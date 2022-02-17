Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 25

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW25.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Srecko Kurtovic tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) for a 17th week.

He is still fourth in the overall rankings.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Håkon Mangersnes is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, one point ahead of Daniel Masson-Abraham who had led since Gameweek 7 and was world number one for ten weeks . Håkon has risen to seventh overall; his best previous finish was 2,413th in 2019/20

This league is also open to all and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

MODS & CONS AND FFS FAMILY

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a 12th week and has risen to 3,811th overall.

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) played his Wildcard and tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 22nd week. He is now 179th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 25 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (‘LMS’, see https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 53, with 52 teams to be removed and 454 going through to Gameweek 26.

The highest scorer was Andrew Hughes who played his Second Free Hit for 113 points and a Gameweek Rank of 71, with double digit hauls from Sterling, Webster (who auto-subbed for Laporte), Bowen, captain Bruno and de Gea. He came 205th in 2018/19 and has had two other top 10k finishes.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs is still four points ahead of Justin Speigel at the top of League 1 in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues after they both lost their latest matches.

The highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues is Michael Cahill in League 5 Division 8 with 69 points out of a possible 75. He is 9,581st overall and finished 2,748th in 2019/20.

TOPS AND VETS

Chad Damons is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk). He has risen to 152nd overall and is on course to beat his 2016/17 finish of 324th.

Carl Evans has regained the lead from Peter Allaway in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes and is now 640th overall. He previously led after Gameweeks 10 and 23.

Jonathan Tan has regained the lead from Felix Dibsdall in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) and is now 1,174th overall. He previously led from Gameweek 20 to Gameweek 23.

Jonathan also tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) for an eighth week.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a seventh week.

Fábio Borges has regained the lead from John Walsh in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) and has risen to 1,664th overall. He previously led after Gameweek 23.

Apart from one interloper who didn’t start till 2010/11, Gerry Kerley tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) for a tenth week.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Chris Costa is the new leader of my January to May League (league code fy0acw) with scores of 89 (captaining Bowen), 96 (captaining Bruno), 43, 81 (captaining Jota) and 73 (captaining Bruno again). He has risen from 69k after Gameweek 20 to 6,908th now, his best previous finish being 5,208th in 2013/14.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.