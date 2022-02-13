Leicester v West Ham team news: Tielemans and Barnes return, Benrahma a sub

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City host West Ham United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

David Moyes makes two changes from Gameweek 24, with Manuel Lanzini coming in for Said Benrahma and Issa Diop replacing Kurt Zouma, who was initially named in the starting XI but felt unwell during the warm up.

That means Michail Antonio continues up front, with Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals flanking him.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers recalls Youri Tielemans to his starting XI, along with Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Harvey Barnes.

Luke Thomas, Marc Albrighton and Ademola Lookman, who all featured at Anfield, are substitutes, whilst Boubakary Soumare misses out.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Justin, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Vestergaard, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Lookman, Ward, Mendy, Albrighton, Choudhury

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Vlasic, Areola, Johnson, Noble, Kral, Fredericks, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Randolph

