Burnley v Watford team news: Foster returns, Weghorst makes debut

Over two weeks after Watford got Double Gameweek 24 underway, the Hornets bring down the curtain on this drawn-out round of matches with a trip to Turf Moor.

Kick-off in the only Premier League match of the day is at 18:00 GMT.

The widely captained Emmanuel Dennis is, of course, not available for this fixture after being sent off against Norwich City a fortnight ago but will return from suspension in Gameweek 25.

He is one of four players who drop out of the Watford XI in Roy Hodgson’s first match in charge of the Hornets.

Ken Sema, Craig Cathcart and Juraj Kucka replace Dennis, Christian Kabasele and Tom Cleverley in the veteran head coach’s line-up but the headline team news comes between the posts, with Ben Foster fit again after Covid-19 and ousting Daniel Bachmann.

There’ll be mixed feelings among Foster’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners, with many of them benching either Aaron Ramsdale or David de Gea to field the veteran shot-stopper for his ‘double’; Foster’s belated appearance in Gameweek 24 now blocking those auto-subs.

Tonight’s fixture represents a good chance for captainers of Joshua King to make ground on the competition, with armband rival Dennis serving a ban, but the Norwegian isn’t exactly in tip-top form with six blanks in his last seven appearances.

Above: The captaincy stats among the top 10k FPL managers

As for Burnley, deadline day signing Wout Weghorst makes his Premier League debut up top.

He is joined in attack by Maxwel Cornet, who returns from Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Dale Stephens also comes in the suspended Josh Brownhill in midfield.

Jay Rodriguez and the injured Matej Vydra drop out.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts; McNeil, Stephens, Westwood, Lennon; Cornet, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Cork, Rodriguez, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas

Watford XI: Foster; Sema, Kamara, Cathcart, Femenia; Samir, Sissoko, Kucka, Kayembe; King, Joao Pedro

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Mesina, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez

