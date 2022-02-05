644
Dugout Discussion February 5

Burnley v Watford team news: Foster returns, Weghorst makes debut

644 Comments
Over two weeks after Watford got Double Gameweek 24 underway, the Hornets bring down the curtain on this drawn-out round of matches with a trip to Turf Moor.

Kick-off in the only Premier League match of the day is at 18:00 GMT.

The widely captained Emmanuel Dennis is, of course, not available for this fixture after being sent off against Norwich City a fortnight ago but will return from suspension in Gameweek 25.

He is one of four players who drop out of the Watford XI in Roy Hodgson’s first match in charge of the Hornets.

Ken Sema, Craig Cathcart and Juraj Kucka replace Dennis, Christian Kabasele and Tom Cleverley in the veteran head coach’s line-up but the headline team news comes between the posts, with Ben Foster fit again after Covid-19 and ousting Daniel Bachmann.

There’ll be mixed feelings among Foster’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners, with many of them benching either Aaron Ramsdale or David de Gea to field the veteran shot-stopper for his ‘double’; Foster’s belated appearance in Gameweek 24 now blocking those auto-subs.

Tonight’s fixture represents a good chance for captainers of Joshua King to make ground on the competition, with armband rival Dennis serving a ban, but the Norwegian isn’t exactly in tip-top form with six blanks in his last seven appearances.

The captaincy stats among the top 10k FPL managers

As for Burnley, deadline day signing Wout Weghorst makes his Premier League debut up top.

He is joined in attack by Maxwel Cornet, who returns from Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Dale Stephens also comes in the suspended Josh Brownhill in midfield.

Jay Rodriguez and the injured Matej Vydra drop out.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts; McNeil, Stephens, Westwood, Lennon; Cornet, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Cork, Rodriguez, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas

Watford XI: Foster; Sema, Kamara, Cathcart, Femenia; Samir, Sissoko, Kucka, Kayembe; King, Joao Pedro

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Mesina, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

644 Comments Post a Comment
  Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Frustrating owning Maddison last couple of game weeks. Any likelihood of Leicester have ing a double or ship him out for a while?

    Open Controls
    EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Apparently Leicester can't have a DGW before GW 30. That's what I keep hearing on here.
      I haven't looked into it because I don't own their players, but something about European games. Maybe they have no midweeks available?

      Open Controls
    Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Keep. They have a lot of dgw coming up

      Open Controls
  Silecro
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which option do you consider to be best? Rudiger & Maddison to:

    A) KDB(c) and Dalot
    B) KDB(c) and Digne
    C) Bruno and Dalot

    Open Controls
    Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      C. For the double

      Open Controls
    Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I want KDB for this week

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      C

      Open Controls
    Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      50 mins ago

      B - don't think dalot plays the two games in the double and digne has great fixtures

      Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  abaalan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Any idea why Trossard not even on Brighton bench?

    Open Controls
    Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd be happy to know this too

      Open Controls
    Casual Player
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Following…

      Open Controls
  Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Hi guys. Just looking a bit of advice on this one

    I’m thinking a city attacker as captain is essential this week. What should I do?

    A) Bruno to KDB captain and switch the following week ?
    B) Bilva to Foden captain ?

    Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm doing Bernardo > Mahrez (c)

      Open Controls
  Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of bringing in Rashford due to dbl coming up?

    Open Controls
    TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      United options are CR7, DDG, Bruno….

      Even those don’t fill me with confidence, so the answer is no, unless you are chasing and need a mini miracle

      Open Controls
    NorCal Villan
        13 mins ago

        Absolutely not

        Open Controls
      FPL Pillars
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        He's been gash, horrible in the cup. He's giving the ball away for fun

        Open Controls
    DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      is Raphinha and King OUT for Coutinho and Richarlison IN worth -4 hit?

