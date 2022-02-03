22
SoRare February 3

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

In the last Gameweek, the Sorare Academy game hit an astonishing 4,256 unique players! It just keeps growing. That makes us the largest Sorare game outside of the main tournament, by our count. 

Once we hit 5,000 players in a Gameweek, Sorare have generously offered an additional five quality cards as prizes that week – meaning a Gameweek with 15 cards to win is hopefully coming up, so share the league with your friends.

Last Gameweek, LetoPino FC stole the top prize, and what a prize it was. This was his team of European heavyweights, with a differential of Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani thrown in.

For that, he scooped highly-rated wonderkid Hugo Ekitike from Reims, a player the Sorare market is currently pricing at around $700, Our second and third-placed teams snagged Donyell Malen and Pau Torres respectively, another two highly valued cards. Not too shabby.

And these prizes are being given out each and every week, in a free-to-play game.

It takes just a few minutes to enter a team, and you have the best stars across Europe with which to pick your best five from each week.

Entering a team for this week

It’s really easy to play, and to make it even easier, I will share some team selection thoughts for the weekend.

Fixtures

Just like in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), I tend to start with a look at the fixtures. There is a tool on my website for this:

With no Premier League this weekend, it’s a perfect time to explore other teams and the Academy makes it really easy to pick decent players from abroad, even if you don’t know them too well at first.

Looking at the fixture ticker above, we have strong options at Real Madrid who face Granada.

Atalanta might provide some differentials, as they aren’t always the first team to spring to mind for many. However, they have a good fixture against Cagliari who probably can’t remember the last time they kept a clean sheet.

Roma and Napoli are looking tasty. The latter face Venezia, who make have some of the best kits in world football but there are no league table points for that! They have not won in five matches.

Bayern Munich have a tougher fixture vs Leipzig but they are such a friendly team for the Sorare scoring system. In games like this – where you rack up points for more than just goals – high possession teams like Bayern and Manchester City tend to do very well.

Form

We can spend hours deliberating over every player. However, for the free-to-play Academy, I generally just have some fun and don’t stress too much. The Academy makes this easy by showing us the average score, out of 100, of players from the last five games. Plus, an indicator of whether they generally start or not.

Real Madrid offer some really good options as you can see in the above screenshot. Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric are all very reliable. Vinicius Junior has some solid scores to his name recently too.

The Academy also indicates each player’s likelihood of playing. Here, all players above are greenlit as “Starting” – a sign this player is generally getting good game time in recent matches. However, as with FPL, always check team news prior to the deadline.

A Roma keeper or defender could be a good shout with opponents Genoa scoring just once in four games. Rui Patricio in goal or Chris Smalling at the back might fit the bill.

Napoli are very attractive at both ends of the field. We could take inspiration from last week’s winner with Rrahmani or instead go Kalidou Koulibaly or Mario Rui. Further forward, Lorenzo Insigne would be my pick.

The Final Cut

Here is my line-up for the weekend, with an average age of over 30. In a one-week free competition, targeting veterans at their peak is a great idea. However, given the importance of long-term value on Sorare, you might make different decisions in the main game about who you play week in and week out. That additional strategic dimension to the game can be very interesting.

Good luck with your teams for the weekend. Remember the Friday deadline at 11:00am UK time and share the league with your friends so we can hit 5,000 players and give away five more prizes!

  1. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    So those with WC BB TC 1FH what are your plans??

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I was thinking WC in 25, TC in 26, and save Bench boost for little longer. I need a keeper for GW 24, so I think that's where I'll use my FT

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah i was thinking of WC25 and TC26, then saving FH for GW30 and just build a team towards 36 for BB, should get a decent enough team for the BB with frees

        Open Controls
      2. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        oh--free hit? I'm saving it for GW 38, unless there is a week with random blanks

        Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      GW24 WC
      GW26 BB or TC
      FH when needed

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Similar plan with WC25 - TC26

        Open Controls
    3. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Even with 2 x FH:

      TC26
      FH 27,
      WC35
      BB36

      FH38 assuming mass rotation

      Open Controls
  2. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Maddison LIV (A) or Dennis WHU (A)?

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Ideally none. Madders the better player, so him

      Open Controls
  3. 2OLEgend
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Bottomed again..

    Was pretty set on my WC before DGW26 was announced.
    A or B for the blank spots? Possible BB in DGW26.

    DDG, Foster
    Robbo, TAA, Cancelo, Digne, Tierney
    (..), (..), (..), Bowen, Bruno (to be Salah)
    Watkins, Edouard, Broja

    A) Raph, KDB, Ramsey
    B) Son, Foden, Martinelli

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’ve changed mine as well or tempted too.

      B looks better for me.

      What do you think to mine. I’m thinking B now? I have used BB

      X, X
      TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, X, X
      Salah, Fernandes, Rapha, Bowen, X
      Watkins, Edouard, X

      A) DDG, Foster, Digne, Dier, Ramsey, Broja
      B) Ramsdale, Sanchez, Kilman, Dalot, Martinelli, Idah

      Open Controls
  4. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just tried to plan out potential transfers for the first time in ages.

    I still had Alonso in GW28…

    Might just take a hit this week and get rid now rather than see him in my team all that time!

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Alonso - > Digne/Tierney/Laporte for a hit any day

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        3 City and White already.

        Digne would be the one I’d get but with no doubles I’m not sure I’d start him any GW other than this one.

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      At that stage I'd just hold tbh, Chelsea fixtures from GW28 (plus a few doubles to come): Burnley, Newcastle, Norwich, Brentford, Southampton, Leeds

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Exactly - it sounds crazy but I think there’s a decent chance I end up keeping him forever.

        Think I’m going to have other priorities and taking hits for defenders who won’t start in my team every week isn’t normally a good move.

        Open Controls
    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        2 mins ago

        How does the rest of your team look re: defenders and any possible cover for blank weeks?

        Open Controls
    4. DAZZ
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who would you say is the best 1 week punt before a WC next gameweek? Kane v SOU??

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Kane or Son v SOU or a City mid like Mahrez or KDB

        Open Controls
    5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        3 mins ago

        Afternoon, all! Here's my working plan for the next few weeks!

        GW24
        DDG (bur)

        Dias (BRE) Cancelo (BRE) TAA (LEI) Digne (LEE)

        Bilva (BRE) Jota (LEI) Bowen (WAT) Gallagher (nor)

        Dennis (whu) Antonio (WAT)

        Bench: Foster (whu) Coady (ARS) Toney (mci) Son (SOU)

        I’ll roll my FT over and then go Son --> Fernandes and Antonio --> Maupay (or maybe Gallager --> Trossard) for GW25.
        Will Free Hit ahead of GW 26 to load up before rolling over my FT from GW27 to do a straight swap of Fernandes --> Salah with another FT available if that swap doesn’t work in terms of £ by then.

        Should result in a team good to go for GW28+ with my WC, BB, and TC still intact. Literally nothing will go wrong*.

        *Do let me know the obvious issues I have missed than ensure it will absolutely and utterly go wrong.

        Open Controls
      • WATERMELONS
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pretty confused what to do. Have WC, BB, TC, 1FH.

        Was not going to WC and ride it out but this mess looks difficult to resolve without a ton of hits. Thoughts?

        Ramsdale Foster
        Cancelo Trent Rudiger Emerson Coufal
        KDB Foden Jota Bowen ESR
        Watkins Tony Dennis

        2.4m in the bank

        Open Controls

