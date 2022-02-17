208
Sky Sports February 17

Sky Sports Fantasy: Wolves, Arsenal and Leicester transfer targets

208 Comments
Share
  • Fantasy Football Scout and Sky Sports Fantasy Football to join forces in 2021/22 1

Our resident Sky Sports Fantasy Football experts, Luke and Niall, look ahead to Gameweek 28 and discuss plans for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Leicester City options for their upcoming individual match days.

You can watch their preview in the embedded video below or over on our dedicated Sky channel.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]
  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

208 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Golazo1357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Already used my one free transfer to bring in Saka. I plan on using my first FH in GW27.
    Current Squad: Guita/Foster, TAA, Cancelo, White, Cash, Johnson, Jota, Bruno, Salah, Bowen, Saka, Antonio, Dennis, King

    A) Is it worth taking a hit to bring in Diaz for Jota with the ankle injury he picked up as a major differential?

    B) Should I use the -4 elsewhere and bring in a DGW striker for Antonio even though he has a great fixture?

    C) Leave team as is and don't take a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Team is looking good

      Open Controls
  2. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Which two would you bench. Rest are 6 good doublers plus Cancelo & Bowen
    Cheers

    SGW
    A Digne
    C Mahrez

    DGW
    D Dennis
    E Ait Nouri
    F Raph

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Best of luck with that one mate, really difficult decision I think. I would A and one of the dgw players probably E

      Open Controls
  3. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    How many mins does Ronaldo get against Leeds?

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      24

      Open Controls
  4. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Lost on last page

    Is Salah likely to rise again? Am getting him in for Bruno even though I’m doubting he plays twice might get priced out if he rises again.

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Should rise again before the deadline, either tonight or tomorrow

      Open Controls
  5. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Jota, Bruno, Ron to Cornet, Salah, Kane (-8)
    B) Jota, Ron to Salah, Weggy (-4)

    Open Controls
  6. tim
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thinking about using one of my 2FHs this week.

    Foster Ddg
    Cancelo Cash Rudiger Dalot Taa
    Kdb Foden Bruno Bowen Brownhill
    Dennis King Antonio

    What you reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I recommend Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah, could be a nice differential this week

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      My argument was that I didn't need it in 27 but that it would give me more scope to attack 26. You've got a fairly poor team for the doubles (one Pool, no Arsenal) so I would in your position.

      Open Controls
      1. tim
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers lads!

        Open Controls
  7. sufcben
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need some help with transfers, still have all chips left

    Foster (Bachmann)
    White - TAA - Cancelo (Coufal) (Omobamidele)
    Jota - Foden - Bruno - Bowen (Ramsey)
    Antonio - King - Ronaldo

    A) Ronaldo, Jota, Coufal - Weghorst, Salah, Robbo -8
    B) Ronaldo, Jota, Omobam - Broja, Salah. Robbo -8
    C) Ronaldo, Jota - Firmino, Salah -4
    D) Ronaldo, Jota - Laca, Salah -4

    Open Controls
  8. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Almost settled on the FH team this week.

    Think it comes down to Kane vs Son - which would you take?

    Open Controls
  9. bring_on _the_fantasy
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Why is Broja most transferred in forward this GW?

    Southampton only have 1 game V Everton?

    Open Controls
  10. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on using the FH this gameweek rather than the next?

    Open Controls
  11. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Sounds like jota miss both games DGW26 so worth -4 to get saka?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.