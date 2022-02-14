€250k UCL Knockout Stage contest: ‘Buy one get one free’ entries for new FanTeam users

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday – and with it comes FanTeam's new, big-money Fantasy game that offers a €250,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Forget what went before in the group stages, this Fantasy game starts with the round of 16 tomorrow.

FanTeam are also giving new customers a special offer: if you pay for one £21/€25 entry to the Champions League Knockout Stage tournament, you'll be handed a second entry for free!

Even if you’re an existing FanTeam user, there are still incentives to get involved.

On top of the mouth-watering first place prize of €50,000, managers in the top 1,750 will also be in the money. At the time of writing, there are only 1,800 entrants!

Head over to the FanTeam website and click ‘ Register Now’ to fill in your details.

to fill in your details. In the deposit window (to be found by clicking on ‘Cashier’ in the top-right), the code “FFSCOUT” needs to be entered into the ‘ Add a bonus ‘ box.

(to be found by clicking on ‘Cashier’ in the top-right), the code “FFSCOUT” needs to be entered into the ‘ ‘ box. Click ‘ Find bonus’ , then a bonus code appears which must be selected.

, then a appears which must be selected. This bonus gives a free €25/£21 ticket for the UCL Knockout Stage Game as soon as the user enters his first team, for which they pay.

PRIZE POOL BREAKDOWN

GAME RULES

To play in FanTeam’s €250,000 UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage fantasy contest, you will need to create an 11-man team, using a budget of 100m. It’s pretty much as simple as that to get started.

For a full breakdown of the rules, however, click the above image to expand.

One thing we will mention here is the Safety Net, which new customers might not be aware of.



As you’re only required to pick a team of 11 players, there are no subs or benches. However, the Safety Net kicks in when there is a non-starting player from your 11-man team. Here, that player will automatically be replaced by the next-priced teammate from the same position.



Example: If you own Mohamed Salah (12.5m) and he’s only named on Liverpool’s bench, he will be replaced at kick-off by the next priced midfielder from Liverpool – which is Sadio Mane (11.5m), providing he starts. You will score nothing from a Salah cameo.

SCORING RULES

As you can see, points are awarded for goals, assists, clean sheets and penalty saves but deducted for yellow and red cards, own-goals and goal concessions (for goalkeepers and defenders). So far, so familiar.

There are a handful of differences to FPL, however, detailed below:

Full Match Bonus : If a forward or midfielder stays on the pitch for the entire game (90 mins & including injury time), they will pick up an additional point. This means players that don’t get substituted are always worth consideration, and that could potentially influence your captaincy decision too.

: If a forward or midfielder stays on the pitch for the entire game (90 mins & including injury time), they will pick up an additional point. This means players that don’t get substituted are always worth consideration, and that could potentially influence your captaincy decision too. Goalkeeper Save Points : Goalkeepers will earn 0.5 points for every save they make. Therefore, a goalkeeper on a team that allows the opposition a lot of low-quality shots (like David de Gea in the Premier League) can really rack up the points when they keep a clean sheet.

: Goalkeepers will earn 0.5 points for every save they make. Therefore, a goalkeeper on a team that allows the opposition a lot of low-quality shots (like David de Gea in the Premier League) can really rack up the points when they keep a clean sheet. Impact Points : If the team wins during the period a player is on the pitch, the player will receive 0.3 points. However, if they lose the period (example: subbed off whilst losing 1-0) they’re on the pitch, they will be deducted 0.3 points.

: If the team wins during the period a player is on the pitch, the player will receive 0.3 points. However, if they lose the period (example: subbed off whilst losing 1-0) they’re on the pitch, they will be deducted 0.3 points. Shots on Target: Midfielders and forwards will be awarded 0.4 points for each shot on target, whilst defenders will earn 0.6. If your goalkeeper somehow manages a shot on target then he will get one point. This scoring rule certainly gives Fantasy bosses something to think about when selecting their attack.

JOSH AND AZ’S FANTEAM VIDEO

The winner of FanTeam’s £200k season-long Premier League game last season, Josh Wooldridge, joined Az for a video guide to the Champions League Knockout Stage contest, which you can view above.

