Scout Notes February 6

A first look at Hodgson’s Watford and new FPL forward Weghorst as Pope hits form

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the final match of Double Gameweek 23 in our latest Scout Notes – not that there were many of them.

Our round-up of the weekend’s FA Cup action and Fantasy takeaways will follow on Sunday night.

A FIRST LOOK AT HODGSON’S WATFORD

Watford’s clean sheet count could only rise after a season-long drought and Roy Hodgson’s tenure as Hornets manager began with a cautiously encouraging first shut-out of 2021/22.

The appointment of Hodgson was always likely to tighten the Premier League strugglers up a bit, such is his pragmatic reputation, although the competency of the players at his disposal was the counter-argument to that.

Hodgson named a conservative 4-4-2 set-up for Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor, setting his stall out with central midfielder Juraj Kucka (£5.5m) on the right flank, Moussa Sissoko (£4.4m) and Edo Kayembe (£5.0m) providing a shield in front of the back four, and even one of strike duo Joao Pedro (£5.4m) and Joshua King (£5.9m) dropping deep at times to assist.

Their clean sheet was seldom threatened in Lancashire, with the returning Ben Foster (£4.1m) only required to make two fairly comfortable stops and Burnley debutant Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) clipping the top of the bar with a freakish deflected effort.

“After their performance today, it would be very hard to leave them out. After what they did today, I’m very very satisfied with them.

“If there is one club that’s blessed with depth in centre-backs it’s us, but I chose to play with Cathcart and Samir and I’m very happy with the way they went about their business.” – Roy Hodgson on his starting centre-backs

Foster’s recall and Hodgson’s appointment will raise hopes for the budget FPL goalkeeper’s points potential, especially with a ‘double’ in Gameweek 26.

It has to be stressed that this was ‘only’ Burnley, however. The Clarets are the second-lowest scorers in the division and are now on a run of two goals scored in seven matches, so a trip to West Ham on Tuesday will be more of an acid test.

It also remains to be seen if/how Emmanuel Dennis (£6.2m) and Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) are reintegrated into Hodgson’s set-up – the former will return in Gameweek 25 and the latter most likely in Gameweek 26 – and if that will make the Hornets a little less secure at the back. It could be that one of King, who again lacked conviction up top, or Pedro are moved to the left flank at Ken Sema‘s (£5.2m) expense to accommodate Dennis and/or Sarr centrally.

WEGHORST’S DEBUT

The prolific Weghorst’s arrival in the Premier League raised a bit of hope that he could liven up a stagnant FPL forward pool.

Saturday’s draw with Watford and the Clarets’ next two fixtures are an audition of sorts for the towering Dutchman ahead of Burnley’s Double Gameweek 26.

Weghorst was paired with a rusty-looking Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) in a front two against Hodgson’s troops, with the latter registering Burnley’s only two efforts on target and the former denied a debut goal by a last-ditch tackle and a crossbar.

“I think Wout did really well. It’s not easy to come into a group, he’s accepted what the group are about. He’ll give us hold up play, he’ll give us quality and as he gets used to the tempo of the Premier League, when he gets his eye in, I think he’ll do well.

“A couple of chances you would fancy him to take when he settles but I’m sure he will very quickly. He’s had a quiet game by his standards but we didn’t expect miracles from him. He will get that sharpness. We know how much of a good player he is.

“Maxwel came in late, had a couple of extra days off, so he’s going to get sharper, his awareness of playing with a different striker, who deals with the ball well and can hold it up well.” – Sean Dyche on his front two

In truth, though, the service just wasn’t there from the plodding midfield that included the very limited Dale Stephens (£4.4m) and the veteran Aaron Lennon (£4.9m). Jay Rodriguez’s (£5.2m) late introduction, which saw Cornet move wide, livened things up, but it remains to be seen if Dyche would entertain the idea of the Ivorian starting as a winger in a more attacking set-up given his aversion for tracking back.

Something has to change, with only two league goals scored since the beginning of December.

“It’s another style of football, quite direct, you can say it like that! I will just try to adapt to it and give everything for the team to help the squad. It wasn’t enough for a win today.”

“With Max, it is the first time and it needs time but I thought there were some good moments. I had a great opportunity in the second half but the defender came in really well and blocked it. We had possibilities but it wasn’t enough.” – Wout Weghorst on his debut

POPE’s FORM, LOWTON REMAINS BENCHED

Nick Pope (£5.4m) has been channeling his 2019/20 self of late, registering four clean sheets and 37 points in his last five appearances.

He’s also benefitting, as he did in his stellar season two campaigns ago, from a lack of goals further forward, as there are fewer challengers in the bonus points stakes – he has seven of those in his last three starts.

He’s still an expensive proposition in the FPL goalkeeper pool, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and David de Gea (£5.2m) cheaper and with doubles of their own coming up, and the immediate fixtures aren’t great.

But with at least three more Double Gameweeks to come, and the Clarets sitting high up the Season Ticker for ease of fixture difficulty from Gameweek 29 onwards, he ought to be in the conversation for the run-in. Arguably the world’s greatest FPL manager at present, Fabio Borges, would seemingly agree.

Matthew Lowton‘s (£4.4m) owners will be miffed at missing out on successive clean sheets, however, after Connor Roberts (£4.5m) was preferred at right-back for the second match running – a decision that Dyche had previously suggested wasn’t fitness-related.

450 Comments
  1. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Havent seen Forest play for ages. Do they have a chance against Leicester? Goal fest incoming?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Saw them against Arsenal. And it was depressing.

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        For Arsenal or Forest?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          For me. As an Arsenal fan.

          Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Arsenal played awful against Forest and Grabban is injured so I think Leicester have enough quality to go through here. Do watch out for Zinckernagel do, quality player and a Eliteserien fantasy legend.

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't disregard Brennan Johnson, quality young winger.

        Open Controls
  2. gart888
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    So with the huge BGW30 coming, what's the template chip plan for templatish teams that have all their chips left?

    What I consider a template team these days:

    Ramsdale, Foster
    Liverpool defender, City defender X2, other defender, fodder defender
    Salah placeholder, jota, city midfielder, bowen/raph, fodder midfielder
    Mid priced forward x2, watford forward.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I am using my WC now and won't have the template team structure that you have mentioned. Will use either TC or BB in 26. FH in 27.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        For what it's worth, this template is what I expect people approximately have already, not what they'd wild card to today.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Do we know who's in/out fir GW30 atm?

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Teams that advance from 5th round FA cup will blank and there scheduled opponents

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Which could be 16 teams..

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Ah interesting gotcha

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Oh so it's just;

            Arsenal vs Villa

            And potentially

            Leicester vs Brentford

            Open Controls
            1. Simpix
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Plus Wolves v Leeds
              If Spurs/W.Ham/Soton lose their 5th round games there could also be Spurs v WHU and Burnley v Sou.
              Additionally, any outstanding games to be rearranged, not featuring sides playing in Europe could also feature that week.

              Open Controls
    3. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Except the Watford forward, broadly agree. Going for 2x Liv def myself.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        You don't think most active teams have a watford forward right now? Dennis is 40% globally owned and King is 10%.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I wouldn't bother putting a Watford forward in for the sake of the blank gameweek.

          You hinder the structure of your team for the sake of them blanking and getting 2 pts

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I'm not suggesting people buy a watford defender now. I'm suggesting people probably already have a watford defender because of all of their recent doubles.

            Open Controls
            1. Hart-ake
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              oh yeah sure, that's true. Thought this was more of a WC template.

              Open Controls
  3. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    On WC. If Broja out, which striker to get 5.5m and below? Can't be Idah.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Pedro?

      Open Controls
      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, not inspiring but it might have to be.

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mateta?

      Open Controls
    3. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      How serious is the Broja injury? There is some serious trash in the Forward pickings. I hate to move him out.

      Open Controls
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which of Watford forwards to move to Edouard

    A Dennis
    B King

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A. King likely still on pens?

      Open Controls
  5. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Correct bench order Dennis, king & livra?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Dennis/King a toss up, but agree to have Livra last.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks think Dennis as rested and king can’t seem to score

        Open Controls
  6. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Are we expecting Anymore teams to be added to DGW25 or 26? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Nope. However there will be more doubles in GW27 to be added. Burnley vs Leicester should move to GW27 if Leicester lose to Forest because Leicester have 4 games to reschedule. IF not then Villa and Burnley probably moves to GW27 instead.
      Maybe Wolves and Watford could be moved to GW27 too!

