66
Moving Target January 19

Wood has proven FPL pedigree – but form is key with the Kiwi

66 Comments
Share

After the surprise capture of Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), the big spending at Newcastle United continued last week with the acquisition of Burnley’s Chris Wood (£6.7m).

Joining for a fee in the region of £25m, Wood does bring some proven Premier League pedigree to Tyneside, having scored 10 or more goals in each of his last four seasons.

Yet the move hasn’t exactly caught the imagination of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community, with the New Zealand international’s middling form in 2021/22 plus the lack of a scheduled Double Gameweek for Newcastle meaning that interest so far has been muted.

With the Magpies sitting near the top of our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, we assess the Kiwi striker’s future appeal – or lack of it – in our Moving Target report.

THE HISTORY

Wood made fleeting Premier League appearances with West Brom and Leicester before his big break with Burnley came in 2017/18, and he’s perhaps been underappreciated since.

Not even new teammate Callum Wilson (£7.2m) can say he’s reached the 10-goal mark every year from then onwards, while Wood has hardly benefitted heavily from spot-kick duties like others who can boast of that achievement – there have been only three penalties scored by the Kiwi in his time at Turf Moor.

Also worth noting is that he hasn’t been an ever-present starter at Burnley, not by any distance: he has averaged only 27.5 starts per season in his first four years in Lancashire, despite delivering a respectable 13.5 attacking returns per campaign.

SeasonStarts (+ subs apps)GoalsAssistsBonusPointsPoints per game
2017/1820 (4)101201044.3
2018/1929 (9)103171313.4
2019/2029 (3)141211364.3
2020/2132 (1)123161384.2

On the underlying stats front, Wood can boast of a pretty good goal conversion rate throughout his time at Burnley (20% is a decent level, as a rule of thumb), although his ‘expected goals’ deltas have not reflected this.

SeasonShot-to-Goal Conversion RateActual goals scored minus expected goals (xG) scoredShooting Goals Added (excluding penalties)*
2021/229.1%-2.05-1.73
2020/2117.1%-1.08-0.35
2019/2021.5%-1.75-1.26
2018/1916.9%+1.20-1.67
2017/1825.6%+2.72+1.17

*Shooting Goals Added (or SGA) quantifies finishing ability. It looks at how well a player is shooting compared to the quality of their chances. xG is a measure of underlying chance quality and Expected Goals on Target (xGOT) is a measure of shooting ability. For example, a player whose xGOT is exceeding their xG (a ‘+’ score) is executing better quality shots, given the quality of his chances.

One of the reasons why Wood performs underwhelmingly on the xG front is the fact that many of his chances come from close range. Roughly one in five efforts may find the back of the net but that means that four other opportunities of decent quality (characterized by a higher ‘xG’ score) go begging and lead to the negative scores we see above.

His record of shots in the six-yard box is remarkable over the last few years and he is second behind only Diogo Jota (£8.4m) in 2021/22, so service hasn’t been too much of a problem at Burnley this season despite the goal drought: only one of his 10 attempts from this range in the current campaign has found the back of the net:

SeasonShots in the six-yard box: rank v other Premier League players
2021/222nd
2020/21=12th
2019/201st
2018/191st

THE PROSPECTS

With the injured Wilson out until March, Wood has a clean run at the central striking role in Eddie Howe’s set-up over this favourable six-game stretch.

The New Zealander made an unremarkable debut against Watford, looking isolated at times in his manager’s 4-3-3 system. A lack of service is nothing new for a Newcastle forward: despite Howe’s front-foot reputation, Wilson is at the wrong end of the forwards’ stats table for minutes per shot (50.2) since the change in manager and one of just three big chances in that time came from the penalty spot:

Above: Forwards sorted by minutes per chance from Gameweek 12 onwards

Any teething problems would also be unsurprising given that Wood has been used to playing with a strike partner at Burnley for the best part of four years.

“Chris is getting used to the team and it is slightly different to how he’s used to playing. I thought he led the line well and brought a physical presence to make the ball stick.

“I thought as a team we isolated him in the last period of the game after we scored and that’s something we can’t do.” – Eddie Howe, post-Gameweek 22

Of some encouragement was that the Newcastle new boy managed to get off three goal attempts from in or around the six-yard box, while he was also presented with a one-on-one opportunity by a stray Watford pass before dallying on the ball:

Wood's FPL pedigree can't be ignored - but form

One thing we haven’t touched on, and perhaps the most crucial factor, is form and confidence.

He’s scored just three goals this season and both player and former manager hinted at ennui setting in before his big-money move:

“I’ve been in the Premier League a number of years now, I think I’ve established myself as a proven striker who knows how to score goals.

“I’d been at Burnley for four years, it got to a point where I was in my comfort zone and you never doing anything great when you’re in your comfort zone. So to take my game to the next level, challenging myself at a massive club like Newcastle was the right option and I felt this could be both a great opportunity for me and the club going forward.” – Chris Wood

“He has been performing for a long time and sometimes players do hit a quiet spell. It certainly wasn’t us allowing him to sit in his comfort zone.

“I understand him slightly, maybe he feels he needs a freshness and a difference. I found him an honest fella who knows when he is not doing as well as he can do. He knew he was quieter than what we expected from himself and from us.” – Sean Dyche on Chris Wood’s form before his move

Wood has 17 attacking returns in his last 50 Premier League appearances but 11 of them came in eight run-outs at the back-end of last season.

In his other 42 most recent appearances, he has blanked on 36 occasions.

The softly spoken New Zealander has always seemed like a bit of a confidence player, with similar purple patches arriving at the tail-end of 2017/18 (five goals in five), the second half of 2018/19 (12 attacking returns in 16 starts) and at the start of 2019/20 (six goals in as many games).

Given his current drought and the new surroundings, there seems little going for him at present – but keep his past pedigree in mind for later in the campaign, when Newcastle finally get a Double Gameweek or two and, hopefully, the striker has rediscovered that streaky touch.

And anyone wanting to tap into the Magpies’ decent upcoming run already has a marginally cheaper Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.6m) to consider, with the Frenchman third in the FPL forwards points table and someone who is not just Newcastle’s top shot-taker in the Howe era but also their leading chance creator, too – and assist-making is one area where Wood has struggled in his time in the top flight.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

66 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    What GW is Salah likely to be back by?

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      24

      Open Controls
  2. Hooky
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    I'd get Shelvey before Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Whatever turns you on

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Floating shelves are my weakness.

        Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Tonight should be interesting.

    Could be sweet or more likely turn sour quite quickly!

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      On 69 pts with Bruno and Maddison to go.

      Comfy

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bruno(c) 😎

        Open Controls
      2. Zalk
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Similar, Bruno(C) and Lloris

        Open Controls
    2. DandyDon
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      5 still in play here. Though i'm not sure I want Ronaldo to play with Bruno VC! Not expecting much from Kane and Royal at Leicester but you never know.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Starting line up only the first hurdle.

        Need to score some points too.

        Open Controls
  4. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Please play Ronnie - got Dennis vc and Keane first on bench :-/

    Open Controls
    1. Capitan_K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Please dont.. Got Ronnie TC and Bruno VC

      Open Controls
      1. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hattrick for Ronaldo and blank for Bruno works as well?

        Open Controls
        1. Capitan_K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I take 3 from each please 🙂

          Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    (Repost for new article)

    https://mobile.twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1483859505892966405

    Leicester team:
    Schmeichel, Albrighton, Choudhury, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Daka

    Bench: Justin, Barnes, Ayoze, Daley-Campbell, Soumaré, McAteer, Brunt, Jakupović, Ward

    James Justin in the squad is great to see

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good luck to JJ.

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      what an awful team

      Open Controls
    3. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Jason McAteer on the bench. They really are struggling for numbers.

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        But also FPL legend Chris Brunt

        Open Controls
        1. Hooky
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wand of a left peg!

          Open Controls
    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Love me some JJ (as a fellow JJ).

      Hope he comes on for 10-15 mins or so.

      Open Controls
    5. Free Hat
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Too bad I didnt go for Moura looking at Leicester defence.

      Open Controls
    6. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      He's 98% accurate.

      Sam said Vardy was starting away at Villa so his source isn't bullet proof.

      Do you think it's......

      Rebeka Vardy???

      Open Controls
  6. Gooner Kebab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    I'm still feeling burned from Wilson points "promise" for being reunited with Eddie Howe. Staying away this time.

    Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Maguire on the bench according to Sky Sports News.

    Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sky Sports News reporting Ronaldo returns tonight.

    Rangnick bigging up the 800 goals.
    Trained yesterday, will see for training today?

    Manager says he's an option.

    So slightly mixed messages at different timescales it seems. From this morning from the United interim manager.

    Open Controls
  9. james 101
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Need some help gents!

