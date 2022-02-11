447
FanTeam February 11

Scout’s Gameweek 25 picks for FanTeam’s Weekly Monster

447 Comments
We’re taking another crack at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into a £1,260 cash windfall.

The Weekly Monster is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for Gameweek 25 and win big.

There is a kitty of £10,500 (or €12.5k) to play for, with prizes awarded down to 1,000th place and beyond.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 25 €50K EPL Weekly Monster [€7.5K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

ENTER YOUR TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 25 HERE

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 25

Despite the Double Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the rearranged Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion match is not included in this Weekly Monster. Furthermore, as the other game for Ralf Rangnick’s side is on Saturday lunchtime, neither of theirs are amongst the eight selected fixtures.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez (7.5m) gets the nod in goal, as opponents Newcastle United have had 35 goal attempts over their last two matches and are high in confidence for the clash at St James’ Park. Whilst they have looked solid under Steven Gerrard, Martinez might also be expected to make many saves.

In defence, big hitters Joao Cancelo (12.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (11.6m) have promising trips to Norwich City and Burnley. They regularly deliver at both ends of the pitch and justify their price tags by ranking in the top five scoring players in FanTeam this season. This 4-4-2 formation includes a defender from both sides of the Watford vs Brighton match.

The Seagulls have the league’s fourth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally, whilst Roy Hodgson has clearly made defensive solidity his priority at Vicarage Road after delivering their first clean sheet of the season during his debut. Lewis Dunk (8.0m) and Hassane Kamara (5.9m) have been selected.

While a trip to Spurs is no cakewalk, Wolves haven’t conceded more than one goal in a match since Gameweek 11 – so 5.2m for Nelson Semedo is a bit of a steal and a necessary bargain buy to fund the heavy hitters elsewhere.

Kevin De Bruyne (13.9m) and Mohamed Salah (13.8m) are the big names in midfield. The Egyptian needs no introduction and will be raring to get back amongst the goals after the penalty heartache that saw Senegal crowned champions of Africa. He is vice-captain to De Bruyne, in great form after five goals and two assists during his last eight league matches. Because of the ‘Safety Net’ feature, we can take a risk on City assets who might be benched – see below for an explanation.

The descent of Everton towards the relegation zone adds to the appeal of Leeds United’s Raphinha (8.8m). Although the Brazilian is their attacking talisman, he was strangely without a goal or assist during their 3-3 draw at Aston Villa. He scored in their reverse meeting of Gameweek 2.

Someone who did haul in that six-goal thriller at Villa Park was Philippe Coutinho (8.7), who now faces a Newcastle side who have got only two clean sheets all season.

Up front, the landscape isn’t great. Few strikers are scoring and those that do tend to be unfashionable and barely owned. Odsonne Edouard (8.7m) was the exception and found great form, until being named as a substitute on Wednesday night. This probably/hopefully makes him more likely to start against Brentford.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 25 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone know the tool where you can plan transfers in advance? Was on one of Andy's videos but cant remember what it is called.

    Open Controls
    1. RED HOT CHILLI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      fpl.team ?

      Open Controls
      1. ToeBeans
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yep that's the one.

        Open Controls
  2. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    I have to lose Rudiger this coming GW as I only have 2 playing defenders.

    Should I do...
    A) Rudiger to Shaw for FT
    B) Rudiger to Shaw, Foden to Fernandes, Antonio (or Watkins) to Broja on a -8
    C) Rudiger to Shaw, Bernardo to Rashford, Antonio (or Watkins) to Broja on a -8
    D) Rudiger to Shaw, Bernardo to Fednandes, Antonio (or Watkins) to Idah
    E) Rudiger to Dalot, Bernardo to Fernandes, Antonio (or Watkins) to Broja on a -8

    Fernandes can then become Son for GW26.

    The -8 is necessary to free up funds for the Man U midfielders.

    Antonio could also be Watkins, so please specify which.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Killitzer
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I know that Man U have a double but they have barely kept a CS this year.
      Is there no way you can make 2 changes for a -4? eg Dalot and Bruno in?

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        No, just haven't got the cash available. Would have 3.1m to spend on a defender selling Rudiger and with Foden to Fernandes.
        I can do Rudiger to Shaw and Foden to Rashford.

        Open Controls
        1. artvandelay316
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Or bring a 4.6m Def in and do Bernardo to Rashford.

          Open Controls
  3. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below? A or B stronger over the next 2 GWs? A costs -4, B would be free

    A)

    GW25: Foden > Bruno (play KDB & Bruno)
    GW26: KDB & Bruno > Salah & Son (-4)

    B)

    GW25: Roll FT (play KDB & Foden)
    GW26: KDB & Foden > Salah & Son (free)

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      GW25 Play Foden and Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. grennans2
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Why? Do you think KDB is rested?

        Open Controls
        1. artvandelay316
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
  4. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    G2G and save FT or use somewhere? 0m ITB. Thanks all

    DDG
    Reguilon - Cancelo - TAA
    Son - Bruno(C) - Jota - Foden - Bowen
    Broja - Antonio

    (Foster) - Lamptey - King - Livra

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      All good

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Play lamptey over reg tho

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          thinking he wont even play both games. Reg was unlucky not to score last GW

          Open Controls
  5. faux_C
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Sell: Antonio or Watkins
    Buy: Broja or ASM

    What are we saying?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      save this week

      Ant to Broja from next

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Save, not worth the transfer this GW

      Open Controls
  6. KEN YA DIG IT
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Sorry to ask this again
    Are there any press conferences today?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. KEN YA DIG IT
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Can you link me to the post which indicates the times please? I am a journalist here in Kenya and that info is very important for a sports article am writing

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I don't see a post with times at the moment but if you follow FFS twitter they have started to post team news from Newcastle

          Open Controls
  7. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    What should I do here? am a bit lost 1.4 itb and 1 ft.

    DDG*
    Cancelo TAA Reguilon
    Bruno(C)* KDB Bowen Jota
    King Dennis Antonio

    Foster Gray Dawson Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      thinking maybe save and have 2 ft ahead of dgw 26 and do salah in for bruno and possibly KDB>Son

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      You have enough cover for DGW25. Probably save and give yourself time and flexibility with transfers and chip strategy

      Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Torn between these options. DGW25 isn't appealing and feels like protecting rank rather than attacking GW

    A. Save FT and Salah (c)
    B. Foster to Sanchez
    C. Foden and Antonio to Bruno and Broja (-4)

    FH27

    1FT 2.3TB
    Foster
    Cancelo TAA Digne
    Jota Bowen Foden Raphinha Salah
    Watkins Antonio
    (Ramsdale King Dawson Livramento)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours ago

      C looks good but A is fine for your team if you prefer to save the FTs on 26. Bruno is polarising opinion atm but I'm somewhere in the middle - think huge haul is unlikely but an assist or two plausible. Im quite well set for 26 so doing KDB - Bruno, but if I didnt have my Arsenal double up I would probably skip Bruno to attack 26 as I think Tierney & Saka may outscore him

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Cheers. It does feel its either protecting rank and go with Bruno or setup for later GWs. That's the two arsenal players I'm looking to bring in 26. Also considering a hit to bring in Weghorst

        For you KDB to Bruno for free is a good move.

        Open Controls
  9. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Foden and Son to Bruno (c) and Zaha (DGW26)

    Will Zaha be on pens after that embarrassing one against Norwich??

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Awful moves

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        why? I'm not sure I follow somebody with a 2m rank

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Try top 20k 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Doubt it. Explain why getting Bruno in this GW and Zaha for the double is a bad idea then?

            You just say awful moves and nothing else.

            I captained Bruno for the last DGW and it worked a treat.

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Son to bruno is backwards. Everyone wants to bring Son in right now. So you're inevitably going to waste further transfers bringing him back in. And Zaha is a punt at best.

              Open Controls
              1. DavidBadWillie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                I have Kane already and that's enough spurs for their double which isn't best double gw fixtures.

                Foden has been trash and will probably be dropped anytime soon. Palace's fixtures are beautiful

                Open Controls
                1. Squires FC
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  I like those moves

                  Open Controls
                  1. DavidBadWillie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Thank you sir, I might just go with them..

