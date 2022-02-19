30
Tips February 19

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 26: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 FREE HIT: THE BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION

GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PROJECTIONS

ADVICE AND TIPS FROM TOP FPL MANAGERS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mahjongking
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Guys need some help here
    Start tarko or bowen?

    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Bowen

  2. Rochdale_Cowboy
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play up TC salah

    1. Test Eagles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hard to ignore

  3. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Foster
    TAA White Cancelo
    Salah Saka Foden Bowen
    Ronaldo King Dennis

    DDG Martinelli Dawson Livramento

    7DGW players, [-8] taken… what to do:

    1. Triple Captain
    2. Wildcard

    Cheers

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You can't WC in an hour, play as is.

  4. compaxz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. Saka and Jimenez
    B. Sais and lacazette

    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  5. arkom
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Guys; option A or B? Thanks!

    A = TC
    Ramsdale
    TAA / Cancelo / Laporte
    Salah (TC) / Rapinha / Bowen / Martinelli
    Lacazette / Dennis / King

    B = Free Hit
    Sa
    TAA / VVD / TIERNEY
    Salah (C) / SON / ZAHA / SAKA / Rapinha
    JIMMY / Laca / Dennis

  6. Kaptenen
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone considering Diaz for the third liverpool slot?

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No

  7. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Ramsdale + Sarr

    B) Dubravka + Saka

  8. HD7
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ramsdale or Sa up to GW30?

  9. Tango74
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Is son worth getting this DGW?

    Spurs poor and against Man City

  10. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one
    Dias (TOT)
    Watkins (WAT)
    DCL (sou)

    Currently on Wakins based on xMins

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tricky, probs agree with you

  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    -4 team. G2G? Thanks for the inputs & GL all! 🙂

    Foster
    TAA. Tierney. Cancelo
    Salah[TC]. Saka. Bowen. Ramsey
    Kane. Jiménez. Edouard
    (DDG, Reguilón, Martinelli, Dalot)

  12. Tommo1212
      1 min ago

      Differential Single game week strikers this week

      Help Rank in order please

      A. DCL
      B. Watkins
      C. Adams

    • Releasebreaks
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      On FH

      Only 1 slot available, who would you choose to play:

      Dennis (avl - CRY)
      Raphinha (MUN - liv)
      Zaha (CHE - wat)

    • AC Yew
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Guys I've got Coufal would you start him or bring in Pool/Ars defender?

      1. AC Yew
        • 3 Years
        just now

        have TAA, Salah & Saka. No FH GW27

    • JoeSoap
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A. Saka
      B. Tierney

      Would you do DGea>Ramsdale for a hit? Have Foster & above is for a hit also.

    • Kno
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Foster, raph, dalot cancello worth considering the BB?

    • ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
      • 11 Years
      just now

      guys please help!

      on a WC.

      which is better:
      Van Dijk, Moutinho, Kane
      OR
      Matip, Son, Jimenez

    • Maddamotha
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Should I do one of these for a hit?

      A) Regullion > VVD
      B) Dias > VVD (I have Cancelo)

    • Muscout
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Do we have an idea of which teams may have double in GW36? Will it be the ‘better’ teams

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Eek. Which two to start?
      A) Digne (WAT)
      B) Ramsey (WAT)
      C) Dennis (AVL, CRY)
      D) King (AVL, CRY)

    • Energetics
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wildcard active:

      Ramsdale
      Taa Vvd Tierney Saiss
      Salah Son Saka Raph
      Jimi Weg

      Dubravka Coutinho Digne Broja

      Last decison:

      A. Start Raph
      B. Start Coutinho

    • bjarnia87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saka or raphina for long term?

      Thinking of doing regulion to robbo and jota to raphina/Saka

