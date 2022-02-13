2pm kick-off team news: Salah and Mane start, Jota benched

Double Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Burnley v Liverpool, Newcastle United v Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

The big team news comes from Turf Moor, where Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane return to Liverpool’s attack, alongside Roberto Firmino in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation.

That means Diogo Jota drops to the bench with new signing Luis Diaz.

Sean Dyche makes one change for Burnley, with Aaron Lennon coming in for Dwight McNeil.

At Newcastle, Eddie Howe makes two changes from Gameweek 24, with Dan Burn and Javier Manquillo in for Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Targett, who is ineligible.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa bring in Calum Chambers for the suspended Ezri Konsa.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Bentancur makes his first start for Antonio Conte, as he replaces Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the engine room, while there are also changes at wing-back, with Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon coming in for Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon, both of whom are substitutes.

For their opponents, Bruno Lage hands a first Premier League start to Luke Candle, with Rayan Ait-Nouri also returning to the XI for Marcal.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher, Elliott

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Manquillo, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes, De Bolle

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Hause, Chrisene, Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Bailey, Ings

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Winks, Sessegnon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Reguilon, Royal, White, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Cundle, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang

