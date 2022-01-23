How the world’s leading FPL managers are faring in Double Gameweek 23

Using LiveFPL’s array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers – as seen in the graphics below:

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 23 CAPTAINCY

Got the captaincy blues after Friday’s debacle at Vicarage Road? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Around 85% of managers in the top 10k handed the armband to a Watford player, with over 45% backing Emmanuel Dennis (£6.2m). The Hornets striker, as we know, will now be suspended for the clash with Burnley in a fortnight’s time, leaving his captainers stuck on a minus score for Double Gameweek 23.

The ‘elite’ managers had a similar time of it, although there was more of an even split between Dennis and Joshua King (£5.9m), who at least has a chance at adding to his paltry Gameweek score when facing the Clarets in early February.

Captaincy Stats for the 1,000 ‘Legendary Managers’ in Gameweek 23

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

There were precious few chips deployed within the top 10k this weekend, with the Wildcard being the most used – but even then, we’re only talking about just over 1% of the managers studied.

The Wildcard template has had mixed results in Gameweek 23 so far, with Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) and Lucas Digne (£5.0m) delivering the goods but the front three and Raphinha (£6.6m) all blanking.

Ignoring the first Wildcard, not far off 45% of the top 10k have still yet to use a single chip heading into Gameweek 23.

Around 14% of these leading bosses have cashed in at least two of their chips, however, as we approach a time of the season when blanks and doubles will ramp up a gear.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD

There were two changes to the top 10k template from Gameweek 22.

In defence, Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) comes in for Sergio Reguilon (£5.4m), although that’s as much to do with the sales for the Spaniard than it is a rush for the West Ham full-back’s services.

King is also a ‘new entry’ at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m).

Ownership Stats for the 1,000 ‘Legendary Managers’ in Gameweek 23

Of the historically great managers, we can see from the effective ownership (EO) figures that many played Ben Foster (£4.1m) and benched David de Gea (£5.2m); we’ll see if that decision comes back to irk them at Turf Moor in a fortnight, with Foster expected to be fit.

King having an EO in excess of 100% means that ‘legendary’ owners of the Norwegian who didn’t captain him will be worse off if he does well against Sean Dyche’s troops.

Ronaldo’s EO dropped from 130% in Gameweek 22 to under 45% this time around, meanwhile.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 24

There won’t be a ‘double’ in Gameweek 24 but we do know that two teams, Chelsea and Brighton, will blank.

The average top 10k manager owners an average of 1.16 players from these clubs combined, so getting out a playing XI shouldn’t pose too much of a problem for most.

As for the returning Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), just over 9% of the top 10k have retained his services over the Africa Cup of Nations, so will welcome back the Egyptian in Gameweek 24 while the rest of us are scrambling to reacquire him.

