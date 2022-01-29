95
Watchlist January 29

The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 24

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

With the announcement of Manchester United’s Double Gameweek 25, David De Gea (£5.2m) retains his spot at the top of the goalkeeper rankings. Despite just one clean sheet in the last four matches, the Spaniard is good for bonus points and the Red Devils have shown against West Ham United that they can be resilient on their own patch, with three of their next five opponents at home.

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) sits in second, the caveat being the obvious lack of a Gameweek 24 fixture. The Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper has more fixtures to schedule than De Gea so, if you have a back-up in place for that blank, I think he is a better pick from Gameweek 25 onwards.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) also moves up, with Burnley showing some semblance of their usual defensive solidity against Arsenal. The Clarets still have four fixtures that require scheduling and three of these are at Turf Moor. Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) ranks fourth because Aston Villa look a much better defensive outfit under Steven Gerrard. The Birmingham side have a great run of opponents over the next five Gameweeks which see them come second only to Man United on our Season Ticker.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) are unmoved at the top of the watchlist, as is Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m). The next three spots were a bit trickier but with the Double Gameweek in mind, Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) takes fourth place. The Portuguese has put in promising displays in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s (£5.1m) absence and his three bonus points against West Ham highlight his potential in the double.

Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) is the form defender in FPL right now, with seven assists in his last eight appearances. Getting to the Scot can be a bit difficult – given his price tag – but he is out-statting Trent at the moment.

Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) is my Brighton defender of choice and it is again worth mentioning that he has a blank in Gameweek 24 but more doubles to come afterwards.

Matthew Lowton (£4.4m) is on the verge of dropping out despite Burnley having so many outstanding fixtures to fulfil; he was benched for the first time in 52 Premier League matches in Gameweek 23, so it remains to be seen if he has now relinquished the right-back slot or if this was a one-off omission based on match fitness (i.e. we’re not sure of every Burnley player who was affected by Covid-19 during their recent outbreak).

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Lots of changes here, with old favourite Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) rocketing to the top of the midfielders’ Watchlist with the announcement of Man United’s double. In my opinion, the midfielder is more likely to start both matches than Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and his new role has offered a lot more freedom in attack.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is likely to be back for Gameweek 24, even if Egypt make the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations. Both the final and the third-place play-off are scheduled for Sunday 6 February and Liverpool do not play until four days later on Thursday. Managers who can afford only one of Salah or Bruno have a tricky decision to make.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) looks back to his best after a difficult first half of the campaign and is Manchester City’s best attacking asset. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Belgian outscore both Fernandes and Salah over their next two fixtures against Brentford and Norwich City.

Diogo Jota (£8.4m) sees a significant drop now that rotation in the Liverpool front three will soon be likely. The Champions League is around the corner too, so if I want to go for a third Liverpool player it would be Robertson, not Jota.

I would have liked to put Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) higher than eighth but I worry about rotation while he is building match fitness. Brighton’s Leandro Trossard (£6.1m) is not included as I think there are better midfield options and he might not start both Double Gameweek matches anyway.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

Ronaldo overtakes Harry Kane (£12.3m) as the top forward pick because of Manchester United’s Double Gameweek 25. Neal Maupay (£6.5m) also sees upward movement as the favoured Brighton attacker despite the immediate blank.

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.2m) drops out but Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) moves up. As mentioned earlier, Villa have a great run of fixtures and Watkins seems to have nailed down his place as the spearhead of their attack.

Michail Antonio’s (£7.9m) next three opponents – Watford, Leicester City and Newcastle United – offer plenty of reason to keep faith. Armando Broja (£5.2m) was unlucky not to get any returns against Man City and the schedule really opens up for the Saints from Gameweek 26.

Crystal Palace really should have scored more against Liverpool and Odsonne Edouard’s (£6.5m) performance was encouraging. I’ve moved Josh King (£5.9m) down significantly as I expect Watford to be a lot more defensive-minded under Roy Hodgson but, if the Hornets do show a new manager bounce, he will be moved up rather quickly.

95 Comments Post a Comment
  RamboRN
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ddg
    TAA regulion cancelo dalot
    Maddison foden bowen jota
    Ronaldo kane dennis

    Subs foster dennis, martinelli, livra
    2ft 1.2 itb.
    This week kane and jota to salah and idah
    Next week foden and dalot to Bruno and ait nouri for -4. Good moves?

    Open Controls
    My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Reguilon to Laporte and save. 2 ft will be gold next week. Maybe Kane and Foden to anyone and Salah then...

      Open Controls
      RamboRN
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        So go without Bruno?

