Double Gameweek 22 match between Burnley and Leicester postponed

Burnley and Leicester City will now only have a ‘single’ Gameweek at best after the Premier League confirmed on Friday that Saturday’s match between the two clubs has been postponed.

This time it was the Clarets who submitted a postponement application due to a number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within their first-team squad.

Sean Dyche’s side are, of course, also scheduled to be in action next Tuesday against Watford, so it remains to be seen whether the situation at Turf Moor has improved sufficiently for that fixture to go ahead.

Leicester’s one and only Gameweek 22 match is now at home to Tottenham Hotspur next Wednesday.

This latest postponement means that Burnley and Leicester now each have four outstanding league fixtures to rearrange, with the Foxes’ Gameweek 27 match against Chelsea now needing to be rescheduled due to the Blues qualifying for the EFL Cup final on the same weekend.

POSTPONED MATCHES – AND REASONS WHY

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 22

Burnley v Watford (Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 22

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 22

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)

Everton v Leicester City (Covid)

Southampton v Brentford (Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 21

Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)

West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 21

Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Covid)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)

Liverpool v Leeds United (Covid)

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Covid)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (Covid)

Everton v Newcastle United (Covid)

Leicester City v Norwich City (Covid)

Southampton v Newcastle United (Covid)

Burnley v Leicester City (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (clash with the Club World Cup) – now in Double Gameweek 22

Chelsea v Arsenal (clash with the Club World Cup)

Arsenal v Liverpool (clash with EFL Cup final)

Chelsea v Leicester City (clash with the EFL Cup final)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Burnley , Leicester (4)

, Leicester (4) Arsenal, Everton (3)

Everton (3) Spurs, Brighton, Watford, Liverpool, Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves, Newcastle, Chelsea (2)

Southampton, Crystal Palace, Norwich, Man Utd (1)

Man City, West Ham, Brentford (0)

The above figures take into account the six rearranged Gameweek 21 and 22 matches.

