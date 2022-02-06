128
Fantasy5 February 6

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 24

128 Comments
Even if you’re left cursing another disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in midweek, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Wednesday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot:

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 24 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • West Ham United v Watford
  • Burnley v Manchester United
  • Norwich City v Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
  • Manchester City v Brentford

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 24, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 19:45 BST on Tuesday February 8.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 24 PICKS

Despite only contributing more than five points on two occasions since his goal in Gameweek 6, Michail Antonio is still the highest-scoring forward in FPL. His run of one goal from 11 matches ended with a few festive strikers but the West Ham man is without any from three matches – including home clashes against Norwich City and Leeds United. However, he should still be backed to score at home to Watford, a side still without a clean sheet. A second return would be needed to exceed his 6.5 points target but it’d be the same for Jarrod Bowen (8.5) and Tomas Soucek (7.5).

High targets are set for Man United players away to Burnley – Cristiano Ronaldo (9.5), Bruno Fernandes (9.5), Marcus Rashford (8.5) and Jadon Sancho (8.5). Neither side’s defence produces many attacking returns, so it might be worth a punt on Maxwel Cornet (7.5). The Ivorian is back from African Cup of Nations action and is much needed in Burnley’s quest for survival.

Crystal Palace’s trip to Norwich has potential for Odsonne Edouard (6.5). He has started all seven games since Gameweek 16, notching three goals, four assists and an expected goals (xG) score only beaten by Harry Kane (9.5). The Spurs man has 11 goals and six assists from 13 league meetings against Southampton, scoring in their recent Gameweek 20 encounter and bagging a 21-points haul in Gameweek 2 of last season.

And finally, Manchester City assets have incredibly difficult targets to beat. Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez all have at least 10.5 to beat, so let’s picture a Brentford goal that loses the clean sheet. Bryan Mbeumo (5.5), who should be back from isolation for that match, could be the one but Sergi Canos (5.5) – who played up top in the FA Cup this weekend – is an alternative if Thomas Frank gives us an indication that Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa (7.5) will be short of fitness.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Yes Ndidi
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    So if Leicester go out, they play in GW30?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes v Brentford

    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      If?

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Point taken.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. Nice to have another fixture in there!

  2. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    THREE - NIL FOREST!!!

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    3 nil Nottingham Forest

  4. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who's Premier League and who's Championship again?? You Reds xxx

  5. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    As expected Forrest are trashing Leicester.

  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    The office is full of Leicester supporters tomorrow’s going to be enjoyable 🙂

  7. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    Leicester getting absolutely battered 3-0 after 30 mins

  8. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Leicester looking strong ahead of Liverpool next

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      This happened last time...

  9. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Amazed at how poor Leicester have been this season. Unexpected.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Their back line has been gutted which is massive, but it's still bad.

  10. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thank you Forest.
    Burnley vs Leicester more than likely moving to GW27 as Leicester have 4 games to reschedule thus giving Burnley a DGW.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      On a Burnley double, guess you're backing a defender or Pope even?

      Or will they suddenly start scoring goals?

      1. Dammit_182
          3 mins ago

          Think a double double for Burnley = pope, defender and an attacker.

          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            So Burnley have DGW26 & DGW27 so Pope, plus either a defender or cornet/ weg good picks then?

            1. Dammit_182
                just now

                For those FH in 27 it’s a dream to have teams double and blank.

          2. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Other fixture is Palace away. Would have to be defence only as any attacker is a punt too far.

      2. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        Forest’s manager looks like he’s been smoking with Chech and Chong

        1. Dammit_182
            15 mins ago

            At Swansea we always felt he was the school bus driver moonlighting as a football manager…

            1. yousunkmybattleship
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              11 mins ago

              He looks it!!

            2. Union_Jacks
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              That was our Coops!

        2. diesel001
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          So looking like guaranteed minimum three fixtures for BGW 30:

          Wolves vs Leeds
          Aston Villa vs Arsenal
          Leicester vs Brentford

          All low or very low ownership teams so FH30 looking good if the rest of the PL teams (including Liverpool and Southampton) win their ties.

        3. Alex1995
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Bruno or Kane on a WC?

          1. yousunkmybattleship
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Bruno as placeholder for KDB / Salah.

        4. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          3-1 Nacho goal

        5. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Lol

        6. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Samba keeping it interesting

        7. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Nacho magic, poor mistake.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Maddison assist...

        8. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Samba’s a bell en#

        9. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          What a brain fart from goalie.

        10. squ1rrel
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          What to do here?

          DDG - Steele
          TAA - Cancelo - Coufal - Williams - Goode
          KDB - Son - Jota - Bowen - Gray
          CR7 - King - Dennis

          0.6 ITB, 2 FT

          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            coufal to laporte
            or
            king or dennis to edouard

          2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Gray to Olise

        11. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Leicester are woeful, just like Maguire being back there

        12. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          If Mahrez and KDB are going to start away at Sporting in the Champions League in 9 days time.

          Do you think that they'll also start both games in 3 and 6 days against weaker premier league teams?

          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Think big risk be some benching or minutes managed

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think it's inevitable that Pep plays into his squad, with the Champions League the missing trophy and set comfortable in the Premier League.

        13. Alex1995
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Which forwards are people going for on a WC?

          Not exactly spoilt for choice - I’m planning to go cheap, probably Edouard, Broja injury hasn’t helped so I’m a bit lost after that..

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            I have Broja and am hoping to keep hold of him, alongside Kane and possibly Edouard

            1. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              just now

              this

          2. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Kane, Ed & Borja look good options

          3. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            If I WC I'll probably go Kane, Dennis and Watkins

        14. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Leicester vs Norwich can possibly be rearranged to 27 if they lose right? Unless Leicester stage a comeback.

          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Leicester vs Burnley* sorry

        15. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Has Forest been really good or Leicester very bad?

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Forest deserve it.

            Leicester can't defend.

          2. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Watch the game live on BBC

        16. Mikel Arteta
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Damn, so many options for captain in gw24:
          A) Trent
          B) Jota
          C) Cancelo
          D) Sterling
          E) Foden

