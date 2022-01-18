99
Pro Pundits - Tom January 18

The FPL transfers I am considering for Gameweek 23 and beyond

99 Comments
Share
Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Calvert-Lewin, Wolves and his Gameweek 2 plans

So, as I write this, we’re eight games into Double Gameweek 22 and I sit 42,274th overall in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The festive period was a bit of a slog as I dropped outside of the top 100k, but after picking up 77 points so far this week, it at least feels like we’re moving in the right direction again.

Now, as focus turns to Gameweek 23, I’m going to note down some initial thoughts on transfers.

For context, here’s how I’m currently set-up, with one free transfer and £4.3m in the bank.

ANTONIO > WATKINS

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Villa under Gerrard and his Gameweek 13 plans 6

This is a transfer I am considering, but only if Aston Villa are handed two fixtures in Gameweek 23 (more on that later).

If that does come to fruition, I like Ollie Watkins (£7.7m), who I think will lead the line in Villa’s 4-3-2-1 formation, with two playmakers – Emiliano Buendia (£6.2m) and Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) – in behind.

Danny Ings (£7.7m) is without doubt a top-quality player but in this current system, Villa always look far more effective with Watkins as the only striker, with his ability to press from the front a key part of his game.

Under Gerrard, Watkins has three goals and an assist across his eight appearances, averaging 1.90 shots per 90 minutes.

However, I’d expect those numbers to increase if playing through the middle, whilst it’s also worth noting the opposition faced during that run, which has included games against some of the leagues best defences, including Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ollie Watkins’ xG shot map under Steven Gerrard, with all 16 goal attempts arriving in the box

I should note, losing Michail Antonio (£7.7m) isn’t a priority, but he does look tired right now, something David Moyes touched on after Sunday’s loss to Leeds United, whilst he could also feature for Jamaica, if selected, in the coming weeks.

“We noticed that as well (that Antonio looked tired). But it is difficult when you have to play. He is one of our key goalscorers. We were chasing the game from 15 minutes in and it was really difficult to change him. He was out on his legs after the game but again what can we do?” – David Moyes on Michail Antonio

RUDIGER > ROBERTSON/DIGNE

Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON?

Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m) probably needs to be moved on, with Chelsea’s home tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday followed by successive blanks.

In terms of replacements, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is averaging over 7.5 points per match over his last seven starts, producing a goal, five assists and 10 bonus points. Despite that, he is still owned by just 3.0% of FPL managers, and once everyone is back from Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty, a Liverpool triple-up of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), plus Robertson, is appealing.

That would mean losing Diogo Jota (£8.4m), but I’m not against that right now, as it opens up an additional midfield spot, which I’ll touch on later.

Lucas Digne (£5.0m) is another option I’m keen on, given Aston Villa’s schedule. The Frenchman was very advanced up the left-flank against Manchester United on Saturday, registering 25 final-third touches (the second-most of Villa players), two shots in the box and two chances created. He was also involved at set-piece situations, which gives him a slight edge over Matty Cash (£5.1m) on the opposite flank, in my opinion.

Aston Villa sit top of the FFS Season Ticker for ease of fixture between Gameweeks 23 and 28

FERNANDES > SALAH

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 9? 1

This week’s transfer in, Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m), is simply a placeholder for Salah, who will return as soon as he is available.

Egypt look likely to qualify for the knockout stages following their 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, though it’s far from certain ahead of their final group match against Sudan on Wednesday.

However, if it’s Gameweek 23, 24 or 25 when back, I’ll be ready to move.

PHIL FODEN / SON HEUNG-MIN

2pm kick-off team news as Burnley v Spurs is postponed

Both Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Son Heung-min (£10.7m) have done well for me this season, and finding a route back to both players is something I’ve explored.

The Manchester City man looks a particularly good option this week, given his next three fixtures, which includes games against Southampton (a), Brentford (h) and Norwich City (a).

Also, if Salah isn’t ready for Gameweek 24, Foden is also a potential captain, given how many goals Brentford have shipped on the road in recent times.

However, to do this I’d need to lose Jota, which in turn would free up a midfield spot, and is why I’m considering shifting to a Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Salah Liverpool triple-up soon.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23/24?

