Salah Triple Captain, Son in: My FPL Double Gameweek 26 reaction and plans

Following Thursday’s announcement that eight top-flight sides will play twice in Double Gameweek 26, I’m going to note down some initial thoughts on players and chip strategy.

Firstly, here are the fixtures for those teams who double in either Gameweeks 25 or 26, ordered by difficulty:

You’ll notice I’ve included the surrounding Gameweeks, too, as with several teams blanking, they are crucial for planning.

Liverpool and Arsenal, for example, have the best set of Double Gameweek 26 fixtures on offer, but they are both without a league match in 27, at least for now, due to a clash with the EFL Cup final.

The only way in which they can feature is as follows:

The Reds will definitely be without a league match in Gameweek 27 if they beat Cardiff City at home in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend. Arsenal are out of the FA Cup so technically have a free midweek but their outstanding fixtures, against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, are all against teams still in the cup. Even if one of those sides were to be eliminated in the fourth round, TV companies will likely dictate whether any of those previously postponed league matches could fit around the televised cup games in Gameweek 27.

CHIP STRATEGY

