point for playing the full 90 minutes – King usually does and Dennis doesn’t. Second of all, he’s on penalties and, when you’re in doubt, always go for the guy on pens!

Harry Kane

This is a first for me this season. But with Son Heung-min out and Antonio Conte starting to get the team to play the way he wants, this has got to be a good move, right? Kane has been consistent in the last four matches and scored in three of them. This is enough for me to trust him over Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently nursing a hip injury as well as playing for a Man United team that seems unable to gel. Kane is my place-holder for Salah and will be downgraded to someone like Danny Ings or Michail Antonio in a few Gameweeks.

My key tips for the FanTeam Second Chance game are: 

  • Keep an eye on the Safety Net and use it to your advantage
  • Don’t stare yourself blind at the current Double Gameweek
  • Spread the risk of games being postponed by picking players from a variety of teams
  • Save up as many transfers as you can (they roll every week) 
  • Make sure you have an easy way to get Salah in when he’s back

Linn Fantasy football enthusiast and banana pizza connoisseur.

574 Comments
  1. Zebras
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Do we think Dalot starts in the double? Played 70 minutes in the cup so he’s either played his way back in over AWB or AWB was rested for the weekend.. thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Atwood
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m an owner and a bit worried. Whenever he’s started he’s done really well for me, so it’s infuriating to see him be dropped recently.

      Open Controls
      1. Zebras
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same. I want to start him but feel he’s more likely to make cameos in each for 1pt. My DGW defenders are Duffy & Dalot so both a massive gamble

        Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not worth the risk

      Open Controls
  2. Atwood
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    1FT. I guess Salah/Broja (-4) are the obvious moves. Who to bring in? Which three to bench?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Marcal - Dalot
    Salah - Saka - Jota - Gray - Bowen
    Antonio - King - Broja

    Open Controls
    1. Fantabulous KdB
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ronaldo/Maddison to get
      Could play bb if your other keeper is good

      Open Controls
  3. Traction Engine Foot
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking of ignoring Ronaldo and Kane? I'm considering just going with a forward line of King, Dennis, Antonio. The only thing putting me off is the amount of money in the bank/lack of a 'premium' captaincy option, and I feel this a stupid way to think this season. It also means I can get Salah back without a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Have Ronaldo. Still captaining Dennis. Bowen showed you don't need to be a premium to be a great captain option

      Open Controls
    2. Zebras
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think quite a lot of us have this front line as well. for all the sensible reasons you gave, I feel the primary reason we want the premium forwards is to cover those that’ll be captaining him.

      I’ve taken hits before for Ronaldo and he’s disappointed. Given the lack of form at Spurs and United I think it’s fine to not go w them

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cheers for reinforcing my drunken thoughts guys, I will sleep on it but am feeling it may be the way to go.

      Open Controls
  4. SAY MY NAME
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Antonio to Ronaldo for -4?

    initial feeling was no, but getting tempted now (have Kane already btw, and total of 6 dgw players)

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
  5. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    What to do here?

    De Gea (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Dias (Johnson) (Livramento)
    Jota Son* Salah* Bowen (Brownhill)
    Antonio Watkins King

    1 ft, 0.0 itb

    a. Salah and Son to Maddison and Mount/Moura/Fernandes (-4)
    b. Son and Livramento to Maddison and Emerson Royal (-4)
    c. Salah and Antonio to Maddison and CR7/Kane (C) (-4)

    A and B would mean captaining Maddison or King

    Open Controls
  6. smix
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who to take out to bring in Maddison:

    A. Bernardo
    B. Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Steiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    I did Salah > Son just before the Son announcement. Kicking myself. Still, wondering if I FH this team so I get Salah back immediately.

    FH team:
    DDG
    Rudiger, Trent, Royal
    Mount, Maddison, Tielemans, Jota
    Ronaldo, Kane, Dennis

    OR -- Take a hit to replace James and ESR? (deal with Son/Salah later)
    DDG, Ramsdale
    Rudiger, Trent, James, Cancelo, Livra
    Jota, Bilva, Raphinha, ESR, Son
    King, Antonio, Dennis

    Open Controls
  8. GunnersQ
      28 mins ago

      Activated FH Team

      Starting 11

      DDG²
      Rudiger²/Cucu²/Soyuchu²
      Madders²/Bruno²/Bowen/Jota
      Daka²/Dennis²/CR7²

      Bench

      Foster²/TAA/Trossard²/Tsmikas

      Verdict & any suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Why spend the money on Trent and bench him?

        Open Controls
        1. GunnersQ
            5 mins ago

            In my original team and still have 0.4itb

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I'd put him in the 11 in place of Soyunchu

              Open Controls
        2. Francescoli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          If you're playing FH, my preference is to choose players playing 180 minutes. If Jota blanks he will leave you with 2-3 points. If Mount blanks twice, you'll have 4-6 points.

          Open Controls
      2. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Captain:

        A) Maddison
        B) Dennis

        Open Controls
        1. GunnersQ
            4 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            I am on Dennis, but Maddison is a nice pick.

            Open Controls
          • Fantabulous KdB
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            If Burnley game is on, then maddison

            Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Bench one:

          A) Laporte
          B) Cancelo
          c) Tierney

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            thx

            Open Controls
        3. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          I have no dgw mids.

          Is Son to anyone worth a -4 hit, no budget limit? Someone with good short term fixtures and form, until Salah's return.

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Maddison

            Open Controls
          2. Fantabulous KdB
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Who is your captain? Maddison or Moura might be worth it, or Bruno if feeling punty

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              14 mins ago

              Dennis(C)

              Open Controls
            2. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              I probably wouldn't captain Son's replacement.

              So it would be something like
              Maddison dgw -4 vs sgw Watkins (MUN) or Coady (SOU)

              Open Controls
        4. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Repost. Better option here? 1ft, 0.1m itb

          A. Son Bernardo > Maddison moura -4
          B. Son Antonio > Kane lookman -4
          C. Son > Maddison / Moura

          LLORIS
          Taa cancelo ALONSO
          SON Bernardo Jota Bowen
          RONALDO KING Antonio

          Foster gray Johnson tierney

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            I'd be tempted to just do C and play Gray Vs Norwich

            Open Controls
            1. Fantabulous KdB
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              +1

              Open Controls
            2. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Probably the sensible option. And if you had to choose between A or B?

              Open Controls
          2. SAY MY NAME
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            yeah, C, and play Gray (with Maddison over Moura i think)

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
        5. Fantabulous KdB
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Play Foden or Watkins?

          Open Controls
          1. Atwood
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Watkins

            Open Controls
        6. Mahjongking
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Sanchez
          Taa alonso cancelo
          Moura jota bowen foden
          Dennis dcl antonio

          Subs steele tierney salah coufal

          0.3 itb 1 ft. Will u do salah and antonio to bruno and maupay for -4?

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            As per below, I wouldn't take a hit to remove Antonio.

            Bruno a brave move but may come good

            Open Controls
            1. Mahjongking
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              But am afraid of leeds game being postpone plus antonio is not doing that good at the moment as well. I am taking someone with a dgw so maybe a good risk?

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                I can't see Maupay hauling Vs Chelsea so unless you are confident the Leeds game is off, then I wouldn't personally. But if you've got a good feeling about it, do it.

                Open Controls
        7. mgilbert86
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Dcl vs norwich and antonio vs leeds

          Surely neither worth a hit out fordgw?

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Not unless game or their place in it is at major risk

            Open Controls
            1. Mahjongking
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              I think if u already got bowen. Is okay to get antonio out

              Open Controls
          2. GE
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Very riski

            Open Controls
        8. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Have no confidence in Dalot starting both games (or United in keeping a clean sheet). Who is best to replace him?

          A. Emerson Royal
          B. Regulion
          C. Cucurcella

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Not Regulion

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              To be honest, it was him originally but now leaning on ER but.not sure if that's just because I wanna stick with Spurs for the double

              Open Controls
          2. Francescoli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Emerson

            Open Controls
        9. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          whos your top 3 DGW midfielders for this week?