The story linked here, via the Telegraph, suggests the Premier League are keen for the near two-week ‘winter break’ to remain in place, despite a backlog of postponed fixtures that still need to be rearranged.

However, fixtures like Leeds United v Aston Villa and Burnley v Watford could still slot in alongside the FA Cup fourth round ties, which is worth keeping in mind when planning. Having one or two targets in mind from those teams mentioned is probably a good idea, then, just in case we need to react quickly prior to deadline.

For example, my current Watchlist includes players like Lucas Digne, Matthew Lowton (£4.4m), Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.6m) and Ollie Watkins, perhaps even Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m), given that Burnley have up to five games in hand on some teams.

So, these are the moves I’m mulling over for now, which I’ll decide on closer to deadline.

Thanks for reading, and best of luck in Tuesday and Wednesday’s games!

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

99 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Irons.

    Open Controls
  2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    We move

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      ..... back to the office after lunch

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Home office in my kitchen. Not moving anywhere!

        Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    "Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday, so we will train today," Ralf explained during his press conference. "But in the press conference before the Villa game, I was also convinced Cristiano would be available and he wasn't.

    "So we have to wait for the training session today in an hour's time. I think they both could be available.”

    Same story,i hope for the same result.

    Open Controls
    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No decision possible from FPL perspective, what's done is done, so we wait!

      Open Controls
  4. SKENG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Assuming Villa get a double next week, any ideas for this team with 1 FT, 1.3m ITB?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Tierney
    Foden Jota Bowen Mbeumo SON
    Ronaldo Antonio

    Foster Alonso Williams Broja

    How does Son & Ronaldo > Coutinho & Watkins -4 pts looks like? Gives me more money than enough in the bank to do Mbeumo > Salah for free GW24.

    Open Controls
    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Digne a good option and Alonso needs to go? Feels productive.

      Open Controls
    2. TopBinFC
        just now

        Don't take a hit with all the uncertainty etc

        Open Controls
    3. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ronaldo is going to be on the bench Isnt he. :/

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        It seems like Ralf might use it as an excuse not to start him. Oh well

        Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Well, will be better than Keane coming on with -2 points from my own bench at least

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Play the last 30 mins

          Open Controls
      3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        On merit he deserves to be benched

        Open Controls
      4. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Hopefully he comes on for a 1 pointer.

        Open Controls
      5. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yeah seems like an easy 'give him a break and only bring him on if they're not winning after an hour'.

        Open Controls
      6. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think so

        Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If Egypt lose to Sudan tomorrow, Salah could be on an early flight home?

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Thats very very unlikely to happen

        Open Controls
      2. rokonto
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Fingers xed

        Open Controls
      3. WHUFCSmith23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        52 mins ago

        I would imagine that even if he is, he wouldn't play this week.

        Open Controls
      4. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        The longer he's out for, the more differential opportunities for FPL

        Open Controls
      5. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Guinnea Bissau still need to beat Nigeria for that to happen. And that's never happening.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Ah, are there 3rd place spots that qualify then? (I haven't really been following AFCON all that much).

          Open Controls
          1. Silver_and_Gold
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            4 out of 6 3rd placed teams qualify.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Cheers. More unlikely than likely then!

              Open Controls
      6. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        I want him to stay at AFCON as long as possible.

        The variation of captain picks in his absence has made climbing the ranks that bit easier (for me at least).

        He will just be perma-capped as soon as he's back.

        Open Controls
      7. PartyTime
          44 mins ago

          I’m actually enjoying fpl with no salah. Significant improvement rank wise & need that to continue.

          Hopefully Egypt will progress to the semis

          Open Controls
        • Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Won't happen

          Open Controls
      8. Thewoodyhorse
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Anyone waiting on any left field Captain punts?

        Wondering if anyone has someone weirder than my Captain Cesar Azpilicueta?!!!

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          Thats pretty left field. Probably better than Ronaldo's 1 pointer lol

          Open Controls
        2. rokonto
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          *Toney

          Open Controls
        3. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          42 mins ago

          Tempted by Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            I think he meant for GW22

            Open Controls
        4. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          Ronaldo capper hoping he doesn't play as TAA Vc!

          Open Controls
        5. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          May go with Cancelo if it's a standard GW. Otherwise Watkins capt if Villa get the double.

          Open Controls
        6. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          Sorry I misread your post, thought you were talking about next GW.

          Open Controls
        7. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Maddisone game.

          Open Controls
        8. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          De Gea . Hopefully a clean sheet at least.

          Open Controls
        9. No Need
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Bruno cappers are considered left field by Ron cappers...

          Open Controls
        10. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          De Gea

          Open Controls
      9. rokonto
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Toney

        Open Controls
      10. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Talking about defense. TAA and Cancelo are given and for those playing mostly 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, the 4th and 5th defs are generally as cheap as possible (4.5M -ish). Who's your best bet for the 3rd spot?
        A. Robertson
        B. Laporte
        C. Cash/Digne
        D. Coady/Ait Nouri
        E. Royale/Reguillon
        F. Others?

        Open Controls
        1. Thewoodyhorse
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think the order you have written them is pretty spot on

          Open Controls
        2. Ballzit
            1 min ago

            Big budget- Robbo
            Medium- Laporte
            Chips- Coady

            Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Reguilon.

            Open Controls
        3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 8 Years
          54 mins ago

          Are we all looking at perma-cap Cornet (c) once he returns from Afcon?

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            34 mins ago

            A good chance theres at least 1 week where is standout contender for captaincy

            Open Controls
          2. CONNERS
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Depending on the dates of Burnley's rearranged fuxtures, I'll be looking to get him and Pope for GW26.

            Joking aside, I'd probably use TC on Cornet if they have a triple GW.

            Open Controls
          3. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            I know Pope is overpriced but i'll be getting him in with Cornet. They might have 18 games in 13 GWs by that point, which is huge.

            Open Controls
            1. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              On Blackbox, they were highlighting the other week, how poor Pope has been this season for xGC prevented compared to previous seasons. I would probably only get Pope if it didnt cause much disruption with my plans

              Open Controls
              1. Black Knights
                • 9 Years
                just now

                The positive side of that is if he can actually start keeping out some of the shots he's supposed to (and we know he can), he might get some CSs and some save points! £5.4m is still steep though. Need to see how their rearrangements play out i guess. He could just be a FH option if they get a TGW or 2.

                Open Controls
          4. No Need
            • 8 Years
            just now

            He'll likely break down at some point with that backlog. Pope or a defender I'd say is enough.

            Open Controls
        4. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          52 mins ago

          Thoughts on the last 3 spots please chaps? Will be enough ITB for Fernandes -> Salah

          Sa
          TAA, Cancelo, X
          KDB, Fernandes, Bowen, X, X
          Watkins, Dennis

          (Foster, Digne, Ait-Nouri, Broja)

          A) Dias, Raphinha, Coutinho
          B) Sterling, Ramsey, Lowton (start Digne)
          C) Robertson, Foden, Ramsey (start Digne)
          D) Dias, Maddison, Ramsey (start Digne, extra 2M spare)

          Torn mostly between A and C for now.

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Thewoodyhorse
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            From the options there I'd say C is your best bet

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Cheers

              Open Controls
          2. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            A. Robbo/Ramsey/Raphinha

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Cheers. that leaves 1.6M spare for me. Is there not a chance Raphinha misses some games due to international duty? Do you not think 3 City are a necessity given their upcoming fixtures? (sou, BRE, nor next 3)

              Open Controls
        5. Joyce1998
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          right guys which option is better when salah is back??

          A- DCL, Salah, KDB, Digne
          or
          B- Kane, Salah, Jota, Coady

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            36 mins ago

            I prefer the first option providing Everton get a decent manager in

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. PartyTime
              35 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              28 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            • Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          4. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            fellow Ronaldo cappers

            how many points would you walk away with if offered now?

            I think I'd accept a 4 pointer

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Would like at least an assist.

              Open Controls
            2. Echoes
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              Have Bowen VC. So anything above 4(x2) and I'll take it.

