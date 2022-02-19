535
Injuries February 19

Man City v Spurs team news: Mahrez benched, Reguilon out with Covid

535 Comments
After a mixed bag of Fantasy Premier League points returns in the 3pm kick-offs, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur meet in the eighth and final Double Gameweek 26 match of the day.

The action at the Etihad gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the team that thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Kyle Walker, who was suspended for the tie in Portugal, returns at right-back, with John Stones dropping to the bench.

Ilkay Gundogan is recalled at the expense of the in-form Riyad Mahrez, meanwhile, which will necessitate a bit of a reshuffle in midfield and one of Bernardo Silva or Kevin De Bruyne playing further forward.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte makes four changes from the side that lost to Wolves last weekend, with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski handed his first start for the club.

Eric Dier and Emerson Royal are back in defence and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns in midfield, while Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura drop to the bench.

Sergio Reguilon confirmed on social media ahead of kick-off that he has Covid-19, so he sits out this game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

  1. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    They froze that pic after the ball had left the foot

    Open Controls
    1. mr messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's impossible to freeze the frame at the exact moment the ball leaves the foot. That's why var is a farce.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Which is exactly why the benefit should be with the attacker.

        Don’t know their own rules it’s funny

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Precisely my point

      Open Controls
  2. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kane is just playing well because he has a grudge with City...

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn’t spend 150 on him.

      Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Son rested.

    Open Controls
    1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Moon takes over

      Open Controls
  4. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sons 2 assists nice little bonus for the tougher game of the 2

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      just now

      True, but he was def on for another return if he stayed on.

      Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Son subbed

    Was a chance to hit city on the counter

    Open Controls
    1. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Damn

      Open Controls
    2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Let him rest for a mid-week hattie

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Legs are gone

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lucas might be even more dangerous tbf!

      Open Controls
  6. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lucas please do something!!!

    Open Controls
  7. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thanks Conte you tossa

    Open Controls
  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane back injury

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tried to do his usual thing of backing into his man and got hurt

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        omg

        Open Controls
  9. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane owners gone From 2 goals to being in the mud

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s fine

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      time wasting.

      Open Controls
  10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son off
    Doherty on

    Conte trying his best to give city hope

    Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Emerson decent tonight to be fair

    Open Controls
  12. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Cancelo 8 minutes against Doherty.

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      +4 minutes of extra time.

      Open Controls
  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    I need Cancelo to assist Laporte goal 😉

    Open Controls

