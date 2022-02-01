67
Scout Reports February 1

What FPL managers can expect from new Everton boss Frank Lampard

67 Comments
Share

Earlier this week, Everton announced the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Chelsea man succeeds Rafa Benitez, who was at Goodison Park for less than seven months, and left the club four points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Notably, Lampard will be supported by an experienced backroom team made up of Joe Edwards (assistant manager), former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich assistant boss Paul Clement (first-team coach) and Chris Jones (first-team coach and head of performance).

In an interview with the club’s official website, Lampard said:

“It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

Lampard’s first game in charge will be at home to Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and is followed by appealing Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United (a) and Leeds United (h), both of whom rank in the bottom three for goals conceded in 2021/22.

After that, however, the schedule is mixed at best, with tough matches against Southampton (a) – who have lost just once at St Mary’s all season – Manchester City (h), Tottenham Hotspur (a) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (h).

Everton fans will now be hoping Lampard can bring success to Goodison Park, but what does his appointment mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, and can he make their assets more appealing?

Our Scout Report takes a closer look.

DERBY COUNTY

In his first foray into management, Lampard took charge of Derby County in May 2018, leading them to the Championship play-off final in his only season at Pride Park.

Of the 57 games he managed, he won 24, drew 17 and lost 16, giving him a respectable win percentage of just over 42%.

Notable victories included beating Manchester United on penalties in the Carabao Cup and knocking Southampton out of the FA Cup, though they fell short in the play-off final, losing the Wembley decider to Aston Villa.

Given that Lampard inherited an ageing squad that had fallen short of promotion on several occasions, it’s clear he made progress at the club, but the underlying numbers throughout his time in charge suggested they overperformed, quite a bit in fact, as they struggled to create chances consistently in open-play and ranked 19th in the division for expected goals (xG).

However, he absolutely deserves credit for nurturing youngsters like Harry Wilson and Chelsea pair Mason Mount (£7.6m) and Fikayo Tomori, whilst also building a high energy system of play that suited the players at his disposal.

CHELSEA

What FPL managers can expect from new Everton boss Frank Lampard 4

The following year, Lampard was appointed head coach at Chelsea, who he guided to fourth place in the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.

Notably, that was achieved under a transfer embargo, which meant the club were unable to replace Eden Hazard after selling him to Real Madrid, and instead developed many of their young talents, including Mount and Reece James (£6.2m).

However, the Blues’ spent heavily the following summer, and Lampard seemed to struggle to find the right set-up to get the best from his new recruits. As a result, he was sacked midway through the 2020/21 campaign, with the club slumped in ninth after a series of poor performances.

What followed certainly didn’t help his reputation, either, as Thomas Tuchel brought an immediate uplift in results, leading the same group of players to UEFA Champions League glory just four months after taking over.

Despite that, for the most part, Chelsea were actually pretty good under Lampard, as they ranked second through the 2019/20 season for xG, earning memorable wins over Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Even the defensive numbers were okay, but some erratic goalkeeping from Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m), plus some organisational issues at the back, certainly didn’t help.

Above: teams ranked by xG 2019/20

THE TACTICS

“I want to see a team that are confident in possession, that can control games with possession, and be very exciting to watch at the top end of the pitch. We need to be a team that’s very active… crossing and getting shots on goal and staying in the other half of the pitch. When you don’t have the ball, you must be aggressive.” – Frank Lampard

In terms of tactics, Lampard has mostly used 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 formations, favouring an open and expansive style which aims to move the ball forward quickly and press high up the pitch.

At both Derby and Chelsea, the system incorporated attacking full-backs and wingers who played quite narrow, with at least one of the midfielders staying back.

All in all, it’s a pretty aggressive, pro-active approach, something Lampard touched on during his opening press conference, and it’s safe to say it’s going to be drastically different to anything Benitez served up during his time at Everton.

THE PROSPECTS

Having won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches, Lampard faces a real challenge getting Everton back on track.

However, his first two Premier League fixtures are against fellow bottom-six sides, Newcastle United and Leeds United, so there is potential for a new manager bounce, whilst they also have three appealing games yet to be rescheduled: Burnley (a), Leicester City (h) and Newcastle United (h), increasing the likelihood of getting Double Gameweeks.

Encouragingly, Lampard has also been a relatively strong starter at both Derby and Chelsea, and has been able to convey his ideas and tactics to his players quickly. For example, at Derby, his team won four of their opening six games, whilst at Stamford Bridge, after a heavy 4-0 opening day loss at Man Utd, they then went on to win eight of their next 11 Premier League matches, scoring 27 goals in the process.

At Everton, the squad contains some talented players, especially in attack, with the deadline day arrivals of Donny van de Beek (£5.7m) and Dele Alli (£6.2m) adding some much-needed depth.

As a result, an attack led by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m), who has produced 29 Premier League goals and seven assists across his two previous campaigns, supported by the likes of van de Beek, Richarlison (£7.4m) and Demarai Gray (£5.5m), is actually quite appealing for FPL managers, and has the potential to be profitable.

