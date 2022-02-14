FPL Daily: Man Utd v Brighton team news, Grealish remains out

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

MAN UTD V BRIGHTON: DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 TEAM NEWS

There weren’t any fresh fitness concerns reported by either Ralf Rangnick or Graham Potter ahead of the final match of Double Gameweek 25 on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani (£8.4m) won’t recover from a groin injury in time to face the Seagulls, which may bode well for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (£12.5m) prospects of being handed successive starts in the league.

“Fred will be available again. He’ll also be part of the group for tomorrow. Edinson is still out, the same with Nema [Matic]. The rest is, well, Alex [Telles] is back again in the squad and already was part of the group for the Southampton game and he will also be available.” – Ralf Rangnick

Potter has the same squad available to him as he did on Saturday, with no-one returning and Lewis Dunk‘s (£4.8m) knee strapping not a hindrance to him playing.

“We will be as we were ahead of the Watford game. Enock Mwepu isn’t far away from being available. Jeremy Sarmiento’s rehab is going well so he’s getting closer. Lewis Dunk has been fine, he has trained well and recovered well. He’s in a good place.” – Graham Potter

GREALISH OUT

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) won’t shake off a recurring shin injury in time to face Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night, although his manager said he was “better” when facing the media on Monday.

“He is better, but for tomorrow he is not available alongside Cole Palmer and Gabriel [Jesus].” – Pep Guardiola

That prognosis could mean anything in Pep-speak and should Grealish and Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) again miss out in Gameweek 26, the competition for places in the attacking trident is much less fierce and potentially bodes well for Phil Foden (£8.0m) et al against Spurs.

TRIPPIER FRACTURES FOOT

No sooner had the returning Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) made his mark on FPL again than he is sidelined for weeks, potentially months after fracturing the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot.

The defender had registered two goals, one clean sheet and 27 points in four matches for Newcastle but limped out of the match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

“Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.” – Newcastle club statement

Likely deputy Javier Manquillo (£3.9m) would have been one for the watchlist for the run-in but he too sustained an ankle ligament injury in Gameweek 25 and assessment is ongoing on him.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT