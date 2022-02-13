185
Dugout Discussion February 13

Leicester v West Ham team news: Tielemans and Barnes return, Benrahma a sub

185 Comments
Sunday’s Premier League action continues at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City host West Ham United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

David Moyes makes two changes from Gameweek 24, with Manuel Lanzini coming in for Said Benrahma and Issa Diop replacing Kurt Zouma, who was initially named in the starting XI but felt unwell during the warm up.

That means Michail Antonio continues up front, with Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals flanking him.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers recalls Youri Tielemans to his starting XI, along with Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Harvey Barnes.

Luke Thomas, Marc Albrighton and Ademola Lookman, who all featured at Anfield, are substitutes, whilst Boubakary Soumare misses out.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Justin, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Vestergaard, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Lookman, Ward, Mendy, Albrighton, Choudhury

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Vlasic, Areola, Johnson, Noble, Kral, Fredericks, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Randolph

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

185 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HD7
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you start Ramsey or King next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry misread, King

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      King so you can be disappointed twice.

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        It's more than two times already for me this season. Never again.

        Open Controls
  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    If I start all my DGW26 doublers, are my single gameweek bench players a viable bench boost alternative to the TC? I just can't decide who to bench next eeek. I figure if I start all the doublers I shouldn't have any need for any subs so they will be a genuine bench boost. Thoughts?

    Foster
    Trent White Coady Davies
    Salah(c) Jota Rapha Brownhill
    Lacazette King

    Sanchez Bowen Antonio Dias

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      It's possibly the best week to use the TC (Salah)
      BB maybe better used in 36
      In terms of bench, I'd go quality over quantity to field your first XI

      Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes, think im doning it, tc salah don’t feels right yet

      Open Controls
    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think that is a forced BB. You can look at it the other way: play Antonio, Bowen and Dias ahead of Raphinha, Brownhill and King, which I am assuming you would do normally. Then your bench becomes: Sanchez, Raphinha, King and Brownhill. Is that worth a BB?

      Open Controls
  3. Free Hat
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    I miss the Soucek of last season.

    Open Controls
  4. wolvesmad
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Was cursing my luck yesterday when I didn't save my captain pick from Bowen to Ronaldo. With Wolves winning as well today am now off to buy a lotto ticket.

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well forgotten - well played!

      Open Controls
  5. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Likely that Emerson starts again in DGW given Spurs defeat today?

    Open Controls
  6. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Play reguilion DGW26 (man c & bur) or Dawson (NEW) ?

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reguilon and hope he starts the Burnley one.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh that was my plan but slightly worried after today

        Open Controls
  7. Ha.
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who would you rather for 26 and beyond?

    1. KDB
    2. Son
    3. Fernandes

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Son

      Son
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      1

      1
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Son

      Son
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      2

      2
  8. BIG TONES
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    If Conte can't even sort out the Spurs defence then I think they just have to wind up the club and call it a day.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      We need a club to make up the numbers.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      He doesn't have any wingbacks that are good defenders and depending on the likes of Sanchez and Dier at CB as your best options speaks for itself.

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        There's managers with similar or worse players doing better. West Ham good example

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          I agree but there's only so much he can do. At least West Ham have two WBs that can defend as well as some decent CBs (Ogbonna in particular)

          Open Controls
          1. BIG TONES
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Guess he gets another transfer window to put his stamp on the team. If they start slow next season it may all come unstuck though

            Open Controls
      2. Salan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Then don't play a formation need wingbacks.

        Open Controls
    3. G B
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Verthonghen, Alderweireld & Trippier were not properly replaced. Poor recruitment.

      Open Controls
  9. JBG
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Antonio still playing like a left forward instead of striker where he should be?

    Open Controls
  10. Viper
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Diop 3rd sub behind Dennis & Livramento because I assumed he wouldnt 1) Play & 2) Register his 2nd assist in 4 seasons.

    Meanwhile my team is on 26 (-4) 😆

    Open Controls
  11. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Really annoying that Diop got that Bowen assist. I got rid of Diop on a gw24 WC. He only started today because Zouma had blurred vision.

    If I had cats eyes I might have seen that coming.

    Open Controls
    1. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you're cat then you'll land back on your feet so no worries

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        just now

        😀

        😀
  12. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this forced BB?

    Guaita Cancelo Ramsey Wood

    Starters are

    Ramsdale
    TAA Tierney Tarkowski Ait-nouri
    Salah Jota Bruno Bowen
    King Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Imo no.

      Imo no.
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thank you. Really want to get away from this BB chip before it becomes a nuisance

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Issue here is, Tottenham might score, Wood most likely won't play both DGWs from start and Ramsey well, can't expect much despite his form.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Think Spurs will continue to struggle. Wood will eventually score. Ramsey is a great enabler, always bombing forward.

            Risky I know

            Open Controls
  13. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I've decided to keep Watford duo for DGW so I'm looking for the best Watkins replacement and would appreciate your advice.

    Is it Lacazette, Jimenez, Edouard? Broja plays really good at the moment but has just one fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. teneighty
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm thinking Jim.

      I'm thinking Jim.
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jimi or a punt on weghorst if fit due to the double double

      Open Controls
  14. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Justin twangy

    Justin twangy
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Poor guy, cursed with injuries it seems.

      Open Controls
  15. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Foden
    B) King
    C) Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      B
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'd like to know this.

        If foden starts in Europe midweek perhaps it's his turn ro be rotated v spurs?

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      C
    3. G B
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden

      At least you should get 4 appearance points from the other two minimum. Bird in the hand...

      Open Controls
  16. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    In hindsight Bowen was the obvious captain

    Open Controls
  17. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Antonio hurt

    Antonio hurt
  18. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Maybe Bowen should have been a perma-cap from a few weeks ago...

    Open Controls
  19. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Leicester are an absolute state

    Open Controls
  20. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Bloody hell Antonio can you just score a goal for god sake

    Open Controls
  21. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Have exact funds to do the following move for a -4.
    Bruno > Salah
    Ddg > Ramsdale
    Reguilon > White

    Would you pull the trigger tonight?

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Reguilon
    Bruno Son Jota Raphinha
    Dennis King
    Sanchez Bowen Antonio Lowton

    2 FT 0.3 ITB

    Open Controls

