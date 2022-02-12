711
Dugout Discussion February 12

Man Utd v Southampton team news: Ronaldo returns to United starting XI

711 Comments
The opening match of Double Gameweek 25 will feature a high percentage of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captains.

The first instalment of Manchester United’s double-header is a home clash against Southampton, who haven’t kept a clean sheet in 12 league matches but who come into today’s game off the back of a fine 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils beat Saints 9-0 in this corresponding fixture in 2020/21, although the two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met on the south coast back in August.

There are no shocks in either starting XI, with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s expected return at the expense of Edinson Cavani the only change that Ralf Rangnick has made from Gameweek 24.

The veteran Uruguayan isn’t part of the United matchday squad because of a groin injury, which may bode well for Ronaldo’s chances of starting on Tuesday, too.

That means starts for Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and Diogo Dalot, with Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles only among the substitutes.

Southampton, meanwhile, are unchanged from their impressive victory in north London on Wednesday.

Tino Livramento, who made a playing comeback after injury in the FA Cup last weekend, is on the visitors’ bench.

Over 80% of the top 10,000 FPL managers have backed a United player with the armband today:

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Mata, Lindelof, Lingard, Elanga, Telles, Mejbri

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Livramento, Diallo, Valery.

711 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Chenku╰☆╮
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Take Bruno off and bring on cavani

    
    1. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Lol

      
  2. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    This is hugely disappointing if we don’t get the win

    
  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    United hanging on

    
  4. tokara
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cmon Bruno!

    
  5. fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    We demand Lingard/Elanga to play, from Bruno (C) owner.
    Oh, dont forget to sub the aging dud off.

    
  6. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mctominey with his 3rd yellow card tackle of the day…

    
  7. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Lamptey starts, Trossard benched

    
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nooooooooooooooo.

      What will I do without his 1 or 2 points 🙁

      
  8. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Ronaldo off and Bruno flukes a pen the best we can hope for

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ronaldo ain’t coming off

      
  9. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Who do you think takes the pen if United win one?

    
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Ronaldo

      
    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ronaldo needs a goal, likely him

      
    3. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Greenwood

      
  10. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    United look awful wtf? Nobody seems to want it other than Pogba, Bruno and Sancho

    
  11. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    KWP off Livramento back!

    
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Elyounoussi*

      Livra RM?

      
  12. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Brought DDG & Bruno in mainly for the Brighton game, so not worried, anything from this game is bonus gravy 😎

    
  13. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    This Utd team are a disgrace

    
  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Looks like I picked the right week to avoid Bruno and Ronaldo

    
  15. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    DCL to punish sellers

    
  16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Ronaldo goal disallowed

    
  17. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Brentford : Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa.
    Subs: Fernandez, Lossl, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

    Crystal Palace : Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.
    Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Clyne, McArthur, Benteke.

    Everton : Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Allan, van de Beek, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
    Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli

    Leeds United : Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Dallas, Rapinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James
    Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt. Hjelde, Summerville, Shackleton, Kenneh

    Brighton : Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk (c), Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Maupay, Welbeck
    Subs: Steele, Duffy, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Ferguson, Caicedo

    Watford : Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko (c), Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis
    Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Hernandez, Sarr.

    
  18. fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Line up?

    
  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Mac allister punt fail

    
  20. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Ron G Bruno A denied.

    