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        There seems to be a lot of love for Raphinha on this site. But I am not sure.
        1) There are his travels from Brazil - potentially injured rested
        2) He always seems on the verge of a substitution for Leeds because of tiredness
        3) There is no Bamford for Leeds which means Raphinha basically has to be a one man show.
        4) I don't think Leeds fixtures are great.

        --

        In answer to your question about I would actually prefer Buendia if I had my choice of Villa midfielders.
        Less likely to be subbed, less likely to get injured and seems to be on form and liked by Gerard - very energetic.

        Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      1FT 0.4ITB.

      Roll FT then get DDG + Bruno for 25?

      Lloris
      TAA Cancelo White
      KDB(C) Bilva Jota Gallagher
      Antonio Dennis Watkins

      Ramsdale Maddison Reguilon Alonso

      Open Controls
      Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am wondering whether KDB is a keep against Norwich. Everyone talks about rotation but he played today

        Anyway yes I would roll or consider Dennis to Eduoard

        Open Controls
        Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah, got my eyes on Ed.

          Open Controls
    Cali
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      De Gea Steele
      Cancelo TAA Dier White Targett
      Jota Bowen KDB Bruno Maddison
      Watkins Dennis Scarlett

      Gw24: Save
      Gw25: Jota -> ESR/Martinelli (can field 11 players)
      Gw26: KDB, Targett -> Salah & Robertson (would give me 7 DGWers)
      Gw27: Free hit

      Decent strategy?

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Similar planned numbers to myself. The only difference is I am on a wildcard now. The problem with that type of planning is unforeseen circumstance normally skews it. So have sort of other options of combinations of players thought out - just in case.

        Open Controls
    g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Eubank wins

      Open Controls
    dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Ddg foster
      Trent cancelo cash reguilon livra
      Jota foden bowen son maddison
      Ronaldo king watkins

      2ft 0.2 itb

      Don’t want to waste ft..

      1. Livra to white
      2. Reguilon to tierney?

      Plan is to bring arsenal defence for gw26..

      Give me some advices with other suggestions

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        I would get Tierney. Is a bonus magnet in tight games. There is talk that Livramento could be returning to the first team at some stage soon.

        Open Controls
        FPL Pillars
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          He played 90 in the cup, he's back

          Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Tierney

        Open Controls
    RedRo
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Not a single upset in the FA cup this weekend yet really - surely tomorrow makes up for that!

        Open Controls
        Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Closest to being considered an upset is Norwich beating Wolves 1-0 today.

          Open Controls
          RedRo
              14 mins ago

              Pretty much but even there Wolves had rested players

              Open Controls
              Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Started majority of the first choice players. Ruddy the only change from the Brentford win. Jimenez back on the bench from an injury. Saiss given extended break from AFCON

                Open Controls
                RedRo
                    3 mins ago

                    Ah, thanks - saw the Ruddy one and assumed there were more

                    Open Controls
          Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Alonso out:
            A. Ait Nouri
            B. Digne
            C. Save FT and play Dawson

            No DGW players for 26 and 6 for 26. Plan is to Salah TC. Likely to FH27 over 30 (only 1FH left)

            1FT 1.8ITB
            Ramsdale
            Cancelo TAA Alonso
            Jota Bowen Foden Raphinha Salah
            Watkins Antonio
            (Foster King Dawson Livramento)

            Open Controls
            dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              I would get Digne

              Open Controls
              Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Cheers, I've been on Digne for a while. Only started considering Ait Nouri due to not blanking in 30 now. Double in 26 helps as well. Tierney is another option I'm considering but could delay the move until 26

                Open Controls
            Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              This is one of the decisions i need to make as well as I am FT in GW27.

              I think I may go Digne but I can see Leeds scoring if Raphinha is fit.

