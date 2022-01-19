84
Podcast January 19

Scoutcast: FPL teams and players with the most games in hand

84 Comments
Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 23 and beyond.

In the fixture chaos and postponements caused by Covid, it is getting increasingly difficult to keep track of how many matches are left to re-arrange and plan for the Double Gameweeks to come.

In this latest episode of the Scoutcast, Joe and Andy look at teams with the most fixtures to rearrange and assess their best assets to bring in during the course of the campaign.

This starts with Burnley’s staggering five matches to rebook, as they move down their list and finish off with those with just one encounter to make a new date for.

Teams with the most favourable encounters to come are assessed and those who have largely escaped the messy festive schedule are also looked at. Too often FPL managers can forget stellar single Gameweek players in the excitement of a Double Gameweek.

Among the teams with fixtures to rearrange are Aston Villa. Joe and Andy also look at the new signings for a handful of teams this January so far, with a particular focus on Steven Gerrard’s latest acquisitions.

Elsewhere, all the regular features are covered, from fixture frisking to quick-fire questions from the Live Chat crew.

They also catch up with the latest travails of the community team they are managing on behalf of a top manager.

Joe and Andy also reveal their Gameweek 23 plans and the hope that finally they can plan for the rest of the campaign and stop taking last-minute hits before another deadline.

Seb was absent from this latest episode due to family commitments but should be back soon.

This week’s live show took place on Tuesday 18 January during the Brighton and Chelsea match, nearing the tail-end of Gameweek 22. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe

84 Comments
  circusmonkey
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    F O Pompey.

    Lanley Staurel
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      Who?

  Gazwaz80
    2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Play up Ronny…

    Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      No Show pls ronny

  Ask Yourself
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Anyone any idea what’s going on with reguilon and if he’s in the squad tonight and all that fun stuff? Need him to play or I get punished by a Keane -2 off bench

    Devos
        30 mins ago

        No idea, but I'm hoping for the opposite. I have Cancelo waiting on the bench.

        I've read that he's been spotted on the training field, so I'm afraid he'll start.

        Ask Yourself
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          29 mins ago

          And I’ve seen and heard nothing since, so I’m afraid he won’t ! x

          Wild Rover
            11 Years
            8 mins ago

            He was pictured in training yesterday.

            Ask Yourself
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 Years
              1 min ago

              Really? Wonderful

        boc610
          10 Years
          5 mins ago

          you should have your team deleted for benching Cancelo

    Arn De Gothia
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Aston Villa building new defence? Now they are getting SWE nationalteams gk Robin Olsen. Why?

      Well you know, Triffic
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Gerrard capped Ronaldo

      XX SMICER XX
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        Better backup goalkeeper. Widely rumoured he wants a centre back. Hause has been linked with a move to WHU

        Arn De Gothia
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          just now

          oh, ok. thanx

    tibollom
      5 Years
      53 mins ago

      got Bruno(C) and DDG left to play, my rivals have either Kane or Ronaldo (c) + spurs defender.. do we think ronaldo will start?

      CONNERS
        3 Years
        48 mins ago

        I doubt he gets a full game but who knows.

        My guess is that Cavani starts and Ron gets subbed on in the second half.

      klopptimusprime
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        7 mins ago

        same situation, fingers crossed for a net gain

        tibollom
          5 Years
          5 mins ago

          yes lets hope ron gets 10 mins at the end! How many pts you on currently?

          klopptimusprime
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            2 mins ago

            74 so very happy how about yourself

            tibollom
              5 Years
              just now

              yea similar, 79, so happy about the bruno C choice

    Devos
        52 mins ago

        In case Aston Villa and Leeds have a Dgw, what transfers would you do?

        a) Gray > Ramsey
        b) Gray + Antonio/DCL > Raphinha (c) + Watkins (-4)

        Devos
            21 mins ago

            Current team:

            DDG (Guaita)
            TAA - Cancelo - Cash - Alonso (Reguilon)
            Foden - Bernardo - Jota - Bowen (Gray)
            Dennis - DCL (Antonio)

            Next gameweeks, I'd bring in Robertson and get Salah back.

            Corgzzzz
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              3 mins ago

              That would give you 4 LFC ??

              Devos
                  2 mins ago

                  Unless I ditch Jota...

            The Mantis
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 Years
              just now

              Gray is doing you no harm really atm. I would do Antonio to Watkins

          Kodap
            4 Years
            49 mins ago

            Any further info on Ronaldo, other than Ralf's press conference comments?

            I'm on 50 points with Ronny (c), Lloris and Maddison left to play, vice is Dennis with Coufal's 1 pointer on the bench if Ronny doesn't feature.

            fplgaruda
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              41 mins ago

              Stop asking please.
              You asked a lot.
              How was Lamptey and Rudiger points yesterday after asking that many questions, any difference?
              Just surrender.

              fplgaruda
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                37 mins ago

                Ah and I hope Ronaldo wont play, just to give you reward for bracing yourself to VC Dennis even though his DGW is in the mud (because of BUR LEI already postponed) before the deadline and you still VC-ing him. Hope it helps

              Kodap
                4 Years
                22 mins ago

                How did I ask 'that many questions' yesterday? I wanted to know if they were starting and said that a 0-0 would be a good result for my team.. Honestly if you haven't got anything helpful to say, don't bother. And your second comment, again literally pointless.. I don't really care if he starts or not, I'm asking if there's any update as to whether people think he's going to feature or not. If i get a VC Dennis then so what, win some you lose some, I'm asking a question, not whinging about why he didn't feature.

                fplgaruda
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  15 mins ago

                  Deadline passed, not that you can do anything. What's the point for asking that many? Is it change anything?
                  Just enjoy the mighty 2 pointer from Dennis

            FPL Brains
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              26 mins ago

              Why do you even care if Ronaldo will play? It's not like you have a solid VC. For what its worth, I hope he cameos off the bench for a 1pter.

              Kodap
                4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Well, guess the chance of him scoring more than 2 points is higher if he starts/features.. would be better than getting Dennis vice and Coufal off the bench, thanks Brains, appreciate it..

          Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            2 Years
            49 mins ago

            0.1 itb 1FT
            Foster
            Taa (vc) Cancelo Cash
            Jota Foden Sterling (c) Bowen ESR
            Antonio Kane

            Guatia Keane Dalot Broja

            A) Kane > Watkins (c) - frees funds for Salah back
            B) Antonio > Watkins (c)

          Ruinenlust
            4 Years
            47 mins ago

            Thoughts on Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios calling Ronaldo’s celebration “irritating” and “stupid”?

            Corgzzzz
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              43 mins ago

              ha ha ha , Mr I have no personality Murray calling out Ronny !!!!!!

              boc610
                10 Years
                20 mins ago

                Chelsea are "tired" and need a rest , well bless their little cotton mittens. Liked Tuchel initially but he's really starting to grate now. His outsourcing of culpability from himself to whatever excuse is avaialble for a poor performance is becoming Mourinho-esque

                boc610
                  10 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  sorry reply fail as in wasnt meant to be a reply ...murray has more personulity in his little finger than Ronny has in his whole cryogenically frozen body fwiw

                ToffeePot
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 Year
                  11 mins ago

                  Maybe they do need a rest? They've played more than anyone this season

                Ruinenlust
                  4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  He’s not wrong? Chelsea have played more games than anyone else this season. They can’t even get games postponed when they’re struggling with covid/injuries

            Rassi
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 Years
              42 mins ago

              Who cares? If they think it's stupid, let them.

              Amsterhammer
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                6 Years
                just now

                This.

            FourLokoLeipzig
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 Years
              36 mins ago

              Murray was talking about hearing it from tennis fans, which is fair enough

            fplgaruda
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              30 mins ago

              It can be right, it can be wrong.
              I live my life peacefully for not bothering to judge it

            ToffeePot
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 Year
              27 mins ago

              It's a bit much after a pen or a tap-in alright

            Hotdogs for Tea
              6 Years
              8 mins ago

              he called it stupid when tennis fans were shouting it out in a game during his game in Australia after a point was won … which is pretty stupid

            TheTinman
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              just now

              Hahaha how out of context is this. Drunk Aussies shouting it between every point and during players serve was what they were complaining about.

              Kyrgios celebrated with it after his match....

          Erez Avni
            5 Years
            41 mins ago

            Morning all

            I feel a bit lot here… have 1 FT and 0 ITB… willing to take a hit to improve the situation

            Ramsdale
            TAA Rudy Cancelo Reguilon Coufal
            Trossard Jota Bowen
            CR7 Watkins

            Foster Broja Salah Gilmour

            maybe its time to sell Salah?

            Boom XhakaLacaSaka
              2 Years
              just now

              Youve kept him long enough now- would look at Rudiger & Trossard out

          sfcspartans
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            41 mins ago

            Thoughts on Jota, is he a sell yet? (Aside from other fires to put out)

            FourLokoLeipzig
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 Years
              37 mins ago

              No

            TopBinFC
                36 mins ago

                After this week, he's so wasteful

              Sillet Bang
                12 Years
                25 mins ago

                For Salah definitely planning this GW with transfers

              dlrowssoB
                3 Years
                1 min ago

                He's either profligate or a seven-pointer. He'll improve over the next few years but in FPL terms, I'm weighing up moving him out.

