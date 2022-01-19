Scoutcast: FPL teams and players with the most games in hand

Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 23 and beyond.

In the fixture chaos and postponements caused by Covid, it is getting increasingly difficult to keep track of how many matches are left to re-arrange and plan for the Double Gameweeks to come.

In this latest episode of the Scoutcast, Joe and Andy look at teams with the most fixtures to rearrange and assess their best assets to bring in during the course of the campaign.

This starts with Burnley’s staggering five matches to rebook, as they move down their list and finish off with those with just one encounter to make a new date for.

Teams with the most favourable encounters to come are assessed and those who have largely escaped the messy festive schedule are also looked at. Too often FPL managers can forget stellar single Gameweek players in the excitement of a Double Gameweek.

Among the teams with fixtures to rearrange are Aston Villa. Joe and Andy also look at the new signings for a handful of teams this January so far, with a particular focus on Steven Gerrard’s latest acquisitions.

Elsewhere, all the regular features are covered, from fixture frisking to quick-fire questions from the Live Chat crew.

They also catch up with the latest travails of the community team they are managing on behalf of a top manager.

Joe and Andy also reveal their Gameweek 23 plans and the hope that finally they can plan for the rest of the campaign and stop taking last-minute hits before another deadline.

Seb was absent from this latest episode due to family commitments but should be back soon.

This week’s live show took place on Tuesday 18 January during the Brighton and Chelsea match, nearing the tail-end of Gameweek 22. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