              Open Controls
            3. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              He’s not my captain so 2 would be fine

              Open Controls
            4. TimoTime
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              I've got Jorginho VC (stupid in hindsight)... so if he's also a no show tonight I will be happy with 1 point

              Open Controls
            5. Mr. O'Connell
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Would rather he didn't play as I've got Cancelo on my bench and a juicy King 2 point VC to come

              Open Controls
            6. Black Knights
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              I didn't captain him but even 1 means a lot of people won't get Bruno VC points and Cancelo off the bench.

              Trouble is, i have Cancelo on the bench but my main rival has Cancelo on the bench AND Bruno VC.

              Open Controls
            7. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Being a Spurs fan clearly gives you low expectations

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                It was my career as an opening batsman that was more responsible

                Open Controls
            8. Roni! Toni! Toney!
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              1 point is good. At least people don't get jammy VC points...

              Open Controls
          5. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Would you have Dennis on a WC? I’m tempted to go with DCL instead

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Neither tbh. Think Dennis has at the most 5 goals left in him tbh (basing this on nothing else then feeling).

              Open Controls
          6. McSauce
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Actually feeling ok about my team, currently 4.8m ITB

            Ramsdale
            TAA Cancelo Alonso
            Gallagher Bruno Maddison Martinelli Bilva
            Watkins King

            Foster Toney James Livra

            GW 23 (if leeds and Villa DGW) --> Bilva & James -> Digne & Raph
            GW 24 --> Bruno & Maddison --> Salah & KDB

            Open Controls
          7. Roni! Toni! Toney!
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            I don't care if Cristiano is benched, as long as he gets at least a 1 point cameo.

            I have Dennis VC and my club cup rival has Bruno VC. I am beating him by 10 points and we both have 6 players left.

            Open Controls
          8. Atimis
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            About City mids - KDB the go to option or would you still consider Foden or also Mahrez if he's back earlier?

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              DB is hitting some form so no other city mids appeal to me.. Not sure I will ever own or want to own Foden personally

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                I have had him... I also had Jesus when Foden was widely owned. Not touching them again.

                Open Controls
              2. Atimis
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah, kind hit or miss with Foden, thinking about KDB but would have to lose Jota to have both him and Salah

                Open Controls
          9. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            What time is Rupert the horse on tv ?

            Open Controls
          10. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            4 but he won't start. Probably come on around the 70 min mark

            Open Controls
          11. Camino Aleatorio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Man City Scores 17 times! I have two attacking players!

            I get 4 total points

            That's the Pep Roulette and why Foden is a fail for me. Glad someone got points.

            Open Controls
          12. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            I have a bad feeling that Alonso will miss out tonight

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              I reckon so

              Open Controls
            2. No Need
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Will he not get his rest soon anyway with all the blanks?

              Open Controls
              1. Bubz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                It’s not a rest, he’s just crap

                Open Controls
                1. Hiiler
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 mins ago

                  Who would play instead of him then, there's not much options i think.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bubz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    CHO

                    Open Controls
                2. No Need
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Light at the back as it is - I guess the danger is CHO RWB and Azpi LWB

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bubz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah I think he might mix things up a bit. Hopefully not

                    Open Controls
                    1. No Need
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Lamptey going at him is another worry

                      Open Controls
            3. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yh Kenedy might get a run out

              Open Controls
          13. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            A. Dennis/Coutinho
            B. DCL/Ramsey

            Tempted to just get rid of Dennis and get Calvert on WC

            Open Controls
          14. Pringle
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Nothing from Conte yet?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Like waiting for Ranieri presser... Would be annoying bench jam for "everyone" but me...

              Open Controls
          15. Sharkytect
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            The FA CUP round (when there could be additional matches added to GW23) is TWO WEEKS after the gw23 deadline.
            Surely there is virtually no chance that we will know about those matches being schedule in before the deadline.
            I have two FTs after running out of ideas ahead of the last gameweek, so i really want to capitalise and possibly bring in 2 Villa players. But it might have to be at risk of no double gameweek.

            Son > Countinho seems a sonud transfer anyway seeing as Son is unlikely to play at all, and then Spurs' fixtures turn bad.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.