    De Gea
    Alonso TAA Cancelo
    Jota Bowen Martinelli Maddison
    Ronaldo Dennis Watkins

    (Steele Mount Dier James)

    1FT. £2.7m in the bank.

    A. James to Laporte / Dinge (which?)
    B. Dier to Laporte / Dinge (which?)
    C. Something else (what?)
    D. Hodl
    E. WC that mess!

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is that Glenn Hodl?

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        You’d need to be clairvoyant to make that leap mate.

        HODL;

        Hold
        On for
        Dear
        Life

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          (Also I wondered if anyone in here was into crypto. They’d get it)

          Open Controls
          1. SINGH
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            TO THE MOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNN

            Open Controls
          2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Bought STX?

            Open Controls
    2. -GK22-
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah I’d say D) Glen Hoddle

      Open Controls
    3. james 101
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lol. Any actual help?!

      Open Controls
    4. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      D. Buy cheap SOL

      Open Controls
      1. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        just now

        WHEN LAMBO?

        Open Controls
      2. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Will BTC go down to 29- 30 k ever again?

        Open Controls
    5. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      A to Digne. Not a fan of Dinge

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Digne's form has been quite dingy tbf. Don't get the sudden interest (dgw aside).

        Open Controls
  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ronaldo looking like he is starting

    https://twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix/status/1483867706080342016?t=4_7TzXdJX54lMRDE8HOdrQ&s=19

    Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    @teamnewsandtix seems to be suggesting
    Ronaldo starts
    Telles starts
    Elanga starts
    No Maguire start

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Shite then United could grab a clean sheet

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Good. De Gea(c) no Bruno.

        Open Controls
  12. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Evening.
    Best replacement for Dier to join:
    Laporte Cancelo TAA & Coufal.

    Open Controls
    1. -GK22-
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Robertson

      Open Controls
  13. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Tottenham team news
    Team to play Leicester: Lloris, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Reguilon, Royal, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Moura, Kane
    Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Alli, Bergwijn, Scarlett

    Leicester team news
    Team to play Tottenham: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Choudhury, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka
    Subs: Ward, Janupovic, Justin, Barnes, Perez, Daley-Campbell, Soumare, McAteer, Brunt

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Skipp, Winks and Hojbjerg. That's one hell of a midfield 😆

      Open Controls
  14. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ronaldo starts. Daily Mail, Daily Star and The Sun in the mud.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Where they belong.

      Open Controls
      1. Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        100%

        Open Controls
    2. Goooo Rickie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      How can you be so sure?

      Open Controls
  15. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    RONALDO STARTS!!!

    Open Controls
    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Oh shush

      Open Controls
  16. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Let's go Reguilon

    Open Controls
  17. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Yes Reguilon and Maddison starting! Unusual positive in an otherwise very negative GW!

    Open Controls
  18. Lovren an elevator
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    What's the first choice Spurs back 5 when everyone is fit? (Including Romero)

    Open Controls
  19. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Maguire dropped again. Fantastic news all round for everyone involved in football, and life in general.

    Open Controls
  20. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Not Reguillon ugh. No Ramsey for me…

    Open Controls
  21. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Amazed Reguilon is starting but I'll be even more amazed if he gets more than 1 point!

    Open Controls
  22. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    What’s Ronaldo EO?
    As an owner and non captainer, do I still want him to do well?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      110

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      below 100% around me - so i want him to start and do well

      otherwise it's Foden's 3 pts off the bench.

      Open Controls
  23. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    booo Reguilon - no Cancelo for me.

    maybe he finally hauls!

    Open Controls
  24. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    LEI: Schmeichel, Söyüncü, Vestergaard, Thomas, Albrighton, Choudhury, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka
    Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Daley-Campbell, Justin, McAteer, Soumaré, Barnes, Brunt, Pérez

    TOT: Lloris, Sánchez, Davies, Reguilón, Tanganga, Emerson Royal, Højbjerg, Skipp, Winks, Lucas Moura, Kane
    Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Doherty, Sessegnon, Dele, Lo Celso, Scarlett, Bergwijn, Bryan

    Open Controls
  25. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Did Daka not go to AFCON?

    Open Controls
  26. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    This is all set up for a Ronaldo hatrick.

    I celebrated too soon going without him

    Open Controls
  27. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Score predictions tonight?

    Open Controls
  28. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Feck!!! Cancelo points gone. Stupid Alonso only gave me 2 points.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.