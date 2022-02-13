1069
Dugout Discussion February 13

2pm kick-off team news: Salah and Mane start, Jota benched

1,069 Comments
Double Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Burnley v Liverpool, Newcastle United v Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

The big team news comes from Turf Moor, where Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane return to Liverpool’s attack, alongside Roberto Firmino in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation.

That means Diogo Jota drops to the bench with new signing Luis Diaz.

Sean Dyche makes one change for Burnley, with Aaron Lennon coming in for Dwight McNeil.

At Newcastle, Eddie Howe makes two changes from Gameweek 24, with Dan Burn and Javier Manquillo in for Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Targett, who is ineligible.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa bring in Calum Chambers for the suspended Ezri Konsa.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Bentancur makes his first start for Antonio Conte, as he replaces Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the engine room, while there are also changes at wing-back, with Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon coming in for Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon, both of whom are substitutes.

For their opponents, Bruno Lage hands a first Premier League start to Luke Candle, with Rayan Ait-Nouri also returning to the XI for Marcal.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher, Elliott

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Manquillo, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes, De Bolle

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Hause, Chrisene, Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Bailey, Ings

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Winks, Sessegnon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Reguilon, Royal, White, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Cundle, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,069 Comments
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Weghorst injury look serious? I'm gonna be stuck with King for even longer if so!

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        19 mins ago

        What about Broja?

        Open Controls
        1. MrJobby
            just now

            Looking at Southampton’s fixtures Broja looks a great option

            Open Controls
      • Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        38 mins ago

        Salah has inter on weds (defo plays) then nor sat, then Leeds weds then CUp final sun(defo plays) so 4 games in 12 days (ie every 3 days)

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yep.

          He will.

          Can he finish tho?

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Perhaps plays all but comes off early

            Open Controls
        2. MrJobby
            just now

            Salah will start of all those games but yeah if winning will likely come come off early especially when they are 4-0 up against Norwich and Leeds

            Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          Oh, the gw is not going quite so swimmingly it seems.

          Open Controls
          1. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Honestly, this GW was always going to be tough, despite the doubles. Rests for Man City players and tough fixtures to call, pretty much all around imo

            Open Controls
        4. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          Fellow DDG and Foster owners. I think its better to use 1 transfer and do DDG>Ramsdale this GW. I was initially planning to play Foster in the DGW but then realized that DDG>Ramsdale should be quite obvious move down the line due to the extra GWs of Ramsdale and better fixtures.

          In that case, why not now before GW26? Ramsdale would outscore Foster by 4 points easily over DGW26 ( ramsdale plays BRE and WOL both at home). So, use this GW to replace DDG to Ramsdale, what do you guys think?

          Open Controls
          1. sandman58
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            I did this transfer
            No brainer
            Ramsdale will rise in price
            Use Foster for Ramsdales blank in 27

            Open Controls
            1. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes exactly

              Open Controls
          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            I have Guaita (dgw) and DDG

            Still doing DDG to Ramsdale with my FT

            Open Controls
          3. MrJobby
              26 mins ago

              I’ve done the same move , do it before ramsdale price rises . I think ramsdale will get at least 2 clean sheet and quite likely save points over the 2 games

              Open Controls
          4. MrJobby
              23 mins ago

              Who’s going Salah triple captain v Leeds and Norwich ? Think it’s as good a time as any to Use that chip

              Open Controls
            • MrJobby
                15 mins ago

                Kane am expensive waste at the moment . Really want to get rid now and get another premium mid of defender but with a dgw and then Leeds coming up is it worth keeping him for 3 more games ?

                Open Controls
              • afsr
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Yay or Nay?
                De Gea, Reguilon/Livra, CR7 -> Ramsdale, Coady/Ait-Nouri, Lacazette (-4)

                Open Controls
              • have you seen cyan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                I would love if Bowen got a brace today 🙂

                Open Controls
              • jbenny1107
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                Salah all about the golden boot. Played that pass to Jota deliberately slow in my opinion.

                Open Controls
              • have you seen cyan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                Anyone going for Mane over Salah?

                Open Controls

