Man City v Spurs team news: Mahrez benched, Reguilon out with Covid

After a mixed bag of Fantasy Premier League points returns in the 3pm kick-offs, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur meet in the eighth and final Double Gameweek 26 match of the day.

The action at the Etihad gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the team that thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Kyle Walker, who was suspended for the tie in Portugal, returns at right-back, with John Stones dropping to the bench.

Ilkay Gundogan is recalled at the expense of the in-form Riyad Mahrez, meanwhile, which will necessitate a bit of a reshuffle in midfield and one of Bernardo Silva or Kevin De Bruyne playing further forward.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte makes four changes from the side that lost to Wolves last weekend, with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski handed his first start for the club.

Eric Dier and Emerson Royal are back in defence and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns in midfield, while Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura drop to the bench.

Sergio Reguilon confirmed on social media ahead of kick-off that he has Covid-19, so he sits out this game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

