Dugout Discussion February 19

West Ham v Newcastle team news: Bowen starts, Saint-Maximin injured

A busy Saturday of football starts with a lunchtime kick-off in east London, where ‘single Gameweek’ teams West Ham United and Newcastle United meet.

There are absentees on both sides at the London Stadium but the nameless “one or two injuries” that David Moyes reported in his pre-match press conference don’t include Jarrod Bowen, who starts along with Michail Antonio.

Vladimir Coufal and Manuel Lanzini are in fact the players to miss out altogether, with Ryan Fredericks and Said Benrahma coming into the side to replace them.

“Manuel Lanzini got a knock in training and Vladimir Coufal has an issue with his hernia.” – David Moyes

Kurt Zouma returns from illness to replace Issa Diop in the third and final starting XI change that Moyes has made from the 2-2 draw with Leicester.

“Physically we were worried if he’s recovered from the sickness, but he’s trained a few days so I think he’ll be OK.” – David Moyes on Kurt Zouma

As for Newcastle, we knew that Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo would be injury-related absentees but we hadn’t been notified in advance about Allan Saint-Maximin‘s knock, which keeps him out of Gameweek 26.

“He was kicked at various times during the [Aston Villa] game” – Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin

Media reports suggest he could be out for 2-3 weeks (so he may still return for Double Gameweeks 28 and 29) but this has not been verified by club or manager yet.

Trippier, Manquillo and Saint-Maximin are replaced by Emil Krafth, Jacob Murphy and Matt Targett in Howe’s three enforced alterations from last weekend.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Murphy, Fraser, Wood.

437 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bowen EO this week?

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      82.25

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      82 I think

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  2. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Diaz starting, Trent benched today. Interesting.

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Robbo/Salah?

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Salah starts
        Tsimikas starting over Robbo

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Grrr

    2. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      What?

    3. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      such a joke, why dont I follow my gut. Wasnt capping TAA but switched from Saka last night.
      GW over

    4. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Source? ( not that I don't believe you 🙂 )

    5. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Source?

      1. DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Anfield Edition. May be incorrect, i have TAA so hopefully fake

        1. Garlana
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          So does everyone even wcers so makes 0 difference unless you capped him

          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            just now

            So Liverpool resting both their full-backs?! Can't see that, TBH

    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Anfield Edition saying expected starting 11- posted 4 hours ago.

  3. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Goal Newcastle

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Farcical defending

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bowen CS point gone

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 1 Year
      just now

      sad ***** 😉

    2. Dammit_182
        just now

        Could do with Bowen out doing saka really…

    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Willock new streak before his DGW?

    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Willock!

    5. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rice header bad

    6. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Well done Rice. Wtf was that header?

    7. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Deserved

    8. Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      That is exactly Why u don't stick with mids with no DGWs coming up

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fair play. Pros all knew.

      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          5 mins ago

          Are you referring to Bowen?

      3. No Need
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bowen cs point gone horror

      4. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Zouma cappers in tears

      5. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Suck on that Dawson owners

        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Lol he still scored 🙂

          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Haha I know. They're still laughing

      6. Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Eh didn't play WC and put Dawson third on bench -_-

      7. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        West ham paying the pRICE

        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Of his salary being the 10th in the squad and on less 50k/week than Zouma

      8. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Rice Assist

        1. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Cooker?

        2. denial
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Always soak before cooking

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            just now

            2 times water to rice!

      9. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        GET IN! He’s been immense too!

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          He's getting better every week. Seems to be getting fitter.

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah man! And the pressure from Bruno has really made him step it up. Thought Murphy was excellent too. And Burn. Again. Missing trips though

      10. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        What a Willock….

      11. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Spam 'n Eggs.

      12. HaveYassineChikhaoui
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        What possessed me to stick with Antonio I will never know.

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            4 mins ago

            Still time. Game could open from here in the second half...

            ...then again, it could easily not and Antonio continues his form of the last couple of months.

            1. HaveYassineChikhaoui
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Thankfully this will be his last appearance in my team this season (famous last words).

              1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  just now

                  Haha. Get rid! I took him out a couple of weeks ago in a joint exit with Bilva and I felt like a weight had been lifted. Even if he hauls, the cathartic endorphins will be worth it.

            2. denial
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Not exactly loads of striker options this season

              1. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                • 1 Year
                just now

                True, Jiminez was going to be his replacement, nice to see his EO relatively low.

          • have you seen cyan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Looks like Bowen isnt going to score again ever, party over

            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                1 min ago

                Hahah

            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Really need a Bowen goal to justify not FH or WC this week….

            3. Mikel Arteta
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Wildcard 1 - 0 TC
              - Bowen cs point gone

              1. Viprin
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Most on wildcard still own him

              2. Nightcrawler
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Most wcers have bowen

              3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  1 min ago

                  Can't tell if this is serious or not...

              4. No Need
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Bowen up top second half. Antonio playing concussed possibly

              5. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                hahaha moyes ,playing zouma ,not telling us about lanzini and coufal ,couldnt have happened to a nicer bloke

              6. Old Bull
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                These tactics would have suited ASM

              7. Nightcrawler
                • 2 Years
                just now

                tAA Cappers will be in the mud soon where nowhere to go but to watch Salah systematically end their season 1 goal at a time

