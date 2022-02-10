FPL Double Gameweek 25 team news: Trossard and Mac Allister passed fit

We begin our coverage of the pre-Gameweek 25 press conferences with a round-up of Thursday’s media gatherings, although there were only two taking place during the day.

A further 14 Premier League managers are scheduled to face reporters on Friday, with another two – Bruno Lage and Brendan Rodgers – combining post-match duties on Thursday evening with their media commitments for Gameweek 25. Some quotes from those two Premier League bosses will, therefore, likely be released tomorrow.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There was good news for owners of two Brighton midfielders ahead of their Double Gameweek 25 as Graham Potter confirmed that Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister are available for selection again, having missed Albion’s FA Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur because of Covid-19.

Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) remain out, however.

“All the guys who were unavailable are available, other than Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento. So we’re looking good.” – Graham Potter

WATFORD

Watford have no fresh injury concerns for Gameweek 25 but Roy Hodgson is unsure as to whether Ismaila Sarr will be able to feature against Brighton, as he will only return to training after Senegal’s post-AFCON celebrations on Friday.

“He comes back to training tomorrow, I think, so I shall see him then. I can’t say [if he will be available for Saturday]. I haven’t even met him yet, to be honest. “The first thing will be to meet him, speak to him and welcome him back to the fold, and to congratulate him. The second thing will be to have an assessment alongside him as to where he is and how he’s feeling. “You always hope that the players, who are signed by the club and contracted to the club, are anxious to do what the rest of us are also anxious to do. So I don’t think I’ll have any reason to doubt his commitment.” – Roy Hodgson on Ismaila Sarr

All of the injury updates concerned Fantasy footnotes, with Peter Etebo (foot) and Kwadwo Baah (thigh) back in training as they edge closer to a return and Rob Elliot (unspecified) passed fit again. Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) remains out.