              I may wait one more week

              Open Controls
              Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                That's my slight worry with Digne as well with Dawson high CS odds v Watford but it's a long term move. I don't think Raphinha is injured

                Open Controls
          dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Any changes you would make? 6.6 m in bank for Gray to Bruno week 25 and KDB to Salah week 26

            This week could do
            A Dennis or King to Edouard or
            B Gray to Martinelli (with 26 in mind - plan probably FH 27)
            C Nothing and carry

            DDG
            TAA Cancelo Digne
            KDB (c) Jota Bowen Raphinha Gray
            Antonio Dennis

            Sanchez Dalot King Dawson

            Open Controls
            Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              59 mins ago

              Maybe save FT. Not against losing one of the Watford FWDs though. Is Edouard start/mins an issue with Palace having majority of the front 3 options available?

              Open Controls
              Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                18 mins ago

                No I don't think so

                Open Controls
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  After watching today. I don't think Eze will really be ready until next season. He had such a nasty ACL. He getting there, but is still a long way off

                  No 9 is Edouard>Mateta>Benteke, but Edouard can move move out to either flank.

                  I think Olise players the weaker teams and Ayew, where legs are needed. (but have been wrong here before).

                  Zaha will come back in.

                  Open Controls
            FPL Pillars
              • 5 Years
              55 mins ago

              C, 2 FT will be very good to have going into G25

              Open Controls
            Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              50 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              19 mins ago

              A all day

              Open Controls
            House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Could you do Gray to Bruno a week early, save the transfer for GW25 then go into DGW26 with 2FT in hand to bring back Salah?

              Open Controls
              dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Yes could get Bruno this week- good idea thanks

                Open Controls
          4. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            36 mins ago

            DDG (Ramsdale)
            TAA, Cancelo, Tierney (Alonso, Johnson)
            Salah, Jota, Bowen, Gundo, KDB,
            King, (Dennis), Broja

            A. Alonso to Dinge
            B. Gundo to another mid (Raphinha or Coutinho)
            C. King (or Dennis) to Edouard
            (May do Broja to Edouard if injured but that will mean a WC GW28, which I could do with waiting a bit.

            Open Controls
            1. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              A.

              You don't want someone with blanks in 3 of the next 4

              Open Controls
            2. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              I would do A- sounds like Broja injury might be bit serious so you may need to move out

              Other option might be Gundogan to Saka/Martinelli. I know he blanks 25 and 27 but with your set up guessing you may be playing FH in 27 as you have 5 Liverpool/Arsenal already in team.

              Open Controls
              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Exactly Dunas. That is my plan and to all 3 in the next 3 GW's

                But I really have to get Edouard in this week too (probably for Broja), so maybe A&C this week. -4

                Then I may or may not do KDB to Bruno or roll.

                Then KDB to Son as, and Saka/Martinelli in GW 26, and FH27

                I don't really want to WC28, but I may be forced into it, unless I do more hits

                Thanks mate, and thanks House Frey

                Open Controls
          5. No Kane No Gain
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            Play Coufal Dennis or Coady this week?!

            Need to play 1 and bench the other 2, but I keep changing my mind!

            Open Controls
            1. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Coufal

              Open Controls
            2. jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Play coufal

              Open Controls
            3. Henryyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Coufal

              Open Controls
          6. Corona is not good 4 U
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            What to do with this horror show?

            de Gea (Foster)
            Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Coufal, White
            De Bruyne, Jota, Bowen, Bernardo
            Antonio, Ronaldo

            Foster, Dennis, Martinelli, Davies

            1 free transfer and no money in the bank.

            Thank you!

            Open Controls
            1. jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              22 mins ago

              Nothing your team looks fine. Bank the FT

              Open Controls
              1. jonnybhoy
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Maybe Antonio to Eduoard if anything

                Open Controls
            2. Henryyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Save FT

              Open Controls
            3. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              Yeah you could actually hold this week considering the fixtures for 24.

              Start looking to come away from Bernardo and triple West ham though

              Open Controls
            4. Corona is not good 4 U
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              Thank you all!

              Open Controls
            5. Junglist95
                4 mins ago

                Horror show? Hardly

                Open Controls
            6. jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              23 mins ago

              Any of these worth -4pts?

