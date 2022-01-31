Transfer deadline day live – what the confirmed deals mean for FPL

It’s transfer deadline day on Monday and late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ thinking going into Gameweek 24 and beyond.

Amid the carnival of yellow ties, made-up sightings in chip shops and besieged television reporters with rude objects in their ears, this live blog rounds up the confirmed deals that could present Fantasy bosses with new targets or have a negative impact on existing assets.

The prices given in brackets are the players’ Fantasy Premier League cost, rather than their actual transfer fees.

You can read about all the other key January moves, from Chris Wood (£6.7m) to Luis Diaz (£8.0m), in our dedicated page here.

This article will stay top of the site for a while but, when other stories take its place later in the day, will remain in the ‘Featured’ box on the homepage.

We’ll also be back tonight with a round-up of all the day’s goings-on.

13:15 – NEW FPL PRICES







11:00 – WOUT WEGHORST (WOLFSBURG TO BURNLEY)

Burnley have replaced a Wood-shaped hole with the capture of the even taller Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg.

Signed for an undisclosed fee, the 29-year-old Netherlands international has penned a deal at Turf Moor until 2025.

While Eredivisie goalscoring figures have to be taken with a pinch of salt (Weghorst netted 51 times in 124 league games for previous clubs AZ Alkmaar and Heracles), the 6’6″ centre-forward has plundered 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg over the past three and a half seasons.

The Dutchman hit the 20-goal mark in the German top flight in 2020/21 and has also contributed an eye-catching 27 assists since signing for Wolfsburg in 2018.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club. His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.” – Sean Dyche

The signing is obviously bad news for Matej Vydra, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez (all £5.2m), with a strike partnership of Wehgorst and Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) surely Sean Dyche’s preferred option up top.

We may get a glimpse of that double-act on Saturday, when Burnley take on Watford in their second Double Gameweek 23 fixture, and Weghorst’s name is definitely one to monitor given that the Clarets still have four outstanding fixtures to be crowbarred into the schedule somewhere between now and the end of the season – ergo more Double Gameweeks.

08:00 – CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN (UNATTACHED TO BRENTFORD)

The first confirmed deal of the day is a real feel-good story, with Christian Eriksen returning to football following his horrific on-field cardiac arrest last summer.

The former Spurs schemer has hooked up with a number of Danish expats at Brentford, signing a deal until the end of the season.

He also reunites with Thomas Frank, who coached the then-teenage Eriksen while in charge of Denmark under-17s.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level. “At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set-piece delivery, both from corners and direct free-kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top-level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.” – Thomas Frank

The Danish playmaker has at least been training with young players at AFC Ajax during his downtime but, as Frank mentioned there, it may be a while before we see Eriksen starting a league match as match fitness will be an issue.

On top of that, the Bees report that the midfielder recently received his Covid-19 vaccination and, “in order to comply with rules regarding entry to the UK, he will travel to west London in the coming days and will not train with Brentford this week.”

When we do see him ready and raring to go, Eriksen will presumably threaten the starts of Mathias Jensen, Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka (all £4.9m) in the middle of the park, likely slotting in alongside Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) and, for now, Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) in the engine room of a 3-5-2. Josh Dasilva (£5.3m) is also on the cusp of a return, to swell Frank’s options in midfield.

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m) may well lose some set-piece responsibilities to Eriksen but while the Dane has been his national side’s first-choice penalty-taker in the past, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) surely won’t be forced to hand over spot-kick duties to his new teammate given how good the striker’s record is from 12 yards.

While we can’t expect the Eriksen of the mid-2010s (see above) to reappear in west London, he’ll likely be a darned sight cheaper in FPL than he was while in his pomp at Spurs.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT