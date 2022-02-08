The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

437
Injuries February 8

The finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 24.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Mingo391190vsScrumper416512
thalliday19852810625vsalblack124132658

In a low-scoring Gameweek for all concerned, Scrumper and alblack12 made it through to the final with victories over Mingo and thalliday1985 respectively.

Scrumper’s success was by a narrow margin and had Joshua King returned even an assist in the final match of Gameweek 23, their opponent – who captained the Norwegian – would have progressed instead.

Andrew Robertson‘s double-digit haul was effectively the difference-maker for the victor in that last-four tie.

alblack12 had a more comfortable 12-point winning margin, even though both semi-finalists captained Emmanuel Dennis. There were blanks for eight of thalliday1985’s 11 starters, with alblack12 easing through after deploying the Free Hit and doubling up on the Arsenal backline.

FFS OPEN CUP

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Fusen3897610vsRestored231167714
rocco103522044vsTallestJohn3653637

The mysterious ‘Restored‘ side – one of many teams affected by a hack this season – failed to make it to the final after a 38-23 win for Fusen.

Again, both managers captained Emmanuel Dennis, but Fusen’s difference-makers of Ben Foster and Kevin De Bruyne proved to be enough to see them through.

There was only a point in the other semi-final between rocco10 and TallestJohn, with the latter edging it. Joshua King only needed to bank two appearance points and avoid a yellow card against Burnley for rocco10 to progress by virtue of having a better rank but, wouldn’t you know it, the Norway international went and delivered a one-pointer on Saturday.

TallestJohn captained Ollie Watkins in Gameweek 24 but despite the blank, the Villa striker still fared better than rocco10’s skipper: you guessed it, Dennis.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

You need to be logged in to post a comment.