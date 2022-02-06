Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 24

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left cursing another disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in midweek, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Wednesday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot:

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 24 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

West Ham United v Watford

Burnley v Manchester United

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Manchester City v Brentford

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 24, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 19:45 BST on Tuesday February 8.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 24 PICKS

Despite only contributing more than five points on two occasions since his goal in Gameweek 6, Michail Antonio is still the highest-scoring forward in FPL. His run of one goal from 11 matches ended with a few festive strikers but the West Ham man is without any from three matches – including home clashes against Norwich City and Leeds United. However, he should still be backed to score at home to Watford, a side still without a clean sheet. A second return would be needed to exceed his 6.5 points target but it’d be the same for Jarrod Bowen (8.5) and Tomas Soucek (7.5).

High targets are set for Man United players away to Burnley – Cristiano Ronaldo (9.5), Bruno Fernandes (9.5), Marcus Rashford (8.5) and Jadon Sancho (8.5). Neither side’s defence produces many attacking returns, so it might be worth a punt on Maxwel Cornet (7.5). The Ivorian is back from African Cup of Nations action and is much needed in Burnley’s quest for survival.

Crystal Palace’s trip to Norwich has potential for Odsonne Edouard (6.5). He has started all seven games since Gameweek 16, notching three goals, four assists and an expected goals (xG) score only beaten by Harry Kane (9.5). The Spurs man has 11 goals and six assists from 13 league meetings against Southampton, scoring in their recent Gameweek 20 encounter and bagging a 21-points haul in Gameweek 2 of last season.

And finally, Manchester City assets have incredibly difficult targets to beat. Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez all have at least 10.5 to beat, so let’s picture a Brentford goal that loses the clean sheet. Bryan Mbeumo (5.5), who should be back from isolation for that match, could be the one but Sergi Canos (5.5) – who played up top in the FA Cup this weekend – is an alternative if Thomas Frank gives us an indication that Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa (7.5) will be short of fitness.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

