The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 25: Tips, captains, team news and best players

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 25?
- Scout Picks: Our selection of the best players for Gameweek 25
- Spot the Differential: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 25
- The Watchlist: Our favourite medium-term FPL targets
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25: THE BEST BRIGHTON AND MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYERS
- The best Man Utd players for FPL Double Gameweek 25
- The best Brighton players for FPL Double Gameweek 25
GAMEWEEK 25 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- Injury updates from Friday’s pressers: News on Trossard, DCL, Mane, Gray, Coutinho and more
- Neale and Joe’s team news round-up video
- Predicted Line-ups page
- Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 25?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PROJECTIONS
- FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- Predicted points for FPL players for Gameweek 25
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 25
- How the world’s leading FPL managers are set up for Double Gameweeks 25 and 26
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- Eight teams have a Double Gameweek 26; Burnley to have an FPL Double Gameweek 27 against Palace and Leicester
FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK
- Salah’s return, Leicester’s set-piece issues and Martinelli’s ban: FPL notes
- Coutinho’s form and fitness, bargain Broja and Edouard benched: FPL notes
- Man Utd’s defence, Gray and Cornet’s injuries, Bowen’s form: The FPL lessons from Gameweek 24
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW25 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