                    Open Controls
  10. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    De Gea Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Digne White Kilman
    Bowen Salah Jota Bruno Raph
    Broja Maupay Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      ok

      Open Controls
    2. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Very nice

      Open Controls
    3. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ronaldo will put you in a huge pain 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        He doesn't have Ronaldo so he won't suffer the blanks?

        Open Controls
        1. Jebiga
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I think last benching just making Ronaldo mad, so hatty incoming

          Open Controls
  11. boc610
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    pretty smack in the face obvious that ronny going to punish a lot of people this gameweek.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      If you have him or Bruno, people have to captain him over SGW. I don't understand why people are going against that

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        uniteds xg is crazy, these chances are going to star going in. saints defence is a mess, two home games, ronny fully rested now and will get 180mins.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          One problem - United are a sorry, lethargic team right now. I'm avoiding

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I'm not overly convinced with United but if people have them then go to stick and captain. Both games are tough and need to handle United's fast start. United can't sustain that so if they miss early chances then they will be in trouble again

          Open Controls
  12. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Too soon to bring in Weghorst?

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'm going Maupay to Weghorst next week.

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. AC Yew
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Forward line (Antonio & Dennis) needs freshening up. Who would you replace with?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Lose Antonio - gives you funds and Dennis has extra fixtures

            Open Controls
          2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              I had this line up with Toney. I've gone Ant --> Maupay (then to Weghorst next week). Could bring in Broja? Or ASM(r). Or maybe Pukki?!

              I think lots of people are moving towards 1 playing striker and the other two benched.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                FWD options are not great compared to the plethora of good options in DEF and MID where I'll be keeping most of my budget

                Open Controls
                1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Yup. My three are 6.5 (when I got them) or under.

                    Open Controls
                  • AC Yew
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Yes no standout option at all. Hence I want to push some more funds from FWD position into MID. Antonio 7.6 for 2 pointers needs to go!!

                    Open Controls
                2. AC Yew
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Thanks. I've ve got Broja already who I'm fairly happy with just need to sort the other 2 positions out..no standout option for me! Was thinking Edouard but worried about mins especially if I'm playing the 1 striker formation.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                      Is the transfer better spent elsewhere or maybe rolled over to next week?

                      If not, Antonio --> Maupay (though many on here would not agree). Or maybe ASM.

                      Open Controls
          3. Jebiga
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Is Ronaldo (C) differential this gw ? LOL

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Yeah because united are dogwater

              Open Controls
              1. DavidBadWillie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Dog water!! The intelligence on here is plummeting to new lows

                Open Controls
          4. DrNinjamonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            2 FT.

            Ronaldo + Gray > Bruno + Maupay?

            Open Controls
            1. Jebiga
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              but why ditching Ronaldo out, that could be a huge turnaround...

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Just stick with what you have.

              Open Controls
            3. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Nah not worth the faff

              Open Controls
          5. Jebiga
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            How was Regulion and Davies last game ?

            What is better move :

            1. Regulion to Shaw

            or

            2. Davies to Dalot

            ?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              2

              Open Controls
            2. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              1

              Open Controls
          6. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours ago

            What about petitioning FPL Towers for a compulsory Free Hit on quarter final day?

            Open Controls
          7. Lord of Ings
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Is dalot nailed?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              First choice but always a threat from AWB when available

              Open Controls
          8. Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Gray to Son
            Kane to Broja (-4)

            Next week

            Bruno to Salah
            Dias to Cancelo (-4)

            Or just hit WC button now and do Bruno to Salah next week instead?

            Sanchez
            TAA Dias Digne
            Jota Bowen Gray Bruno
            King Kane Dennis

            Ramsdale AitNouri Saka Keane

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Don't like thoss moves for this GW. Save FT

              Open Controls
            2. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              It's a great team I would not WC that.

              Those moves look a bit sideways

              Not sure what itb you have but maybe Gray to someone else?

              Open Controls
              1. Van der Faart
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                0.5 ITB, 6m available if I shift Gray, maybe to Ramsey?

