Tips February 12

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 25: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 25?

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25: THE BEST BRIGHTON AND MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYERS

GAMEWEEK 25 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 25?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PROJECTIONS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench one?
    A. Ramsey
    B. Reguilon
    C. Antonio

    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. reeceon
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

    3. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Currently benching B from those myself

    4. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

    5. outernational
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  2. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play Coufal over Dennis??

    1. Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play Dennis imo, always favor the attacker vs the defender for your last slot imo

    2. reeceon
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't see much from either this week but Id lean tot he attacker

      1. outernational
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        On current form, I'd probably play Coufal.

  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?

    Lloris
    TAA Cucu Cancelo
    Bruno(c) Jota Gallagher Bowen Rambo
    Ron Watkins

    Bench: Foster Dennis Coady Tierney
    1 FT, 3.9m ITB

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes! GL

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  4. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can u help plzzzzzz 😀
    Begović Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo
    Pogba Jota Bowen Bruno © Foden
    Maupay vc Dennis
    (King Cash Dawson)
    1 M itb and already -8
    A- use WC I feel team is Wrong
    B- Keep it like that
    C- Get DDG with another hit

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      That's not a Team I would want to be spending a -8 to get, so a W.C. may not be the worst decision. You are gonna want to take further hits to sort out anyways.

  5. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cucurella or Dalot?

    1. Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not sure Dalot will get 180

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cucurella. It’s him or Digne for me I Think, or a more nailed/attacking Utd def

      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Is there a more nailed Utd defender who is attacking?

  6. reeceon
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Stuck for moves this week ...

    Guaita
    TAA, Cancello, Reguilon
    Bruno(c),Bowen, Jota, Raphinia, Bernado
    Watkins, Antonio

    Ramsdale, Dennis, Dawson, White

    2FT £2.4 (£1.1 left with Bruno >Salah G26)

    A) Dawson > Laporte/Cucurela
    B) Bernado > Coutinho
    C) Fwd > Broja (+bernado to son)

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  7. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Kilman, White, Raph
    B) Laporte, Tierney, Ramsey

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anything worth a FT here?

    A) No, save it
    B) Keane -> Shaw (bench Dennis)
    C) Keane -> Dalot (bench Dennis)
    D) Yes, something else

    DDG
    LAMPTEY, Trent, Cancelo
    BRUNO(c), Salah, Jota, Bowen
    Antonio, King, Dennis

    Ramsdale, Dawson, Keane, Brownhill
    Bank 0.3m, 1FT, WC/BB/FH left

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  9. Sid07
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    1) gray to Bruno (-4)
    2) gray to Ramsey
    3) save and play dennis

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      2

    2. Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bruno for a hit

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1

  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which Utd def is more likely to get an attacking Return and start both matches?

    1. Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Varane.

      Shaw and Dalot unlikely to play both games.

      I bought Maguire last week as the ultra differential, although regretting a bit. He could pop up a goal.

    3. reeceon
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Shaw, but telles could play one of the games

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    De Gea
    Laporte, Cancelo, TAA
    Bowen, Jota, Foden, Raphinha
    Antonio, Ronaldo (c), king

    Ramsdale, Duffy, Livramento, Gray

    2FT 2.7 ITB

    A Gray > Coutinho
    B Gray > Ramsey
    C Gray > Saka

    Plan in gw 26 is Ronaldo and Foden to Salah and either Watkins or Lacazette

    Any other suggestions welcome.

  12. klipp klopp
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kdb + Gray to salah + Ramsey?
    For -4

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah

  13. PL Ball
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pick one to start

    A)Josh King (BHA H)
    B) Coufal (LEI A)

    A right?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  14. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Play Guaita (bre) or Foster (BHA)?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guaita

    2. reeceon
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Guaita

  15. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Just did Foden & Son to Bruno (c) & Zaha (still on pens, great fixtures and DGW)

    Already own Kane for Spurs.

    I think it'll be good, tell me you think likewise.

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m still not over Zaha pen miss last week!

  16. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    What to do here guys?

    DDG, Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon, Tierney, Keane
    Salah, Jota, Bowen, Raphinha, Gray*
    Antonio, Edouard, King

    1FT. £2.9m ITB.

    Thinking to roll a transfer or transfer out Gray for Coutinho/Foden?

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gray to Coutinho is decent.

  17. simong1
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Start Dennis

    B) Gray > Pogba (-4) - Dennis first on bench

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  18. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play 2

    A) king
    B) Dennis
    C) Weghorst

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      BC

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

    2. Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A/C

    3. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      AorB + C

    4. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Currently on A and C. Bit of a coin toss between king and Dennis isn't it

  19. Balance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Grateful for some help.

    Cancelo may not play, only def sub is Williams (MCI).

    Should I sell Alonso for Dalot or Spurs def -4 ? Will have to play Dalot and bench King.

    Thank you!

    1. Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Just play Cancelo

    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No hit

  20. Kellz86
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Went Bernardo to Pogba FT

    RIP

  21. HARLEY
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    What to do here lad? 2FT 0.7 ITB

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Dawson
    Sterling Jota Bowen Lucas Moura
    Ronaldo Antonio King
    (Foster Gray Coady Livra)

  22. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which
    A) start 1: antonio edouard denis
    B) start davies or digne

  23. Blens
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Raphina > Pogba (to take advantage of the DGW) yay or no - don't have sufficient for Bruno or Ronaldo

    My other mids are KDB Jota Son Bowen

    I'll bring in Mo in GW26.

    Thanks guys

  24. Heisenberg W. W.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Dalot or Cucurella?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cucurella, more likely to play both and more attacking

  25. Mufc202020
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    One week only. Already have Ramsey. Best under 5m Mid

    A) Gordon
    B) Elanga

    I know..

  26. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Am I G2G this week? Plan is to do KDB & Bruno to Son & Salah for GW26.

    DDG
    Cancelo - Taa - Robbo - Dalot
    Bruno (c) - Bowen - Coutinho - KDB
    Watkins - Eduoard

    Ramsdale - Broja - Ait Nouri - Saka

  27. winchester
    • 1 Year
    just now

    a) play kdb vs norwich, hope he starts. (then gw26 kdb->salah)
    or just do..
    b) kdb -> salah
    now

  28. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    De Gea
    Laporte, Cancelo, TAA
    Bowen, Jota, Foden, Raphinha
    Antonio, Ronaldo (c), king

    Ramsdale, Duffy, Livramento, Gray

    2FT 2.7 ITB

    A Gray > Coutinho
    B Gray > Ramsey
    C Gray > Saka

    Plan in gw 26 is Ronaldo and Foden to Salah and either Watkins or Lacazette.

  29. Scotty84
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Would you captain salah or take the risky route with cr7? Currently on cr7 as he was rested so surely he has a chance of at least starting one game and minutes in another.

  30. Blens
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Anyone know Edouard's chances of starting this GW?