            TopBinFC
                37 mins ago

                After this week he goes for Salah

                fplgaruda
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  33 mins ago

                  Ok

              Henryyy
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                6 Years
                35 mins ago

                Anyone remembers what day the DGW 22 fixtures was announced?

                fplgaruda
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  27 mins ago

                  Jan 6th
                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/06/double-gameweek-22-confirmed-for-eight-teams/

                  Henryyy
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Cheers

              Sillet Bang
                12 Years
                26 mins ago

                Anyone else hoping Ronaldo comes on for a one pointer?

                BeWater
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 Year
                  16 mins ago

                  I've been chasing a guy top of my mini league with no luck for weeks. This week I have Bruno (c) and he has Ronaldo (c) with Maddison vc and Cancelo first bench.

                  Sillet Bang
                    12 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Could be the week. Similar for me fingers crossed he’s benched and gets a cameo

              dshv
                4 Years
                26 mins ago

                Ddg
                Cancelo reguilon trent
                Jota bowen maddison foden
                King watkins ronaldo

                Foster son cash livra

                1ft 0.2 itb

                What to do with that mess??

              villian-ty
                11 Years
                26 mins ago

                Suraez to villa??

              RamaJama
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 Years
                26 mins ago

                Priorities to get rid this week?

                A) Rudiger (to Spurs or Digne?)
                B) Bilva (to Raphina or Ramsey/Couthino?)
                C) Kane (to Watkins?)

                1 FT

                DDG
                Rudiger, Cancelo, TAA
                Foden, Jota, Maddison, Bowen
                Dennis, Kane, Broja

                Subs: Steele, Bilva, White, Coufal

                5.2 itb

                The Mantis
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Rudi to Villa for sure

                  Kodap
                    4 Years
                    just now

                    I've just commented below basically the same thing, Rudiger > Digne look good?

                Not again Shirley
                  5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  The issue with losing Kane is that after CHE this GW they have Southampton @ home the following GW and that could also be a DGW (possible) so you’d want him back. Get the appeal of Watkins if have DGW and playing Everton. If just 1 match for Villa then wouldn’t get Watkins.

                  RamaJama
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Sounds good, thanks!

              The Mantis
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 Years
                26 mins ago

                Mount for Coutinho/Ramsey/KDB ? what a mix lol

                internal error
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I think Coutinho can wait a week. He isnt match fit yet so might take a couple of games to get up to scratch. KDB i like but he is pricey

                  1. Kodap
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I was debating Rudiger > Digne & Bilva > Coutinho..

                    Do I just hold Bilva or bring in someone like Ramsey?

                    1. internal error
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      it will depend on villa dgw news. Bilva is a tough sell given his nailedness and upcoming fixtures though

                2. Boly Would
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I'm doing Mount to KDB this week

              • Kodap
                • 4 Years
                20 mins ago

                What would be my best move here? Will wait until the deadline of course but have 0.7m in the bank and 1FT, all chips intact. Thinking of Bilva > Coutinho but not sure if that's a little bit knee-jerky. Other thought is to shift Rudiger for someone else, maybe Digne?

                Lloris
                Cancelo - Taa - Rudiger
                Kdb - Bilva - Jota - Bowen - Maddison
                Dennis - Cr7

                Bachmann - Coufal - Lamptey - Broja

                1. Not again Shirley
                  • 5 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Not sure on Cout yet. I am looking to be replacing the useless asset who goes by the name of Trossard and Villa midfielders are interesting. Buendia could be a good option or Ramsey to save some money.

                  1. Kodap
                    • 4 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Is Bilva an urgent one to move on? Or would my priority be getting rid of Rudi for a villa defender like Digne.

                    1. RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Leaning towards Rudi to Digne, even though Bilva is not so likely to get attacking returns with his existing role. But if AVL has a double, I'll might go Rudiger/Bilva to Digne and one of Coutinho/Ramsey for -4

                      1. internal error
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I like the Rudi to Digne move

                        1. Kodap
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah think that's going to be my main one, and potentially keep Bilva this week to avoid a hit.

                2. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  start structuring to get Salah

                  1. Kodap
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Will be part of a move losing Ronaldo to bring him back in, or wild-carding as I still have all chips intact.

                3. fplgaruda
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 mins ago

                  How about Captaining Dennis directly this time?

                  1. Kodap
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    What is your problem? Stop commenting on my posts, you absolute weirdo.

              • tibollom
                • 5 Years
                just now

                should I wait or do Livra to Ait Nouri now? Or have you any better suggestions with my FT and 3.2 ITB (keeping for Salah return)...

                DDG Bach
                taa cancelo livra johnson cucurella
                ESR Jota Foden Bruno Bowen
                Antonio Dennis DCL

