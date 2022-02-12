Man Utd v Southampton team news: Ronaldo returns to United starting XI

The opening match of Double Gameweek 25 will feature a high percentage of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captains.

The first instalment of Manchester United’s double-header is a home clash against Southampton, who haven’t kept a clean sheet in 12 league matches but who come into today’s game off the back of a fine 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils beat Saints 9-0 in this corresponding fixture in 2020/21, although the two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met on the south coast back in August.

There are no shocks in either starting XI, with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s expected return at the expense of Edinson Cavani the only change that Ralf Rangnick has made from Gameweek 24.

The veteran Uruguayan isn’t part of the United matchday squad because of a groin injury, which may bode well for Ronaldo’s chances of starting on Tuesday, too.

That means starts for Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and Diogo Dalot, with Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles only among the substitutes.

Southampton, meanwhile, are unchanged from their impressive victory in north London on Wednesday.

Tino Livramento, who made a playing comeback after injury in the FA Cup last weekend, is on the visitors’ bench.

Over 80% of the top 10,000 FPL managers have backed a United player with the armband today:

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Mata, Lindelof, Lingard, Elanga, Telles, Mejbri

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Livramento, Diallo, Valery.

