Scout’s Gameweek 25 picks for FanTeam’s Weekly Monster

We’re taking another crack at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into a £1,260 cash windfall.

The Weekly Monster is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for Gameweek 25 and win big.

There is a kitty of £10,500 (or €12.5k) to play for, with prizes awarded down to 1,000th place and beyond.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 25 €50K EPL Weekly Monster [€7.5K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 25

Despite the Double Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the rearranged Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion match is not included in this Weekly Monster. Furthermore, as the other game for Ralf Rangnick’s side is on Saturday lunchtime, neither of theirs are amongst the eight selected fixtures.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez (7.5m) gets the nod in goal, as opponents Newcastle United have had 35 goal attempts over their last two matches and are high in confidence for the clash at St James’ Park. Whilst they have looked solid under Steven Gerrard, Martinez might also be expected to make many saves.

In defence, big hitters Joao Cancelo (12.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (11.6m) have promising trips to Norwich City and Burnley. They regularly deliver at both ends of the pitch and justify their price tags by ranking in the top five scoring players in FanTeam this season. This 4-4-2 formation includes a defender from both sides of the Watford vs Brighton match.

The Seagulls have the league’s fourth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally, whilst Roy Hodgson has clearly made defensive solidity his priority at Vicarage Road after delivering their first clean sheet of the season during his debut. Lewis Dunk (8.0m) and Hassane Kamara (5.9m) have been selected.

While a trip to Spurs is no cakewalk, Wolves haven’t conceded more than one goal in a match since Gameweek 11 – so 5.2m for Nelson Semedo is a bit of a steal and a necessary bargain buy to fund the heavy hitters elsewhere.

Kevin De Bruyne (13.9m) and Mohamed Salah (13.8m) are the big names in midfield. The Egyptian needs no introduction and will be raring to get back amongst the goals after the penalty heartache that saw Senegal crowned champions of Africa. He is vice-captain to De Bruyne, in great form after five goals and two assists during his last eight league matches. Because of the ‘Safety Net’ feature, we can take a risk on City assets who might be benched – see below for an explanation.

The descent of Everton towards the relegation zone adds to the appeal of Leeds United’s Raphinha (8.8m). Although the Brazilian is their attacking talisman, he was strangely without a goal or assist during their 3-3 draw at Aston Villa. He scored in their reverse meeting of Gameweek 2.

Someone who did haul in that six-goal thriller at Villa Park was Philippe Coutinho (8.7), who now faces a Newcastle side who have got only two clean sheets all season.

Up front, the landscape isn’t great. Few strikers are scoring and those that do tend to be unfashionable and barely owned. Odsonne Edouard (8.7m) was the exception and found great form, until being named as a substitute on Wednesday night. This probably/hopefully makes him more likely to start against Brentford.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 25 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