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Blimey thanks

        Open Controls
  7. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Still ok strategy to FH BGW27 and then use other one BGW30?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes. But also depends on your team. I will have three Pool and two Arsenal in 26. So will have to.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I will have 3 pool & 1 arsenal

        Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Sounds sensible

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      My plan is 27 for sure, because I'm really going to town on 26 with 3x Pool, 3x Ars etc. 30 is wait & see - dont mind fielding less than 11 if only 3 games or fewer & will have a good headstart with triple Arsenal for only confirmed game as of now

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        24 mins ago

        Also worth pointing out that theres a good chance of Arsenal getting another double in 28/9 (tot/che), where they face wat LEI. Thats why I might hold the triple up from 26-30 (excluding FH27)

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Okay thanks

          Open Controls
      3. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        I’m wondering is it worth free hitting for 36 if it can be held that long

        Open Controls
  8. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this GW26 FH?

    Lloris
    TAA Semedo White
    Salah Mane Son Zaha Saka
    Lacazette Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't like those strikers at all. Edouard?

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        They have good fixtures. And it's for one week anyways.

        Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Alternative is play 5 man midfield and get martnelli instead of laca

      Open Controls
  9. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    If you had to get rid of one, who would you sell?

    A. Bilva (have KDB)
    B. Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do you want to get rid of both? If yes, then B followed by A.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just one for now, thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Based only on the next GW's fixtures. Bilva was rested in FA and should be fresh. Maddison starts today in FA and plays a much tougher opposition in PL.

          Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      B. Just based on City's fixtures.

      Open Controls
    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Agree B due to city better fixtures

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      cheers all

      Open Controls
  10. Tor Total Football
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Ait Nouri or Kilman?

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        AN

        Open Controls
      2. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Kilman, nailed.

        Open Controls
        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Do you think Ait nouri isn’t nailed with Jonny back in training?

          Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Wolves fixtures tougher and Norwich just did them.

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Is there any point in holding transfers off from today?

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        I am waiting til Tuesday afternoon just in case

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          I guess there's not much happening in price changes anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I am doing mount to KDB but worried if price changes

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Not worried !

              Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I'd like to get injury updates on Raphinha & Broja, and maybe just check that Bruno's knock was nothing serious as my most likely move is Sterling - Bruno. But I'm also not entirely ruling out Sterling - Salah if Egypt lose & Klopp makes encouraging comments

        Open Controls
    • Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      How many minutes do you expect from KDB and Mahrez against Brentford and Norwich?
      My guess:

      KDB : 65 + 60
      Mahrez: 75 + 10

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Man City play on

        9
        12
        15
        19 Feb.

        So I'd expect those starting away at Sporting to be rested for the Norwich game.

        Especially the likes of Mahrez who are Champions League favourites for Pep.

        Hard to say about KDB. There's Gundogan and so many who can slot into midfield.

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah, I guess they can beat Norwich with mostly second string team, so Mahrez probably wont start. But can move on to Fernandez for GW25

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        KDB 90 + 60
        Mahrez 75 + 0

        Open Controls
      3. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Here we go getting sucked into Pep roulette again. It's just too hard to ignore city. Looking at stats/recent returns, I'd say it's a 50/50 call at the respective price points KDB/Mahrez. If captaining, KDB would have the higher liklihood of minutes, imo, but if not, I reckon it's 50/50

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Would captain any of them against Brentford, but obly KDB against Norwich ( if not moving on to Bruno)

          Open Controls
      4. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        If I thought KDB would even get 60 v Norwich I’d definitely keep him

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          For me I'll have to use FT to get either, so has to be weighed up too

          Open Controls
    • Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Any idea how big the blank in 33 gonna be?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Some say big, others say games can be rearranged midweek so then it's a rotation risk.

        Open Controls
      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        As big as an elephant.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A white elephant?

          Open Controls
      3. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Just think of the biggest thing you can imagine & double it

        Open Controls
    • Alex1995
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Which 2 out of KDB, Bruno and Kane would you pick on a WC?

      Planning to bring Salah in for GW 26

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        KDB and Kane

        Open Controls
      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        kdb + bruno

        Open Controls
      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        KDB and Bruno

        Open Controls
      4. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have KDB and Bruno

        But

        MU is trash, the team looks like garbage and were eliminated by Middleborough at full strength

        KDB plays for Pep and MCI has a full schedule. You don't really know how much he will play

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Okay Forest 😮

      Open Controls
    • Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      3-0 … Leicester getting destroyed

      Open Controls
    • Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      So if Leicester go out here … there game vs Brentford in GW30 will go ahead for definite?

      Open Controls
    • Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      LOL - Samuel Kalu for watford is listed as 24 years old. Looks 54. Google and check it out

      Open Controls

