Pro Pundits - Tom February 3

Salah Triple Captain, Son in: My FPL Double Gameweek 26 reaction and plans

Following Thursday’s announcement that eight top-flight sides will play twice in Double Gameweek 26, I’m going to note down some initial thoughts on players and chip strategy.

Firstly, here are the fixtures for those teams who double in either Gameweeks 25 or 26, ordered by difficulty:

You’ll notice I’ve included the surrounding Gameweeks, too, as with several teams blanking, they are crucial for planning.

Liverpool and Arsenal, for example, have the best set of Double Gameweek 26 fixtures on offer, but they are both without a league match in 27, at least for now, due to a clash with the EFL Cup final.

The only way in which they can feature is as follows:

The Reds will definitely be without a league match in Gameweek 27 if they beat Cardiff City at home in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Arsenal are out of the FA Cup so technically have a free midweek but their outstanding fixtures, against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, are all against teams still in the cup.

Even if one of those sides were to be eliminated in the fourth round, TV companies will likely dictate whether any of those previously postponed league matches could fit around the televised cup games in Gameweek 27.

CHIP STRATEGY

  1. M00N
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    #freedonny

    Open Controls
  2. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    No

    Open Controls
  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who do we reckon will score more in GW24 and GW25, KDB or Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
  4. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Guess if egypy game goes into ET, more minutes for salah and more likely resting v Leicester ?

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      He’s played a lot of minutes over the last 2/3 weeks and will be playing Sunday regardless of result today so he’s very likely to be rested v Leicester

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeh think benched v Leicester - enough for me to go KDB this week

        Open Controls
  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Salah by some distance

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reply to REVIVAL

      Open Controls
      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        *mixed up with GW25 and GW26, time for bed…

        Open Controls
        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Looking at getting KDB this week and hold off on Salah till GW26, his minutes looking more doubtful in GW24 now.

          Open Controls
  6. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    I get can get this team for DGW26 with 4 transfers and one hit:

    Ramsdale, (De Gea)
    TAA, Digne, Cancelo/Reguilon, (Livramento)
    Salah, Jota, Bowen, Martinelli, (Gray)
    Kane, Watkins, King

    Would then FH in BGW27 to get Utd, Spurs, City assets with two or three Edouard/Broja characters.

    Does anyone have a similar plan?

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA White DGW def
      Salah(TC) Son Jota Saka Bowen
      Antonio King

      I’m looking at this for free for DGW26. FH27, FH30 and WC after that for BB

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      With 4 transfers and no hit.

      DDG ( 3.9m)
      TAA Cancelo White ( Digne, Williams )
      Salah (TC) Jota Saka Bowen ( Sissoko)
      Antonio Ronaldo Dennis

      FH27, FH30 and WC after that for BB in GW36

      Open Controls
  7. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Tell me exactly why do we need WC for GW28?

    Open Controls
    1. Junglist95
        just now

        You don't but there is a blank the week before which some (myself included probably), will be backing themselves into, and then a fixture swing GW28, especially for United.

        I'm wildcarding 28 unless things change

        Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Carlos Queiroz gets the red card - so satisfying - he was so annoying in the whole match.

      Open Controls
    3. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Now Salah having heated argument with the ref - could get a red here and then he will be available for GW 24

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.