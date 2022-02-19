The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 26: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?
- Scout Picks: Our selection of the best players for Gameweek 26
- Spot the Differential: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 26
- The Scout Squad’s pick of the FPL players for Double Gameweek 26
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 FREE HIT: THE BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION
- The best FPL goalkeepers for Double Gameweek 26: Free Hit or free transfers
- The best FPL defenders for Double Gameweek 26: Free Hit or free transfers
- The best FPL midfielders for Double Gameweek 26: Free Hit or free transfers
- The best FPL forwards for Double Gameweek 26: Free Hit or free transfers
GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- Injury updates from Friday’s pressers: News on Jota, James and Maddison
- Injury updates from Thursday’s pressers: News on Weghorst, Gray and more
- Neale and Joe’s team news round-up video
- Predicted Line-ups page
- Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 26?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PROJECTIONS
ADVICE AND TIPS FROM TOP FPL MANAGERS
- Mark Sutherns’ Gameweek 26 preview and Double Gameweek 28 and 29 reaction
- FPL Q&A: Best Gameweek 26 forwards, chip strategy and top Arsenal players
- My three FPL picks for not just Gameweek 26 but also the medium term
- Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez: Burnley’s FPL options assessed for Double Gameweeks 26 and 27
- What logistics can teach us about FPL management
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- Learning the from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 26
- How the world’s leading FPL managers are set up for Double Gameweeks 26 and 27
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 announced: Liverpool among 11 teams affected
- FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far
FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK
- Weghorst and Trippier’s injuries, Newcastle’s form and brilliant Bowen
- Why Raphinha was subbed, Pep’s rotation reasons and ‘gung-ho’ Watford
- Fernandes and Ronaldo deliver as United beat 10-man Brighton in FPL Double Gameweek 25
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW26 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE[anon_only id="snack_dex5"] [/anon_only]
