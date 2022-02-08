88
Dugout Discussion February 8

FPL Gameweek 24 team news: Antonio starts, Ronaldo and Calvert-Lewin benched

Gameweek 24 gets underway this evening with Newcastle United v Everton and West Ham United v Watford at 19.45 GMT, followed by Burnley v Manchester United 15 minutes later.

At St James’ Park, Eddie Howe makes one change from Gameweek 23, with new signing Matt Targett replacing the injured Paul Dummett at left-back.

Fellow new recruits, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn, are both named on the bench.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, makes two changes from Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford, with Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend coming in for the injured Ben Godfrey and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

That means Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek are substitutes, plus Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon flanking Richarlison up front.

Elsewhere, Kurt Zouma surprisingly starts for West Ham, whilst further forward, Michail Antonio leads the line after missing Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Kidderminster Harriers, having featured for Jamaica three times during the winter break.

As for Watford, Roy Hodgson recalls Emmanuel Dennis following his one-match suspension, plus Tom Cleverley, with Joao Pedro and Ken Sema dropping out.

At Turf Moor, Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez replace Dale Stephens and Aaron Lennon, both of whom are on the bench.

However, the headline news involves the visitors, with Cristiano Ronaldo – owned by 28.1% of FPL managers – benched.

As a result, Edinson Cavani will lead the United line, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes paired together in central midfield, in what looks like a 4-3-3 formation, a system Ralf Rangnick used in Friday’s FA Cup loss against Middlesbrough.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Burn, Guimaraes, Almiron, Longstaff, Gayle

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Kral

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, Dennis, King

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Cucho

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Lennon, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Ronaldo, Lingard, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga

  1. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ronaldo the ultimate poisoned chalice. Stays benched during a comfortable win, has to work to get back in the team before the double.
    Or rested.
    Whichever narrative you want to pick.

    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Credible rumours surfaced only a minute before deadline - alas too late to react. Season going from bad to worse to totally laughable

    2. RedRo
        just now

        I agree with ‘poisoned chalice’ except for the chalice but

        1. RedRo
            just now

            *bit

      • Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        I thought the day would never come

      • Third Eye Vision
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        https://mobile.twitter.com/joel_1878/status/1491104750947151874?s=24

      • Norco
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Owning Ronaldo is like punching yourself in the balls... Repeatedly.

        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not owning him is like watching other people punching themselves in the balls 😀

        2. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          My nuts are now comfortably numb

          1. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            now that is a sound ,pink floyd rule

            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Indeed - seen them play it live

            2. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              ... the child is grown
              The dream is gone

      • The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Salah EO 17% top 10k

        Each point 8k rank gain (from 280k)

        Giddy up

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          thats actually insane

          probably never been so low

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Was too tempting to resist

        2. Esalman
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          27% around my rank. Still quite a differential.

        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          Crazy, will be great to fully cheer him on this week

        4. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          My captain 😎

      • G B
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Nice to know Ralf has the strength to make the big decisions. Cavani over Ronaldo is the right call.

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          This

        2. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          probably ralfs revenge after the massive strop he had when he was substituted recently

      • The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        I am one of 1.25% of managers with both Foden and KDB

        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Foden might be on the naughty step again

          1. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Whats he done?

            1. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Pictured smoking hookah in Manc cafe

              1. mynameisq
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Just when I thought he'd escaped! Ha

              2. The Suspended One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Why different than the others?

                https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/08/pep-guardiola-jack-grealish-perfect-on-night-out-footage-viral-manchester-city

            2. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Probably assuming he was one of the players who went on the night out, I don't think he was this time though

          2. TopBinFC
              11 mins ago

              Silva in the false 9 would be glorious

          3. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            More than 1 in every 100 seems quite high for me, especially given KdB too expensive and Salah back

          4. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            18 mins ago

            Where do you search that? I’ve Mahrez and KDB so I’d say it’s .5% for that combo lol

            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Livefpl

          5. TopBinFC
              18 mins ago

              I've stuck with Bilva, fancy a haul

            • Mutter's Munters
                18 mins ago

                Samesies. Why did you post this? You're making me nervous

              • NateDog
                • 1 Year
                17 mins ago

                I have Foden and Mahrez, cue 1-0 with Dias to scupper us all

              • Arteta
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                You're in elite company.

            • KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              Looks like I picked the wrong week to restore my team

            • TopBinFC
                19 mins ago

                I still cant figure why anyone still has Ronaldo in their team? Over 12m, I know people will say other fires to put out but hes worth a -4 just to get rid of!

                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  I still own due to DG25 but reckon he won’t play both anyway now!

                2. Bubz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Well he’s just had a double gameweek and has another next week. That being said I don’t own him

                  1. TopBinFC
                      just now

                      Surely the lesson was learnt after the last DGW. My only fear is Bruno does well without him, I'm a none Bruno owner

                3. Do I Not Like Orange
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Whole West Ham team hugging the scumbag. Got 3 Hammers in my team & Dennis buried 2nd on my bench, but hope Watford stuff them.

                  1. Planet Jo
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    The poor creature probably cowering in its 'home' every day hoping it doesn't get beaten again. Probably already suffering internal injuries. And it's probably happened many times before.

                    I don't care what happens to that scumbag, but the RSPCA has to get those animals out of Zouma's house as soon as possible.

                    I have two cats and would take two more if needs be, poor things.

                4. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  15 mins ago

                  Shelvey sighter

                5. Mutter's Munters
                    13 mins ago

                    Bowen, Jota, Cancelo, TAA all over 100% EO in top 10k. Going to hurt if captain KDB flops

                    1. Bubz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Pretty depressing to be actively hoping 4 of your players don’t score any points 😆

                    2. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      9 mins ago

                      good job I'm not 10k ha.
                      they're all between 90-100k where I am (250k)

                    3. Paulo67
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      8 mins ago

                      Let’s just hope KDB plays at least first and then doesn’t flop! I’ve the arm band on him also

                      1. Old Man
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Moi aussi

                    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      lol … I have Bowen (not captain) and King and Cornet on my bench … I’m hoping for blanks from all three, how bizarre

                  • G B
                    • 10 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Anyone watching the West Ham game?

                    What were the boos like?

                    1. Paulo67
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      10 mins ago

                      He’s getting a good booing every time he touches the ball. Looks like it’s West Ham fans as well as Watford fans

                      1. G B
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Lovely.

                      2. Johnjo
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Fair play to the West Ham fans if they are also booing him. Unlike the manager and the club.

                    2. Wild Rover
                      • 11 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Getting pelters every time he touches the ball.

                    3. Do I Not Like Orange
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Pretty noisy for his first touch

                    4. Bubz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Can’t imagine the amount of abuse he will get in away games considering how many boos hes getting at home

                      1. Planet Jo
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Hopefully he will be under Police arrest by the time of the Leicester game.

                  • Arteta
                    • 6 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Why do some people still own CR7?

                    1. JBG
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      DGW... And oh, I'm an idiot.

                      1. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        5 mins ago

                        Me too

                        1. JBG
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          But have both(Bruno and CR)

                          1. Finding Timo
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            I am getting Bruno (c) in next week but sadly for KDB

                    2. Revival
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      DGW Blindness/Madness

                  • Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    9 mins ago

                    Surely good chance ronaldo comes on later

                    1. Pompel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Yeah, for a 1 pointer, to keep Emerson cs points on bench

                      1. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        I hsve Dennis first sub

                    2. The Ilfordian
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I’m one of the CR7 owning idiots but I’m interested how they play without him as I think they play better and he may become an impact sub going forward (or maybe just dropped). Would make keeping Bruno next week easier and a transfer to Salah a no brainer

                      1. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        I think I hsve to keep ronaldo for DGW25 as otherwise it’s -4 to ship out

                  • DycheDycheBaby
                    • 6 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    My plan was to sell Ronaldo before the double to fund Fernandes. Looks like it could be the right call now.

                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Tbf selling him 2 hours ago was the best call.

                      1. DycheDycheBaby
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah but you surely gotta save 2 FT for the double gameweek 🙂

                  • NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    Coleman with a BRUTAL slide tackle on Howe

                  • alsybach
                    • 12 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    If you look at kurt zouma he looks like he has a very low IQ. Cruelty to animals is absolutely abhorrent.
                    He shouldn’t be playing and with his lack of intelligence and evil streak he would thrive in prison.

                    1. Ask Yourself
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Why does he look like he has a low IQ?

                    2. Nightcrawler
                      • 2 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      What do u mean he looks like has low IQ. Disgusting

                    3. BDA Shadow
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Way to make yourself look like an idiot in a horrible situation.

                    4. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      On a scal of 0 to kurt zouma this post is an 8

                    5. Nikolai Volkoff
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Do you mean EQ? Cos nothing he's done relates to his IQ level, unless you know something?

                  • Nikolai Volkoff
                    • 5 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Gordon watch...

                  • Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    what is a back pass

                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Refs havent decided

                  • G B
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Newcastle are starting to look like a Howe team. Great pressing. Everton struggling to get out of their own half.

                    1. Ask Yourself
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Need DCL on for a different route out if that carries on so he can miss a pen and get me -1

                    2. Milkman Bruno
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      Just what I want to hear as a Gray/Dcl owner…

                      1. Ask Yourself
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Add Keane into the mix and I’m in heaven personally

                    3. JBG
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Everton have been struggling for a while.. but I see what you mean.

                    4. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Hopefully they start conceding like an Eddie Howe team

                  • BDA Shadow
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    How is VAR not allowed to intervene in a very clear deliberate backpass handball. Better yet how is the standard of ref so bad.

