Mini Leagues Community Competitions – Gameweek 24

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW24 – a week when there was no clear favourite for the armband, but Jota and Coutinho turned out to be the highest scoring captains.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, the FFS Cup finals, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Srecko Kurtovic tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) for a 16th week.

He is now fourth in the overall rankings, where James Angelopoulos is the new world number one, overtaking Daniel Masson-Abraham who is now second.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Daniel tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for an 18th week.

This league is also open to all and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

This is now the third best league in FPL, based on the average scores of the top five teams in each league. Our current top five teams are all ranked 55th or better.

MODS & CONS AND FFS FAMILY

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for an 11th week and is now 5,384th overall.

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 21st week and is now 123rd overall.

FFS CUPS

The new FFS Members Cup champion is Scrumper, and the new FFS Open Cup champion is Fusen.

See The winners of our FFS Cup competitions revealed for a full report.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 24 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (‘LMS’, see https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 60, with 67 teams to be removed and 506 going through to Gameweek 25.

The joint highest scorers after hits were Phil Harrington and Sunny H who both captained KDB as one of their four double-digit hauling midfielders for 96 point totals.

Phil is 114th overall and they have each had one previous top 10k finish.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs‘s lead over Justin Speigel at the top of League 1 in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues is now down to only four points after his third successive loss, this time against Cam Black.

The highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues are Michael Cahill in League 5 Division 8 and Tom Ayers in League 7 Division 34, both of whom have 66 points out of a possible 72.

TOPS AND VETS

James Ingram is the new leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) and has risen to 204th overall. His best previous finish was 4,668th in 2014/15, since when he has had six successive finishes in the top 100k. He is 495th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Peter Allaway is the new leader in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and has risen to 596th overall. He is on course for a fourth successive top 6k finish.

Felix Dibsdall is the new leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) and has risen to 1,415th overall. He came 506th in 2016/17 and has never finished lower than 50,657th. He is 201st in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Jonathan Tan tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) for a seventh week and is now 1,533rd overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a sixth week.

John Walsh has regained the lead from Fábio Borges in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) and has risen to 2,630th overall. He previously led after Gameweek 22

Rajko Gojkovic is level with him on points but has made more transfers, and only one point separates the top three.

Gerry Kerley has regained the lead from Callum Croal in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2). He previously led from Gameweek 11 to Gameweek 18 and again after Gameweek 20.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Max Richardson is the new leader in my January to May League (league code fy0acw) with scores of 94 (captaining Bowen), 101 (Free Hit, captaining Bruno), 38 and 85 (captaining KDB). He has risen from 50k in Gameweek 20 to 5,067th now.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.