                Open Controls
            3. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Kane didnt have a bad game at all you know, I'm still planning to bring him in over Son. So I dont like the switch esp for a hit. Anything itb to upgrade Gray? Otherwise King to Broja or replacing Keane look like decent options but not urgent so could roll

              Open Controls
              1. Van der Faart
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                .5 to replace Gray, considering Ramsey or King out for Broja as you say

                Open Controls
          9. Lord of Ings
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Which pick looks best for the next 3 gameweeks?
            A)Dalot
            B)Webster
            C)Davies
            D)Dier(If declared fit)
            E)Roberts
            Leaning towards A.

            Open Controls
            1. Gooner97
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Maybe A

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              B for nailed pick. All other options are first choice but have risks

              Open Controls
          10. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            This was my post a week ago when so much noise was around:
            Pool I was wrong and ramsdale is a GOAT
            :
            What we have forgotten in a short space of time.
            Liverpool defense woeful vs Palace.
            ManU woeful full stop.
            Spurs played off the park vs Chelsea.
            Let us get in Digne for Villa who have kept 1 clean sheet vs Norwich since GW12.
            Man Citeh have scored 5 goals in total in the last 4 games.
            Ramsdale has made 5 saves in total in his last 5 games.
            Brighton have kept 1 clean sheet since gw13 and 2 since gw8. Let us rush to their defensive assets for the DGW25.
            Get an Everton forward with the their "Lampard Deli Donny epiphany" (REALLY!)
            The only reason Chelsea don't get a mention is they no fixtures going forward.
            A few things to think about when making your next transfers.
            What still sticks out in you memory for a Caveat?

            Open Controls
          11. Bishopool
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Would you?

            GW25
            Kane -> Ronaldo (I have Bruno and DDG)

            GW26 FH with Arsenal and Liverpool players triples
            GW27 continue with ManU triple

            Open Controls
          12. Gooner97
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            DDG (Bach)
            Royal Cancelo TAA (Livra, Amartey)
            Foden Jota Bowen Maddi Bruno
            Watkins King (Dennis)

            1FT, £3.4ITB

            Would you save or make another change (such as Dennis to Broja maybe)?
            What would you do?

            Open Controls
          13. King of Kings.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            New WC draft. What do you think?

            Ramsdale, Sanchez,
            Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, Laporte, Tierney
            Salah, Son, Coutinho, Bowen, Ramsey
            Weghorst, Edouard, Broja

            (Not sold on Edouard but not many other options)

            Open Controls
          14. Maeki2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            BB this?

            Pickford(leeds), Gray(leeds), keane(leeds), sissoko(bha)

            Open Controls
            1. Cammick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              No.

              Open Controls
            2. Gooner97
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              No way

              Open Controls
              1. Maeki2
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                What gws to BB?

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  There should be big doubles in 36/7. Do you have WC left?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maeki2
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    No so need to plan

                    Open Controls
          15. artvandelay316
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Is Shaw nailed?

            Open Controls
            1. Claudio555
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Need to know as well!

              Open Controls
          16. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Plan:

            Antonio + Gray to Maupay + Coutinho (-4)?

            Maupay becomes Weghorst for the double double next week.

            Worth a hit?

            Open Controls
          17. Gooner97
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Watkins (and especially) non Couthino owners, are you keeping him with those fixtures? Or shipping to Maupay?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Keeping for a couple more weeks. Not expecting much anymore but would say the same of Maupay

              Open Controls
          18. Claudio555
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Captain DDG or Shaw?

            Open Controls
            1. Gooner97
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              DDG

              Open Controls
            2. DavidBadWillie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Don't think there's any chance Shaw plays both if Telles is back

              Open Controls
          19. Killitzer
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Morning all

            I have all of my chips and trying to work out what's the best plan going forward. I need to tweak the defence, ditch Antonio and Watkins and bring in Bruno + Salah so maybe a WC is best option?

            De Gea Steer
            TTA Dias Dalot Livra Digne
            KDB Jota Foden Bowen Gray
            Watkins Antonio Dennis
            £4.1m

            WC to-
            Sanchez Ramdale
            VJD Laporte Digne White Dalot
            Jota Bruno Bowen Salah Mahrez?
            Broja Pukki Dennis
            leaves £2m itb

            That should keep me covered. Can play FH when Liverpool blank in GW 27 and possibly TC for Salah for GW26. Any thoughts would be appreciated!

            Open Controls