          Open Controls
          1. BrazilianGooner
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Lucas Moura, Maddison and possibly Trossard as a differential.

            Open Controls
          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Maddy - Mount - Tielemans

            Open Controls
          3. Francescoli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fernandes, Maddison and Mount

            Open Controls
        10. ZTF
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Watkins to Dennis for free?

          Plan to get Ings soon enough but with Norwich at home next for Watford this feels worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            For free, absolutely

            Open Controls
          2. Francescoli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Nah you'll want Watkins in next week. Juicy double or triple gameweek coming up for Vila...

            Open Controls
            1. ZTF
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Interesting point. I do think I’ll probably get Ings next week though…or Cash if I’m forced into a defender

              Open Controls
              1. Francescoli
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                who are your other strikers?

                Open Controls
        11. Francescoli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Here's my FH team for DGW22.

          Would you take a Chelsea defender out for either another Spurs defender or Cucurella?

          DDG
          Rudiger Emerson Alonso
          Fernandes Mount Maddison Moura
          Ronaldo Dennis Kane

          Steele Lowton Sissoko Tsimikas

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            You have 3 Spurs already.

            Open Controls
            1. Francescoli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yes, I could move Moura to Trossard or Jorginho if I go down that path.

              Open Controls
        12. Mahjongking
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Those getting maddison not afraid burnley game postpone?

          Open Controls
          1. GE
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yup

            Open Controls
          2. Traction Engine Foot
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            I have him already and am fairly worried!

            Open Controls
          3. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            why would it be postponed? burnley having problems now?

            Open Controls
            1. Mahjongking
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah hear burnley might nt have Enough players to play?

              Open Controls
        13. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Martinelli to Tielemans for a hit?

          Open Controls
        14. Aenima FC
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thoughts? Gtg? Did Son to Maddi already.

          A. FH (have both)
          B. Take a hit? Ant to Ron? Other?
          C. Hold

          DE GEA
          Taa, Cancelo, ALONSO
          MADDI, Bowen, Kdb, Jota, Raph
          DENNIS (c), Ant

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. OleBall
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Ant to Ron if you want to captain him

            Open Controls
        15. OleBall
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          DDG
          Lamptey Cancelo TAA
          Bowen Jota Foden Bernardo
          DCL Antonio Ronaldo(c)

          Foster Dawson DLuiz Targett

          1ft 2.4itb

          Only have 3dgwers but not sure i like anyone enough for a hit.
          Any suggestions?
          A) Bernardo > Maddy
          B) Bernardo > Maddy + Ant > Dennis
          C) Targett > any defender???
          D) Something else

          Open Controls
          1. Aenima FC
            • 9 Years
            just now

            A. Or Foden ?

            Open Controls
        16. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          any games currently under covid threats?

          Arteta says Spurs game is.. any others?

          Open Controls
        17. TheYogaDaddy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          What to do here?

          De Gea (Foster)
          TAA Cancelo Dias (Johnson) (Livramento)
          Jota Son* Salah* Bowen (Brownhill)
          Antonio Watkins King

          1 ft, 0.0 itb

          a. Salah and Son to Maddison and Mount/Moura/Fernandes (-4)
          b. Son and Livramento to Maddison and Emerson Royal (-4)
          c. Salah and Antonio to Maddison and CR7/Kane (C) (-4)

          A and B would mean captaining Maddison or King.

          Open Controls
        18. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          FH team?
          DDG
          Rudiger, Trent, Royal
          Mount, Maddison, Bowen, Jota
          Ronaldo, Kane, Dennis
          (Foster; Lowton, Gordon, Marcal)

          -- OR --

          Hit team (-4)?
          DDG
          Rudiger, Trent, Cancelo, Royal
          Jota, Bilva, Maddison
          King, Antonio, Dennis
          (Ramsdale; Raphinha, Livra, Son)

          Open Controls
        19. AK_FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Which one out for Ronaldo?

          A) Antonio
          B) Watkins

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.