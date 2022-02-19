West Ham v Newcastle team news: Bowen starts, Saint-Maximin injured

A busy Saturday of football starts with a lunchtime kick-off in east London, where ‘single Gameweek’ teams West Ham United and Newcastle United meet.

There are absentees on both sides at the London Stadium but the nameless “one or two injuries” that David Moyes reported in his pre-match press conference don’t include Jarrod Bowen, who starts along with Michail Antonio.

Vladimir Coufal and Manuel Lanzini are in fact the players to miss out altogether, with Ryan Fredericks and Said Benrahma coming into the side to replace them.

“Manuel Lanzini got a knock in training and Vladimir Coufal has an issue with his hernia.” – David Moyes

Kurt Zouma returns from illness to replace Issa Diop in the third and final starting XI change that Moyes has made from the 2-2 draw with Leicester.

“Physically we were worried if he’s recovered from the sickness, but he’s trained a few days so I think he’ll be OK.” – David Moyes on Kurt Zouma

As for Newcastle, we knew that Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo would be injury-related absentees but we hadn’t been notified in advance about Allan Saint-Maximin‘s knock, which keeps him out of Gameweek 26.

“He was kicked at various times during the [Aston Villa] game” – Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin

Media reports suggest he could be out for 2-3 weeks (so he may still return for Double Gameweeks 28 and 29) but this has not been verified by club or manager yet.

Trippier, Manquillo and Saint-Maximin are replaced by Emil Krafth, Jacob Murphy and Matt Targett in Howe’s three enforced alterations from last weekend.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Murphy, Fraser, Wood.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT