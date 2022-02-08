FPL Gameweek 24 team news: Antonio starts, Ronaldo and Calvert-Lewin benched

Gameweek 24 gets underway this evening with Newcastle United v Everton and West Ham United v Watford at 19.45 GMT, followed by Burnley v Manchester United 15 minutes later.

At St James’ Park, Eddie Howe makes one change from Gameweek 23, with new signing Matt Targett replacing the injured Paul Dummett at left-back.

Fellow new recruits, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn, are both named on the bench.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, makes two changes from Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford, with Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend coming in for the injured Ben Godfrey and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

That means Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek are substitutes, plus Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon flanking Richarlison up front.

Elsewhere, Kurt Zouma surprisingly starts for West Ham, whilst further forward, Michail Antonio leads the line after missing Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Kidderminster Harriers, having featured for Jamaica three times during the winter break.

As for Watford, Roy Hodgson recalls Emmanuel Dennis following his one-match suspension, plus Tom Cleverley, with Joao Pedro and Ken Sema dropping out.

At Turf Moor, Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez replace Dale Stephens and Aaron Lennon, both of whom are on the bench.

However, the headline news involves the visitors, with Cristiano Ronaldo – owned by 28.1% of FPL managers – benched.

As a result, Edinson Cavani will lead the United line, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes paired together in central midfield, in what looks like a 4-3-3 formation, a system Ralf Rangnick used in Friday’s FA Cup loss against Middlesbrough.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Burn, Guimaraes, Almiron, Longstaff, Gayle

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Allan, Gomes, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Calvert-Lewin

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Kral

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, Dennis, King

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Cucho

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Lennon, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Ronaldo, Lingard, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga

