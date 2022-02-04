34
Scout Picks - Bus Team February 4

FPL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks early selection: City triple-up, no Salah

34 Comments
Share

We’re trying something new ahead of the Gameweek 24 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with a Scout Picks ‘bus team’.

Essentially a first draft of our regular XI, this is partly in response to feedback from some users who wanted certain features or articles to be available earlier in the week.

We’ll be endeavouring to do the same with the Team News tab going forward, too.

The Scout Picks widget on the home page is generally only in use for a very short space of time (one or two days a week, at most) and becomes largely redundant once the deadline passes, so this new article strand will also hopefully give it a bit more shelf-life.

The pre-deadline picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries but this ‘bus team’ – a rather macabre term coined by the Always Cheating boys, as it’s the team you set at the start of the week in case you get hit by a bus before the deadline – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

And so we begin with Gameweek 24…

THE LIKELY LADS

Richarlison to miss Gameweek 13 as Cancelo keeps up fine FPL form

There are few weeks when Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) don’t feature in the Scout Picks and the premium pair will be yet again pushing hard for inclusion ahead of Gameweek 24.

FPL’s leading points scorers among defenders have 21 attacking returns and 22 clean sheets between them this season, with Cancelo especially maybe even a shout for the armband this week: he’s sixth in our captaincy poll, with around 5% of the vote, at the time of writing.

Of slight concern with Cancelo is the fact that Kyle Walker (£5.4m) is suspended in Europe, so he will presumably be asked to operate at right-back against Sporting Lisbon a week on Tuesday. Does that make the Portuguese full-back a slight rotation risk against Norwich City in Gameweek 25, as a result? That’s a question for the next set of Scout Picks, for sure.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibilities that we end up with two City defenders in our side this week, with Walker and Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m) – who is on a run of eight matches without a blank – also in the running.

Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON?

As for Alexander-Arnold, his escalating price is the only real obstacle to him finding his way into our weekly selection, which has a budget of £83.0m. Don’t be surprised to see Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) feature instead in a few of our Scout Picks XIs when we’re going big further forward, with the Scot in excellent form: he averages 8.25 points per match over his last eight appearances, registering a goal and seven assists along the way.

A Liverpool defensive double-up is also a real (expensive) proposition when easier tests await the Reds but with Leicester the fifth-highest-scoring team in the Premier League per game, perhaps it’s not the time.

Arsenal defensive representation, be it through Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m), Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) or the cheaper Ben White (£4.5m), also looks on the cards for the Scout Picks, with only Norwich and Burnley scoring at a worse rate than Wolves this season. Whether the Scout Squad nominates save merchant David de Gea (£5.2m) en masse will also likely have a say in whether it’s Ramsdale or one of the defenders in front of him.

Returning to City, the in-form Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) is arguably the leading captaincy candidate for Gameweek 24, after a run of 55 points in just eight matches. Phil Foden (£8.0m) is a cut-price alternative or companion pick against a Brentford side with only one clean sheet to their name in 18 fixtures, while Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) is also hovering on our radar after Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) returned from international duty with an injury.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.9m), FPL’s second highest-scoring midfielder, will also surely be a consensus Scout Squad pick against a Watford side he delivered 14 points against little more than a month ago.

IN CONTENTION

Antonio the most-sold FPL player of Gameweek 13 as budget defender Ait-Nouri impresses 1
 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    I feel like every player considered over the last two weeks feature in this article.

    Nonetheless, thank you mate!

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nee bother! We'll see how this goes, a bit of an experimental 'early thoughts' ramble through the runners and riders off the back of some reader feedback from the surveys. The final Scout Picks will be the more focused piece, even if they end up featuring most of the same players in the XI.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        It's a strong ramble if you want to put it that way. It'll be good for the users who've not been that present over the last couple weeks as it does encapsulate the selection chatter we've all been doing.

        Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Slept on it and I'm still not any closer to deciding...

    A) Maddison + Mahrez
    B) Foden + Bernardo

    I have Maddison and Bernardo atm and one FT to use. I can't get Bernardo + Mahrez.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I think Mahrez has the highest ceiling.

      I'm even considering Mahrez instead of KDB to put it into context of how high I rate him for this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        I agree. But the minutes are a definite concern. And Maddison while posting better stats than Bernardo has two tough games.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          You gonna be alright if Mahrez is benched or you depending on him in your XI?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            I have King and Emerson on the bench so I'll live. But it also makes me tempted to give him the captaincy...

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              You've got Kane right?

              Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDB and Ramsey?

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      i would go B after this break, if I was choosing, I don't know what you long term plans are Camzy, haven't been here much

      Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Dallot or Telles?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Dalot

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Reckon Son's price may actually drop tonight or do we think it's just more of an influx of FH / WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just checked fplstats. It says -99.5 with two blue arrows up! Not too sure if I have seen that before.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Haha, oh yeah. It was different before but I'm seeing what you're seeing.

        A late resistence now no doubt, won't get my hopes up.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          just now

          WCs confusing the algorithm. I hope he drops. Doesn't look likely though.

          Open Controls
  5. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    When I first heard the term 'bus team', I thought it meant the team you set for next week when you're on the bus to going to the game. That lasted quite a while.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      For months and possibly years after people first started using it, I genuinely thought the massively irritating 'GOAT' thing was some sort of cult reference to Shaun Goater. Like, Ronaldo is the 'GOAT' because if you feed him, he will score.

      Open Controls
  6. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Ramsdale
    Livramento TAA Cancelo
    Bruno Martinelli Bowen Jota Gray
    Dennis CR7

    Sanchez - King Johnson Rudiger

    1FT 3.7m ITB

    A Play Livramento (Save FT)
    B Rudiger to Digne
    C Rudiger to Dalot
    D Rudiger to Laporte
    E Something else?

    Cheers lads!

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B you'd want Laporte out soon I would think unless you are WC 28 anyway

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why Laporte out?

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sorry my bad, what i mean is if you get Laporte in, how long would you keep him.? I worry about Pep rotation longer term.

          he won't make the same mistake as last time and rest his first XI for 2 weeks, but he it will get worse (IMO) 🙂

          Open Controls
  7. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would people prefer Digne or Tierney this GW? Tierney frees up a FT for an extra DGW player, but Digne also has a nice home fixture in 26.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think Digne, over the next two gameweeks he could deliver you something decent which might even be enough to be more than a hit to get Tierney in if you need to.

      Hope I explained that well enough.

      Open Controls
      1. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah cheers, am leaning that way anyway. Would be nice to get confirmation on Rafa injury beforehand as he's the sort of player who Digne could pick up a daft booking against.

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I prefer Tierney if you are FH27, otherwise Digne

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Son shouts value to me, whilst in my opinion Kane now is on great form and has a run of good games.

    Reckon a double up is stupid?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      No not at all. i wish i could get Son in (well can for a -8) bit much

      Open Controls
  9. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Coufal, Bavies
    Bruno, Jota, Bowen, Bernardo
    Antonio, Dennis

    Sanchez, Broja, Livra, Salah

    Good enough for the next GW? Been holding Mo hoping he’d be back but alas I suspect not

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I would still start him instead of Dennis. If Egypt lose the final he might get 30 minutes

      Open Controls
  10. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Looks like a good article addition.
    Previous inclusion of the scout picks team only a few hours before the deadline was baffling. 99% of the time it appeared on the site, it was of no value; any casual visitors looking at the team saw a redundant one that couldn't help them or give them ideas for the week ahead.

    Open Controls
  11. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, White, Dalot
    Jota, Bruno, Son, Bowen, Foden
    Watkins

    Sanchez, Dennis, King, Livra
    0 ft, 1.2 itb

    Bruno>Salah in GW26, Salah TC
    2 DGWers in 25
    8 or 9 in 26

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.