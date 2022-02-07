Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 23

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW23 – a very low-scoring Gameweek that was particularly disappointing for the many who captained Dennis.

Mini League Leaders reports have been appearing as Hot Topics for the past half-season, but they have now become Community Articles again and we aim to publish them as soon as possible after the end of each Gameweek.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, the semi-finals of the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues, and if you look at the images of the leading teams in these you should be able to spot quite a few familiar names.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Srecko Kurtovic tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (League code gsnskx) for a 15th week and is now seventh overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Daniel Masson-Abraham tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, for the 17th week.

He is also number one in the world for a tenth week.

This league is also open to all and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

Colin Capon was the top scorer in January and should email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim his prize (an Amazon voucher).

He scored 256 points in Gameweeks 21 to 23, with 69 (Wildcard) in GW21, 122 (Bench Boost, captain Bruno contributing 46 of these points and his bench of Pickford, Cancelo, Foden and Ramsey another 27) in GW22 and 73 (captaining Pope for 38 of these points) in GW23, and rising from 217k in Gameweek 20 to 17k now.

The top twenty January scores in this mini-league all outscored the new leader of my January to May League over the same three Gameweeks!

MODS & CONS AND FFS FAMILY

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a tenth week and has risen to 4,118th overall.

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for the 20th week and is now 158th overall.

FFS CUPS

The winning semi-finalists in the FFS Open Cup were Fusen (97,610th) and TallestJohn (93,637th), who will play each other in the final next Gameweek. The play-off for the third prize will be between Restored (1,167,714th) and rocco10 (22,044th).

In the FFS Members Cup, the winning semi-finalists were Scrumper (6,512th) and alblack12 (32,658th); Mingo (1,190th) and thalliday1985 (10,625th) will play off for third prize.

These FFS Cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with any similarly named League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 23 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (‘LMS’, see https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 27, with 93 teams to be removed and 573 going through to Gameweek 24.

The highest scorer after hits was Andy McConnell (Michu at DeGea Ba), who captained KDB for 60 points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs is still top of League 1 in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, but his lead over Justin Speigel is now only seven points following his loss to Ville Tuominen (Santigold) in Gameweek 23.

The highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues are Michael Cahill in League 5, Tom Ayers and Sebestyén Balázs in League 7, and Viktor Torkelsson and Sean Graham in League 9, all of whom have 63 points out of a possible 69.

TOPS AND VETS

Tabz Hashimi tops my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (League code kgmryk) for an 11th week and is now 144th overall.

Carl Evans has regained the lead from Simon MacNair in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (League code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and has risen to 446th overall. He previously led after Gameweek 10 and is 657th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Jonathan Tan tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (League code 01ef8y) for a fourth week and is now 857th overall.

He also leads for a sixth week in Jed Alexander’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (League code pztxjt).

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a fifth week.

Fábio Borges is the new leader in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (League code 1zpaad) and has risen to 2,019th overall after his seventh successive green arrow. He is top of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

Callum Croal leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (League code hz9bz2).

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Roel Fleskens is the new leader in my January to May League (League code fy0acw). He scored 121 in Gameweek 22, when he captained Bruno and also had double digit hauls from Kane, Cancelo, KDB and TAA, for a Gameweek Rank of 716. His best previous finish was 6,783rd in 2019/20.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.