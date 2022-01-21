Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Not the Match of the Day – Matchday 11

Goals! Goals! Goals! The floodgates opened this week in the Community Tournament with huge scores dictated by whether you had Bruno amongst your ranks. We are now at the halfway point in the competition, so attention should be paid if you are still floating in the relegation puddle as you don’t want to be the one holding on to the wooden spoon when the final whistle blows.

The Results are in….

Shearer’s Bunch of Flowers led by Danelius dared to bench Magnus Carlsen this week, who scored 93 points, but it seemed not to matter as the in-form florists continue to bloom. Their striker Riot scored a solo effort, but it was a huge team performance with A.J, a centurion, taking them to the 2nd highest squad score, and another victory.

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear! Jimmy Floyd Hamsterbaink were left spinning in their wheel this week by Footstock Alumni after an 8-2 loss, Kabayan hit two goals, but star striker FF Ninja scored four in return, and the rest of the team chipped in with top performer ben_pz flushing the petrified pets down the loo with a superb 100 points.

History making performance from Shot to the Hart and Yorke to blame as they hit a record breaking 14 goals past a bewildered Catch me if U Kane, who could only manage 2 in response from the ever-consistent Elfortu. They were the only squad to score a combined total of over 1,000 points, with AllesErobert and taiga both hitting in the hundreds. The analytical hot shots are back!

In another entertaining fixture, Son of a Gunn edged it in a quick draw shoot out with a 5-4 victory over Carroll’s Christmas Island, who must be suffering from a festive hangover. Frenchy_FPL must have a bad back from carrying the Gunns in this game as he scored all five goals in a striking masterclass, oh la la!

The goals kept coming as Hanging by a Fred continue to keep the pressure on the leaders with another storming performance; their star man rligudfootiemanager scored an awesome four-some this week.

Hey MaccaReina! led by TedTalksFPL (or is it Mason Mount) came back into some form with a comfortable 4-0 win over the Hairy Henry, but it all could have been different if GauravGharge, team captain of the bushy ones, had put FPL Salah up front as he would have scored a hat full.

Another week, another No Fuchs Given win, in what was dubbed as the FPL Wire derby as it saw Lateriser and Zophar on opposing teams. It was the latter who was celebrating with FPL Osama producing a 101-point masterclass for the league leaders.

Holy high scoring draw! Bachmann and Robben continue to be the league leaders… when it comes to draws, as they ended up level with Hwang King in a Greenwood. PD FC scored five as the cheeky wood dweller’s striker, but the caped crusaders came back with a superhero squad performance.

Celebrations as Flying without Ings won only their second game of the season against Defoe King Unbelievables, even though they benched Dream Killers 2.0 who scored 104 points. Is this the start of them soaring up the table?

Free Britney’s Areola gave another criminal performance, losing 6-0 to The Nameless Ones, who continue to occupy a place in the chasing pack. ImBobbyLove scored two, but FrankWalsh82 tallied over a 100 to inspire the anonymous assassins to a comfortable victory.

Ayew Lonesome Tonight left Lloris the Hounds howling with 3-2 win. A hat-trick from team captain Narcos was enough to see them to victory.

My Toxic Seaman also came out winners this week with a 4-0 victory. Ego got the better of me, and I made myself striker, but delivered very little; meanwhile, Jordie was our star man even though he was a little late in announcing his free hit; however, with 102 points, all is forgiven.

The full results are below and the link to the spreadsheet can be found here for anyone wanting to take a forensic look into the matches

Link to Strikers Keepers Spreadsheet

Player of the week

Plenty of contenders for player of the week, AllesErobert of Shot to the Hart and Yorke to blame was top scorer with 106 points, and any manager who gets a goal out of Toney deserves a mention; but I think Frenchy_FPL deserves the award for his five goals which single-handedly gave Son of a Gunn the victory this week. Yes, I know Narcos did something similar for Ayew Lonesome Tonight, but you can’t ignore a guy who can score five times in one week.

How it stands

Halfway through the tournament and No Fuchs Given look dominant but Hanging by a Fred and Son of a Gunn are hot on their tails, and the league leaders will soon care if they drop a point or two as we get to the business end of the campaign.

Flying without Ings are mounting a comeback, and Bachmann and Robben need to stop drawing if they are to qualify for the knockout stages. Talking of which, remember only the top 16 go through to the knockout stage, and currently there are only 5 points between 10 teams around that position – squeaky bum time!

Coming up next…

Some cracking fixtures coming up this weekend before we pause for a breather over the international break: we have the “Britney” derby as Toxic Seaman take on Free Britney’s Areola; can Flying without Ings get their second win on the bounce against Lloris the Hounds; and Too Krul for Siu will be the latest to try to topple No Fuchs Given.

That’s all from me for now, look out for pod double bill over the break where we will try to cover all the action and make sure our Committee Chairman Boris Bodega has recovered from that “work event”.