        Open Controls
        My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 5 Years
          3 hours ago

          Decide next week. IMO Bruno + CR7 too much. Even fot dgw25. I would CR7 + Foden to Watkins + Bruno

          Open Controls
  Pancake
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    If Salah reaches final, how confident are we that he plays Leicester? Surely Liverpool can beat Leicester easily without him

    Open Controls
    Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Didn’t beat them with him recently…

      Open Controls
    Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Imo if Egypt

      Open Controls
      Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Reach the final Salah doesn't starts against Leicester

        Open Controls
  Calculated Risks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Would be nice if there was a column on the watchlist for rearranged games to play i.e. de gea 1, Ramsdale 4

    Most people will be looking at quantity as well as quality fixtures this season

    Open Controls
    rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Good idea; passed along

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Good shout.

      Open Controls
  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Dyche was asked about Lowton after Arsenal. It wasn't down to covid, Zoph.

    Open Controls
  NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    A. Mount & Maddison > Bruno & Ramsey
    B. Mount & Antonio > Bruno & Broja

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  noquarternt
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Dennis off the watchlist…what ever for?

    Open Controls
    Stimps
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Form

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      The red card that hurt us all.

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Only those that were influenced by the twittersphere.

        Open Controls
  JBG
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Wonder how VDB will affect Gallaghers minutes now that he's gone to Palace as well.

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I guess he might be more threat to Hughes/Schlupp..? Playing Gallagher Kouyaté DVDB

      Open Controls
    Would Ed Woodward
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not at all, Gallagher has been unbelievably good and is their most important player.

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I think minutes will be fine, output I worry about.

      Open Controls
  Stimps
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Play one

    A) Maddison (Liv away)
    B) King (WHU away, have Dennis)
    C) Cash (Leeds home)

    Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Cash I think.

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      C out of them.

      Open Controls
  CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Does anyone have any news on when Reece James is likely to return?

    Amongst other changes, I'm eyeing double Chelsea Def for my GW28 WC.

    Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      He’ll be back by then - you planning 4 at the back?

      Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes, quite possibly.

      I think 4-5-1 mights be the way to go, with a back four of Trent, Cancelo, Rudiger and James.

      Open Controls
      Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Who else are you targeting for the fixture swing?

        Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      *might

      Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Off the top of my head:

      Son
      Arsenal mid
      Cornet / Pope
      Raph
      Leicester mid (maybe)

      Not sure beyond that. Hope about you?

      Open Controls
      Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Well I’m not wc but I intend to be moving for

        James, Sa, raph

        Probably mount

        Hopefully bamford will return and in which case him to

        Although the latter 2 more likely in 29

        Open Controls
  JBG
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    C

    Open Controls
    JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Reply fail to Stimps

      Open Controls
  POTATO
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    According to this article I have eight^ players high up on the watchlist. Does that rule out playing WC now so that I can have an additional premium mid combined with cheaper forwards?

    de Gea^
    Trent^ Laporte^ Cancelo^
    Bruno^ Jota^ Bowen^ Bernardo Gallagher
    Watkins^ Antonio^

    [Foster Coady Dennis Rüdiger⁰]

    Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      What would be the actual reasons to play the WC?

      Open Controls
      POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Jota > Salah and Rüdiger⁰ > Robbo
        or Bernardo to KdB and Rüdiger⁰ to 5M defender
        plus transfers in attack to free up cash.

        Open Controls
        Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Doesn't seem to be many reasons beyond a few transfers you'd make, which you probably want to do most weeks of the season. I say stick

          Open Controls
        POTATO
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          1FT £2M 2FH WC TC

          Open Controls
    Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Looks like something you’d wildcard to!

      Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Surprised jota still resides on the list

      What’s the salah plan?

      Open Controls
      POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        If I added KdB then Salah would eventually replace Bruno.
        If I add Salah to Bruno then Bernardo would be replaced by non Man City player and KdB/Son might replace Bruno after dgw.

        Open Controls
        FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          You have a strong team as it is tbh.

          Open Controls
          POTATO
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            I've just been disappointed with Bernardo, Watkins & Antonio for many weeks, plus there isn't much reason to keep Rüdiger during Chelsea blank weeks.

            Open Controls
  Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    A) Reguilon > Digne
    B) Moura/Gray > Salah
    C) Something else

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Reguilon Telles Dalot
    Son* Jota Moura Bowen
    Dennis

    Sanchez | Gray, King, Pedro | 1FT. 8.2

    Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Way too much spurs in this squad but likewise too much utd defence

      Open Controls
      Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not too much Watford then?

        Open Controls
        Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Lol, honestly I’d be tempted to wc

          Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      If Egypt don't reach the final, then Salah has to be the priority I guess.

      After that, I'd prioritise replacing King as you probably don't want double Watford attack, especially under Hodgson.

      Open Controls
      Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I have triple attack, but I'm fine to bench them at every opportunity since they're relatively cheap. Not sure who I would prioritise to come in. More interested in Digne than Watkins, for example. I would need to downgrade a mid to be able to upgrade a forward if I'm getting Salah, so I might have to be patient.

        Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think Edouard or Broja are worth considering as potential King replacements.

      Open Controls
    Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      That needs WC imo

      Open Controls
      Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Oof. Not a chance. Happy with the team, but thanks

        Open Controls
  Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    All being well plan is to ride in to next week with this:

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Coufal, Bavies
    Jota, Salah, Bruno, Bowen, Bernardo
    Antonio

    Sanchez, Broja, King, Livra

    Then Coufal - Cucurella for the DGW. Too light up front or G2G?

    Open Controls
  Tomsk
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Any chance Salah gets rested if Egypt have to play in 3rd place play off game?(same day as final).
    Would make big difference as to whether he plays for Liv next GW.

    Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    PANTS DOWN!!

    Open Controls
  wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Does anyone know why Burnley-Watford was scheduled for next Saturday and not for today?

    Open Controls
    Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Just saw that. Thanks. What's going on this weekend?

      Open Controls
    CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Winter break currently, that's why.

      Open Controls
    madmafc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I read the Premier League were keen on giving players with no international duty a decent length break

      Open Controls
    LT10
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      There are important World Cup qualifiers going on in Asia over break. Maybe that has something to do with it.

      Open Controls
    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Both teams are out of FA Cup so fixture can be played next GW without affecting either team's winter break.

      Open Controls
      bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        next weekend (not GW)

        Open Controls
  Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    First sub:

    A) Broja (TOT a)
    B) Ait Nouri (ARS h)

    Open Controls
    wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  Lignja
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    1ft 4.8m itb

    A. Save
    B. Foden to Salah

    Ddg
    Taa, Cacelo, Dalot, Coufal, Davies
    Foden*, Kdb, Jota, Bowen
    Antonio

    Sanchez, Martineli, King, Dennis

    Open Controls
  Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    A) Broja (TOT a)
    B) Ait Nouri (ARS h)

    Open Controls
  madmafc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    If I end up being brave enough to wait until GW 26 to get Salah back in, would you say go for

    Fernandes or Greenweed for DGW 25?

    Already have Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    madmafc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      Or Greenwood rather

      Open Controls
    Diamondgeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Get the Greenweed, it will help relax you about not having Salah.

      Open Controls
  Gandalf
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Currently have Ronaldo and KDB as the main premiums and narrowed down the strategy to 3 options:

    A. Hold this GW, KDB > Bruno for DGW, then Bruno > Salah

    B. Ronaldo > Salah now (via a -4) and FH for Man Utd's DGW

    C. Forget about Bruno and hope KDB plays against Norwich in that DGW

    Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I'm bored

    Open Controls
    Malcolm Tucker for England …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      who plays you in the film?

      Open Controls
    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      and over two more weeks to wait for a PL to watch on Sky (Next 12 are on BT)

      Open Controls
      Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        BT has got better from when they first got coverage.

        Open Controls
    Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hello bored. I'm Zimo

      Open Controls
  Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Any reason why Dennis is replaced by Hernandez in the team news for the next match (Burnley)? He's not listed as out either. Is it just confusion due to suspension, or Neil expects Cucho to keep his place?

    Open Controls
    Malcolm Tucker for England …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      1 game suspension

      Open Controls
      Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Oh snap, I thought Burnely was next GW. He should probably be listed as out then

        Open Controls
        Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Flags are relative to the next gameweek, not the next match.

          Open Controls
          Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Oh, you mean in the team news section? Fair enough, although the notes haven't been updated yet.

            Open Controls
  Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hi all, Couple of WC drafts, which is better A or B?

    A;
    DDG (Foster)
    Trent Cancelo Laporte Digne (Ait Nouri)
    Salah KDB Bruno Bowen (Ramsey)
    Broja Edouard (Maupay)

    B;
    DDG (Foster)
    Trent Cancelo Digne 4.8DEF (Ait Nouri)
    Salah KDB Bruno Bowen (Ramsey)
    Watkins Edouard (Broja)

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  VaVaVoom14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Lamptey or Cucurella?

    Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Neither

      Open Controls
  BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    How do the PL justify NO matches this weekend - perfect weather, fixture backlog..

    Open Controls
    Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Seems we are in the middle of a planned mid winter break. It’s ironic that Burnley have already had a football free January (well almost) and now have to have another two week break.

      Open Controls
    JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gotta give the teams who had breaks, winter breaks... Or something illogical

      Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't get it either.

      Open Controls
  Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why VDB never gets chance at United? Is he really bad?

    Open Controls
    Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      When a club is struggling for performance is difficult to bring someone in and giving them chance to adapt - particularly when the spot is already taken

      Open Controls
      tokara
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good point

        Open Controls
  Hiddenpaw
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone else watching the Rangers game? Man Utd Diallo is looking very good. Classic move to Scotland and look like Pele.

    Open Controls
  Coaly
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    No one seems to be paying any attention to Liverpool’s GW27 blank?

    Open Controls