For those who already own Calvert-Lewin and Gray, they are probably worth holding onto a little while longer, then, given those fixtures detailed above and the potential for a new manager bounce. However, for those without, observing from afar for a few weeks may be the best option, especially given the schedule to follow those two relegation six-pointers.

Elsewhere, it’s also worth noting that Lampard deserves real credit for his determination to use youth both at Derby and Chelsea, where he developed players like Mount, James, Tomori and Tammy Abraham, who are all now England internationals. And that could be good news for the likes of Anthony Gordon (£4.5m), Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) and Nathan Patterson (£4.5m), once we have established what role they will play in the first-team that is.

As for Lampard, there are still a lot of unknowns, and it’s hard to gauge exactly how good he is as a manager.

Taking over a side low on confidence 20 league games in won’t be easy, however, and that is why we may have to wait till next season to see Lampard’s best work on the pitch, after a full pre-season with his squad.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

67 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Time and spa

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Time and space, never ending
      Disturbing thoughts, questions pending
      Limitation of human understanding

      Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Good name for a spa

      Open Controls
  2. Rbyrne95
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Sorry, was bottomed on last post guys.

    Would you rather: For next GW - Ramsey or Gallagher?

    For few GW after - Ramsey or Gallagher?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Gallagher throughout, but that’s quite the price difference

      Open Controls
  3. Rbyrne95
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I'd like to think that Alli is a good signing for Everton but I am just thinking he's another one to add to Evertons loving injury list.

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hard to see where he fits in, isn't it.

      A 4-2-3-1 w/ Gray, van de Beek and Richarlison behind Calvert-Lewin probably makes most sense, but where does that leave Alli?

      Seen some say a 4-3-3 with van de Beek and Alli either side of a holding mid, but that will surely leave them far too exposed.

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Think Alli is a low risk buy. But I don't understand why Everton were buying attackers when they have DCL, Richarlison, Gray, Gomes, Doucoure and El-Ghazi. Maybe VDB can force his way in at the expense of one of those?

        Everton's weakness is conceding at set pieces. Whenever Mina is not there they have an issue and Keane has declined. I would have thought a top CB was a priority. Personally think Everton can put out a good first team and needed squad reinforcements:

        Pickford
        Patterson Mina Keane Mykolenko
        Gomes Allan Doucoure
        Gray DCL Richarlison

        I would say the weakest player in that team is Keane.

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          57 mins ago

          I tend to agree re Keane, would prefer Godfrey alongside Mina.

          Something like this, perhaps?

          Pickford
          Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko
          Allan, Doucoure
          Richarlison, van de Beek, Gray
          Calvert-Lewin

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            It could work.

            I felt Everton, under Benitez, kept getting outnumbered in midfield and the defence wasn't good enough to soak up the pressure.

            The left side of that team looks weak defensively with two inexperienced PL defenders, a less defensively disciplined midfielder in Doucoure, and Gray who isn't the best at tracking back.

            Open Controls
          2. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yes, this looks more likely to me. I just wonder is Patterson will get the opportunity anytime soon. He’d be a very interesting 5th defender if he does.

            Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Exactly I thought the Alli signing was a weird one. I thought centre backs and particularly a left back would have been more a priority.

          If Alli plays the no 10 he in a 4-2-3-1 he could do well if he clicks with DCL.
          But Alli has not looked that bothered for a long time. It is like he stopped trying and no longer cared.

          Open Controls
  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Is dunk back and fit?

    No longer flagged

    Assume he comes straight back into the starting 11 with burn gone ?

    Open Controls
  5. gogs67
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    If Lampard gives him games then Nathan Patterson at 4.5 will be a steal.

    Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1488497504308154372

    Wout Weghorst price reveal - £6.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hmmm. Was rather optimistically hoping for 6m … but I think he is still a reasonable option at that price given how poor the forward pool is and an unwillingness to invest heavily up top. Those games in hand I think give him a small lead over those in that price range.

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Overpriced.

      A low goal scoring team and you have to discount his ability in the PL because he has come from weaker leagues and is old.

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      I just wonder him vs Maupay, King, Eduard, Armstrong, pukki, Toney etc … with 4/5 games in hand (can’t remember) …. I think he is probably better value … not saying he’s going to be consistently smashing them in … but same could prob be said of his price bracket rivals.

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Agreed. I think the one exception could be Edouard, but I’m happy to stick with Gallagher and don’t want the double-up

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          What he does give is another option in that price range … playing the fixture runs across the 6-6.5m range could be an option, where you don’t have the same one stinking up your team for too long.

          Open Controls
    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      They added an extra 0.5m because of the 4 DGWs

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Good one! I wouldn't be surprised if they did.

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Reasonable given the DGWs. Without those he wouldn't be great value given Chris Wood was a proven PL striker and scored 3 goals all season with Burnley's service. Same price as Toney (who maybe benefits from Eriksen?) and Edouard.

      Open Controls
  7. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    6.5 Weghorst works for me

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Me too especially if get some DGWs

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Let's see how he adapts first. PL is a different beast to the Bundesliga.

      With United and Liverpool in next two I don't think he's an immediate buy. One for future DGWs perhaps.

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, think I’m going Maupay for the double (or double double), will switch after that if he settles ok

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I really don't know. I am wondering if Broja for example could the sole striker with Idah and Pedro rotating sometimes. That would allow Bruno, Salah and KdB. Perhaps when either KdB or Bruno is downgraded to Son and he has dgw, he comes into consideration.

      Open Controls
  8. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Why did Palace sign Mateta on a permanent deal? They have two strikers already and Zaha that can play up top too (even Olise played there in a front two for us a few times last season). Mateta has barely played and hasn't done anything when he has

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Benteke will be sold.

      Open Controls
  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Wood was probably over priced at 7m he has 3 goals all season - I think 6m would have been fair for the new guy

    Open Controls
  10. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Only got two def's for GW24, who would you prefer to get in?

    A Digne
    B Dalot/Maguire (Dont have DDG)
    C Dier/Sanchez

    Open Controls
  11. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    I was just thinking (and I might be wrong), but how often do we ever seen new value picks emerging in the second half of the season?

    Cornet, Gallagher, Broja, Edouard, Wolves defenders, (actually a range of defenders), we already know about - I can't see there being too many more after a fairly underwhelming window.

    Most of these new signings / transfers might get loaded up on due to DGWs but we know the risk of moving players in for the sake of it (Alli, Weghorst, VDB etc). It's going to be interesting with many WCs triggered in the next 4 gameweeks where the punts are and who holds their nerve.

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Only takes an injury to a regular to make someone value. Robertson opens up Tsimikas, AWB does for Dalot too etc etc. They're not predictable, but i wouldnt rule one out. United only need one more forward injury to make Elanga first choice at this rate.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah my point being, those examples we already know about, prior to the transfer window.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        And we have seen earlier Bruno coming to MU making the whole attack a value pick. Some youngsters come into picture in spring also when they breakout, remember TAA for example. In other circumstances Gordon might have done it this year. So, wouldn't rule it out.

        Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Very, very rarely do first time EPL players "light up" the competition....

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Salah, Bruno...

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          For every "Salah", "Bruno", there's multiple examples of failures.

          Anyway, was just my thought process.

          Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Exactly my point. Very, very rarely... Besides, Salah made his debut for Chelsea back in 2014.

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Particularly from Germany - Werner, Sancho, Havertz, Haller etc.

        Open Controls
      3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Sigurdsson was spectacular in his first season, Michu another.
        Always one or two bargains that are worth a risk. Especially to those who know a players history prior to the EPL.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cisse at Newcastle too I guess.

          Yep, not saying they don't happen. Just saying we shouldn't load up blindly and expect it them to hit the ground running.

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            This particular batch does not scream come get me I would agree.

            Open Controls
          2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Yeah you would have had to know the players or done a lot of research on them. I am going for none of the new lads personally.

            Open Controls
  12. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    1FT, 3.1 ITB -

    DDG - Bachmann

    TAA - Cancelo - Dawson - White - Livramento

    Jota - Maddison - Gundogan - Bowen - Raphinha

    Ronaldo - Antonio - Dennis

    Was going to do Maddison and Gundogan to Salah and Gordon (-4) but not sure now with Egypt progressing in the AFCON

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Does Gordon keep his place with new competition?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Great point!

        Open Controls
  13. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Weghorst looks promising. Probably taking out Dennis or King for him in the upcoming weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait and see imo. Burnley attackers historically in fpl haven't been the best picks.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Lots of doubles coming up. Yea will wait a few weeks to see how they set up.

        Open Controls
  14. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Coutinho and Eriksen back in pl

    Now need Hazard back . Those 3 dominated fpl midfield rankings between 2015-18 alongside city mids.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      None of them will dominate today though

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Could still be part of our plans due to significantly reduced prices.

        Big believer of Form is temporary class is permanent

        Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you bring webster and bruno for dgw25

    Have ronaldo and de gea?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit. If you have Ronaldo already, I wouldn’t be too bothered about Bruno.

      Open Controls
  16. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    This week's captain pick is haard...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      It's good though, adds some variance.

      Who you considering?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Got it on Foden atm. Cancelo, TAA, Bowen and Jota all options.

        Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Time to look at Bowen as a main captiency option

      Doesn't always have to be a big hitter

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bowen edging it for me.

      Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Kulusevski at 6m interests me a lot.

    That's a good price. He compares favorably with the Lookman, James, Fornals, ESR tier of players.

    I thought he'd be closer to 7-8m. If he finds his 10g/10a level form from a few seasons ago, he'll be great.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Do you think he’ll get much game time … I don’t know much about him … what’s his favoured position?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        He's a tall left footed winger/second striker with an eye for goal.

        Kind of like Perisic.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Interesting, thanks for that. Time to do a little Googling.

          Open Controls
  18. boc610
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lampard's Misfit Academy: He'll scare you into a Baller.... has a bit of mark hughes at Stoke feel to it. maybe this wont go horribly wrong.

    Open Controls
  19. Coaly
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Has Reguilon lost his place?

    If so, Cresswell or Curacella in for him?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.