              A) Gray to Mahrez then Mahrez to Salah GW26
              B) Dennis/King to Eduoard

              Open Controls
              1. Henryyy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                20 mins ago

                No imo

                Open Controls
              2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                No.

                Mahrez for a one week punt is risky considering he's often victim to pep roulette.

                Open Controls
                1. jonnybhoy
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Mahrez for 24 + 25 still na?

                  Open Controls
            7. Henryyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              21 mins ago

              Would you sell Rudiger or Johnson to Digne here?

              Ramsdale
              Livramento TAA Cancelo
              Bruno Martinelli Bowen Jota Gray
              Dennis CR7

              Sanchez - King Johnson Rudiger

              1FT 3.7m ITB

              Cheers lads

              Open Controls
              1. jonnybhoy
                • 9 Years
                18 mins ago

                We literally have the exact same team player for player except I have Watkins instead of Ronaldo... whats you plans leading upto GW26? Chips use ?

                Open Controls
                1. Henryyy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Great team mate 😉

                  All chips left. TC Salah in 26, not sure about rest yet. FH27 maybe

                  Will probably do Bruno CR7 to Salah Kane in 26 (Or Son -4 over Kane)

                  Open Controls
                  1. jonnybhoy
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Same with the chip front too. Im either BB or TC 26. Reckon we can avoid 27 FH too if I do Martinelli to someone. Had made a rough draft but still planning

                    This week:

                    Rudiger to Digne/Mitchell/Laporte undecided.
                    And potentially Gray to Mahrez/KDB or Dennis/King to Eduoard for -4pts

                    Gw25

                    Gray to Salah if didnt do the -4pts above
                    Johnson to one of the defenders above for -4pts

                    GW26 (BB or TC)

                    Bruno to Son

                    GW27

                    Martinelli to someone + Dennis to Broja -4pts (fields 11)

                    Hardest decision right now is deciding who to replace Rudiger for. Also thought tierney but cant see him outscoring Digne over his 3 games v Digne's 5

                    Open Controls
              2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                Sell Rudiger

                Open Controls
                1. Henryyy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Even tho CHE might get a DGW in 28?

                  Open Controls
                  1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Still 4 weeks of games to play until then and there are double gameweeks before 28.

                    Not worth holding onto Chelsea assets now and can always bring them back later when they are playing

                    Open Controls
            8. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 12 Years
              9 mins ago

              I think it is hilarious that Watford got two clean sheets, along with Burnley.
              No one would have predicted that based on the season so far.

              But, I notice among the 'FPL influencers' many seem to be averse in picking a defender to captain in general. I as a normal 'FPL mortal' (on the other hand) always consider all of my players for captaincy. Regardless of position.

              If I think the game is going to be a tight one or one team has no attacking threat that is a good sign to pick a defender from the other side. It could mean bonus as well. That is without even factoring in assists etc

              I see a lot of false narrative expounded by FPL influencers who are long in the tooth - yet they say they would never captain a defender because a clean sheet can be gone in minute and a goal can be scored by an attacker at any minute in the 90. Therefore it is better to captain an attacker etc.They pride themselves in doing so as they say it is boring to captain a defender
              But they never seem to think about the low scoring games, where there could be a likely clean sheet, passing bonus, lots of blocks, interceptions from a particular player suited to such games.

              Open Controls
            9. RWB_1991
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Anyone like this wildcard?

              De Gea
              Trent, Cancelo, Digne
              Martinelli, Bowen, Jota, KDB
              Antonio, Watkins, Kane
              Foster, Webster, Williams, Allan
              KDB to Salah - gw25
              De Gea to Pope / Ramsdale - gw26
              Or Kane to Ronaldo - gw26??

              Open Controls
            10. Warblers Fear Satan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Would I be insane in thinking Dele Ali could really profit from being at Everton (especially as it appears Lampard really wanted him).

              Open Controls

