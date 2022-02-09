102
SoRare February 9

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

The Premier League may have been on a break last weekend but our Sorare Academy managers didn’t stop. We had 3,999 entrants, just a little shy of our busiest Gameweek ever, and our managers put together teams full of the very best players that Europe has to offer.

Last gameweek

Our winning manager last Gameweek was Zvone39. Their team had a core of PSG players – Achrif Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé – plus Thibaut Courtois in goal. That’s some team!

Altogether, the team hauled 405 points, putting Zvone39 just one point clear of the next manager – fine margins, indeed.

PSG players were a feature across many of the teams in the top ten and Messi was the only player to score 100 points last Gameweek, so the managers who picked him definitely had a head start.

Remember, all of our top ten managers take home a Sorare player card prize, which you can build a team around to compete for more prizes in the main game, or sell and take the money – it’s your choice!

Entering takes only a few minutes and you have a free hand to pick any player you want from a Sorare-licensed team in Europe’s top five leagues: a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward and one extra outfield player.

Choosing the extra player is always an interesting dilemma. Our winners almost always pick either a midfielder or a forward for the extra slot, overlooking defenders. That’s an understandable choice to make: when you’re competing for the very top places you need the players who can make an explosive contribution to the game, like the hat-trick hero or the guy with a brace of assists.

Messi’s perfect 100 was partly due to that explosive contribution, wth 70 points coming from a goal and assist in PSG’s thrashing of Lille. The other 30 points were from his all-around contribution to the game, specifically for his passing and attacking play. When he’s firing on all cylinders, there’s barely anyone better designed for this game. But then, he’s the ‘GOAT’, right?

This gameweek

We’ve got some tasty fixtures ahead with strong fixtures for some of the big European teams. 

Liverpool, the main Premier League club available on Sorare, are away to bottom-of-the-table Burnley this weekend so that looks particularly appealing. Mohamed Salah should have shaken off his AFCON blues by then and who would bet against him making a solid contribution? 

German juggernauts Bayern Munich are up against struggling VfL Bochum, the second lowest-scoring team in the league. It could be a good time to pile on their defensive assets, or perhaps even stack the whole team if you really fancy them (there’s no limit on the number of players you can pick from the same team in the Sorare Academy)

In France, PSG have got a tricky-looking match against Rennes, so that might give some pause for thought. As an alternative, you may want to look at the AS Monaco team who are really flying at the moment. They’re at home to relegation candidates Lorient so I can imagine a few managers will consider lining up Wissam Ben Yedder or Aurélien Tchouameni in their teams.

The La Liga match-ups look a bit tighter but Atlético Madrid and Sevilla both have reasonably good games on home turf, so could be worth considering, although neither have any real standout players.

Likewise, in Serie A, some of the big guns are facing off against each other, with Milan and Lazio probably having the best fixtures of a difficult bunch; the Milinković-SavicImmobile combo could be an interesting differential this week.

Making the final decision on who to pick

With so much choice, how do you narrow it down?

That’s a tough one, and you could spend hours agonising over who to slot into your teams but as a free-to-play game, you’re ok to go with your gut too and see this as a bit of fun. 

Personally, I look at three things (in this order):

  • The player’s potential to hit explosive (+80) scores
  • Fixture difficulty
  • Player form

You can check the player’s scoring potential and form by looking at their last five scores on our site. Taking PSG as an example, you can see why our winning manager this week went for a core of their players:

Once you’ve pinpointed your perfect team, all that’s left to do is to figure out who to put the captain’s armband on for the extra 20% – for me, there is one obvious choice this weekend:

Don’t forget to get your teams set before the deadline at 11:00am UK time on Friday and please tell your friends about Sorare Academy, as the more people we can get playing, the more prizes we can offer. Good luck!

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

102 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/FPLFocal/status/1491433572292788225

    Not sure on the validity of this but supposedly Edouard on the bench tonight. Zaha and Olise start

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      And it's been deleted, carry on

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Been deleted by the look of things

      Open Controls
    3. Shark
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Said that the page doesn't exist when I clicked the link ND.

      Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      I really hope not, why would they bench Edouard been one of their better players?

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      They said their source took down the info and they aren't sure if it's because it's wrong or as they were supposed to keep it quiet

      Open Controls
    6. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Back up again!

      Open Controls
      1. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/fplfocal/status/1491437324353536001?s=21

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Cheers. Positive for an Olise punt for the DGW, not so great for Edouard though

        Open Controls
    7. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nice, Gallagher confirmed starting

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is a rested Ronaldo a good punt for DGW25?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Crazy that Ronaldo is now just seen as a punt for a double gameweek involving Southampton and Brighton, both at Old Trafford.

      Open Controls
    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'd rather have fat Ronaldo come out of retirement

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Nah I think I would rather go straight to Kane if going for a premium FWD

      Open Controls
    6. gart888
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      If on a free hit (or you already have him), sure. Don't think it's worth the transfer costs to bring him in though.

      Open Controls
    7. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Cheers everyone

      Open Controls
  3. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    People with 1FH left. Are you using it in 27 or 30?

    Open Controls
    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      30 - bigger blank

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm currently leaning towards 27. Looking to triple up on Arsenal and already have 3 LIV. Also allows me to target Spurs, City etc with good fixtures.

      30 is manageable as I would already have 2 villa, 3 arsenal, 1 Leeds and then use FTs to get 2 more players.

      Open Controls
      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        when are you WCing then?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          After GW30. Need to know more about the rearranged fixtures

          Open Controls
  4. winchester
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Hey lads, have 1ft and 0.9m itb. no need to WC? what should be done here? KDB -> Salah(tc) for gw26

    ddg
    taa cancelo reguilon
    bruno(c) kdb bowen jota
    watkins edouard dennis

    (foster keane livra saka)

    a) keane -> digne/dalot/webster
    b) save

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. winchester
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gamble on B and bench a FWD

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Meant to be A

        Open Controls
        1. winchester
          • 1 Year
          just now

          cheers.

          Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    A. KDB -> Bruno
    B. KDB -> Salah

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      i would hold unless you think de bruyne will be benched

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      No no no

      Open Controls
    3. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      In the same boat

      Still thinking A but if Salah smashes it this week then pressure is on to go B

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Probably Bruno for captaincy.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I agree with this. If you don't have other fires to put out, Bruno this week, Salah next week is very juicy. Back to back Doubles from premium cost midfielders for your armband.

        Open Controls
  6. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Edouard not starting......

    Open Controls
    1. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      6.5 can't expect more. even 12.5m not starting if you know what i mean 😀

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        just now

        one was actually playing decent and scoring goals though

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Always a concern with Vieira having all players that can play in the front 3 available

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Supposedly Zaha transferred him out of his FPL team, might be an injury / covid

      Open Controls
    4. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Took a -4 for him so that sounds about right for this season

      Open Controls
  7. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this lot?

    Got 2 FT, thinking of doing Gray and Alonso to Bruno and Veltman.
    And next week Foden and Bruno to Salah and Saka for -4.

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Dawson
    Bowen Foden Jota Gray
    Ronaldo King Dennis

    Ramsdale Livramento Alonso Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Moves look good.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers, only downside is keeping Ronaldo though, not sure if he is worth another -4 to get Kane in and bench Dennis or King in DGW26.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Probably a hold for 25 and an easy move to Kane in 26

          Open Controls
          1. Gazza2000
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            But this would be for a hit and need to bench King of Dennis, not sure if that's worth the hit

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              In the long run I think it's worth it imo. I don't trust Watford FWDs

              Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      All sound good, go for it

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  8. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    best mid under 7.1 for DGW 26? plan is to own Saka, Bowen (only player i'm keeping that doesn't play double)..and Galla..need 1 more. Odegaard seems like the only decent option tbh...

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would go with Martinelli

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Also like Olise

        Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        You'd bring Martinelli in now? Having him seems like a headache when Arsenal and Liverpool both blank. I'm have him and am looking to move him out.

        Open Controls
        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not now, for DGW26

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Martinelli and Raphinha are options to consider. I'm sure you are aware Gallagher cannot play against Chelsea in the double

      Open Controls
      1. Ninja Škrtel
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        oh shoot you are correct about Gallagher!! cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm thinking about Sarr

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        or Olise, but I'm not sure he starts both games

        Open Controls
    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe Zaha worth a punt.

      Love the username by the way.

      Open Controls
  9. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    4.9ITB & 1FT:

    DDG
    Digne TAA Cancelo Coufal
    Bowen Jota KDB Foden
    Dennis Watkins
    (Foster Gray King Livra)

    Should I wildcard this?

    DDG is my only DGW player and I have no Salah - Planning to TC Salah in GW26 and have both FHs left

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No need to WC. Get Bruno this week and Salah the next

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Why do you think you need to WC?

      Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not needed.

      Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'm shocked WC is even on your Radar. This team looks very good and very template.

      Open Controls
  10. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    I have 2FT and could go

    Ron & Foden > Kane & Bruno (c)

    Would you do this? I also have Dalot & DDG so can't get straight to Bruno

    Yay/Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't like ditching Foden. Another mid you could get rid of instead?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't mind that

      Open Controls
  11. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Edouard punters well and truly mudded.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Wait and see if true and the reason for not starting. Could be covid/injury or benched due to rotation

      Open Controls
    2. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Can’t understand why he would bench someone who’s actually returning and has had rest unless maybe illness but he didn’t say anything in the presser

      Open Controls
  12. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Having owned Edouard since December, I'm appalled that his new owners have cursed him this way! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yea sorry about that

      Open Controls
  13. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    I'll reserve judgement until later this week but am I potentially in a position to save here?

    KdB to Salah is another option, or Johnson to Dalot.

    1FT 0.8ITB
    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Digne
    KDB Bruno Jota Bowen Maddison
    Antonio Edouard

    Steele King Johnson Livramento

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      DDG and Bruno is enough United players for the double. KDB to Salah is an interesting move to consider if you think KDBs start/mins is an issue v Norwich before midweek UCL game

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I'll keep tabs on KDB

        Open Controls
  14. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Theres no chance I can make the next GW deadline without another Salah rise is there?

    Had been planning on saving FT, letting Kdb play norwich then do:

    Kdb & King to Salah & Broja

    But after last nights rise, I have 0.0 itb to play with!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I could see 1 more price rise before the next deadline

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I can always downgrade King to Idah, or Coufal to Williams if needs be, but Broja would have been the preferable option!

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agreed Broja is the ideal 3rd FWD. Dropping down to Idah isn't too bad an option

          Open Controls
  15. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    New Community Article

    New one from MLS and his Points Gained over the Lifetime of a Transfer metric - some interesting stats on how successful transfers have been for himself and a few well-known faces, including a look at the payoff behind the normal free transfers vs the extra hits. Great read this!

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/09/crunching-the-numbers-on-pglt-for-gameweeks-1-22-of-the-2021-22-season/

    Open Controls
  16. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Armstrong on the first WC and Edouard now. Strikers really stinking up my team this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Punts are what they are, a punt. But so many punts going wrong in a single season. It's got to be a new one.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        is it really a punt though? i brought him in because he was starting and scoring goals. seems completely random to be benched, unless injury or covid

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Agree not really a punt he has been one of their best players why would you bench him, must be Covid, if not then I am nervous going forward with Edouard and could be a wasted transfer yesterday 🙁

          Open Controls
        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Somebody who didn't play even 70 mins in either of the last 2 games while 2 of his main positional rivals were away at AFCON is kind of punty though isn't it?

          Open Controls
  17. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Would you keep Raphinha for the DGW if on WC or not?

    Pros:
    - Has great fixture before DGW (Everton)
    - Capable of picking up points in any game
    - Some decent fixtures after DGW and has a fixture in BGW30

    Cons:
    - Fixtures in DGW are pretty poor
    - Fixture immediately after isn't great
    - On WC so I have a chance to maximise my options, not sure he's the best one

    There are other decent DGW options (Zaha, Cornet) and then others with SGWs that might still be better and possible DGWs not long after (Villa mids, JWP) so I'm not sure what to do with him. I feel like his low ceiling is what is pushing me to move him on more but he could still well end up getting returns in both games and he may save me a transfer down the line

    Open Controls
    1. Quan MisTaka
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      HIs fixtures are still good?
      Potential double in 27, then leicester followed by Norwich

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        They are, but the run of MU, Liverpool and Spurs is the issue for me if I'm using WC now

        Open Controls
  18. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is the DGW 28 likely ?

    Open Controls
  19. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Tempted to Switch Antonio and Rashford to Ronaldo and Raphinha.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      better options

      Open Controls
  20. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best 4.4 defender to bring in? need him to play this gameweek.
    Veltman the best option here or better to go with Ait Nouri?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ait Nouri

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Veltman or Webster

      Have a read on Lage's latest comments on Jonny. Might be a rotation issue with Ait Nouri

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/09/fpl-team-news-klopps-latest-quotes-on-salah-as-hwang-nears-a-return/

      Open Controls
  21. Nikolai Volkoff
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ways to get more DGW26 players:
    A - Bruno + DDG > Ramsdale + Salah
    B - A + Lamptey > Ait-Nouri (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  22. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this a good plan with this team ?

    DDG Foster
    Trent Cancelo Lowton Alonso Manquilo
    Jota Bruno Bowen Gilmour Brownhill
    Antonio Ronaldo Denis

    2 FT, 1 FH, WC, BB and TC

    GW25 Alonso and Lowton to Lamptey Cucerlla for the DGW
    GW26 Bruno to Salah TC
    GW27 WC and bench three Liverpool for the BGW and have 11 players to field.

    Open Controls
  23. Quan MisTaka
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Can you beat this WC26?

    Ramsdale / Sanchez
    TAA/ Cancelo / Mee / Coady / Digne
    Salah / Bowen / Jota / Son / Raphina
    Watkins / Dennis / Weghorst

    Would FH in 30

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who knows? The points will tell.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Probably could yeah

      Open Controls
    3. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      No TC to use?

      Open Controls
  24. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    KDB owners - moving to Bruno, moving to Salah or holding this week?

    Open Controls

