Fantasy5 February 19

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 26

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous Double Gameweek score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot:

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

Fantasy5 has now migrated over to BoyleSports, with the below graphic explanation what the new partnership means for UK/Irish-based players.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 26 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Liverpool v Norwich City
  • Aston Villa v Watford
  • Manchester City v Tottenham
  • Leeds United v Manchester United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 26, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 February.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 26 PICKS

With all FPL eyes on Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (12.5) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (9.5) ahead of Double Gameweek 26, it could be easy to ignore the form of Andrew Robertson (8.5). The left-back has returned at least six FPL points in each of his last five outings thanks to one goal, four assists and three clean sheets. Although Fantasy5 will only take their first match into account, grabbing a clean sheet and assist against Norwich City will beat his points target.

A slighty riskier pick is Danny Ings (6.5), given his recent role of being a substitute. However, a free-to-play game is a good place to take risks and it could pay off if Ings start ahead of Ollie Watkins (6.5), who is without a goal in five matches. The Aston Villa man has scored four times from his last three league meetings with Watford – including the opening day of this season – to grab 29 FPL points.

Gameweek 1 also brought a hat-trick for Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (8.5) against Leeds United. Fresh off his stoppage-time goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek, he is backed to succeed here by following up his 20-point and 17-point FPL hauls from three meetings with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The selections of Lucas Moura (5.5) and Raul Jimenez (6.5) are less obvious. Spurs’ attacking midfielder plays away at league leaders Manchester City but all it takes is one goal to beat his generous points target, whilst Jimenez plays for low-scoring Wolves. With two goals from his last three matches, he faces a leaky Leicester City defence.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

  1. VicGunner
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Sorry if this has been discussed already but is there any real danger of games being cancelled due to bad weather?

    Open Controls
    1. -GK22-
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I doubt it; I’m near Manchester and on a walk. Not a bit of wind/bad weather atm

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Waiting for this too

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        No.

        Lovely calm morning on the South Coast.

        Open Controls
    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      The weather is fine today so will all go ahead from that side.

      There may be residual storm damage we don’t know about yet.

      Also some trains aren’t running yet as lines need to be cleared t

      Open Controls
      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        To get fans to grounds.

        I would be fairly confident they will all go ahead.

        Open Controls
    4. VicGunner
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Thanks for the info guys, fingers crossed for a cracking week of football =)

      Open Controls
  2. -GK22-
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Heeeeeeeelp, start one from;

    A) Cash
    B) Reguilon
    C) cucurella

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      А

      Open Controls
  3. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Would you WC this? Already on -8 and will FH27.
    Since I already had Raph and Coutinho I think I might leave it and save WC

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Robbo
    Salah (TC), Saka, Bowen Raph, Coutinho
    Dennis, Antonio

    Foster, DCL, Dawson, Livra

    Open Controls
  4. nalas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA / Dier / Cancelo (Digne, Livramento)
    Salah [TC] / Mane / Saka / Bowen (Ramsey)
    Antonio / Dennis / King

    Would you take any hits? Antonio, Dennis or King for Jiminez/Lacazette?

    Open Controls
  5. Jdpz
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    What to do? Play FH?

    Pope Foster
    Robertson Cancelo Maguire Tierney Coady
    Rashford(c) KDB Foden Raphinha Ramsey
    DCL Watkins King

    I don;t have WC, I have 2 FT, TC and BB.

    Open Controls
    1. Killitzer
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Wouldn’t you want to bring in Salah for DGW instead of Rashforf captain for 1 game?!

      Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/HinduMonkey/status/1494803990281867264?t=K60yq6znKcyOmIvSKSdgAw&s=19

    Open Controls
  7. DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Those that were planning to WC in 28 have you now shifted to Wildcard this gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Killitzer
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I would have done but I had already triggered my FH. Literally an hour before they made the announcement

      Open Controls
  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Already on -4, worth another hit DDG to Sa thinking long term?

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yes, just. But I'd go Ramsdale

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        But won’t have A gk next week then, using no FH then as I can field 11

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Ok, then it is Sa - or Pope

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Cheers, Think Sa has better fixtures long term and better defence

            Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      yes for rams

      Open Controls
  9. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Help me out with last decision guys what to do with Emerson, who to pick over next two factoring in GW27 blank and double and Emerson rotation risk

    A) 2x Gabriel -4pts
    B) 3x Saiss -4pts
    C) 4x Tarkowski -4pts
    D) keep 3x(???) Emerson

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      B if not FH27

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Txs, saving FH for GW28 or 29 now

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    play 2:
    a. Olise(CHE, Wat)
    b. Pieters (BHA, Tot)
    c. Broja (EVE)
    d. Weghorst (BHA, Tot)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      CD

      Open Controls
  11. RossoneriHammer
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Start Dawson at home to Newcastle or -4 to replace Jota?

    If the latter is Saka the best option with 8.6?

    Open Controls
  12. Tom
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    -4 this week for…

    A. Jimi
    B. VVD
    C. Arsenal def
    D. Wolves def

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Ludde
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Bowen or Raphinha on a WC? Cancelo or a DGW player on WC?

    Already got TAA, Tierney, Digne and Saiss

    Open Controls
  14. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Why are lots of people planning to WC in gw28?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      The new double game weeks

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        But followed by A big blank with only 3 fixtures in GW 30 will require to burn another chip already

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think it was a popular WC weel already but even more so now with 2 DGW

      Open Controls
    3. vova
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I'm planning after yesterday's double gameweek fixture reveal. I think it gives me a good chance to update my squad (have no Wolves), navigate the DGWs and Blank Gameweek as well as potentially use my BB in DGW 29

      Open Controls
    4. frenchfries
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Was planning it before the doubles, know more about fixtures in gw 30 and also got some fixtureswings. Now with doubles its even better

      Open Controls
    5. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I planned to WC in 28 but considering WC now. What do you think?

      Current team

      De Gea

      Cancelo | TAA | Ait Nouri

      Salah | Bowen | Foden | Jota | Zaha

      Broja | Edouard

      BENCH: Gunnarsson / Cash / Pedro / Johnson

      Open Controls
      1. -GK22-
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        No WC needed

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          If I don't it would mean a -8 or -12 this week and also hits the following weeks.

          Open Controls
  15. stamboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Tough decisions...

    Which 2 should I play out of these:

    1) King (AV a, CP h)
    2) Digne (Wat h)
    3) Ramsey (Wat h)
    4) Raphinha (MU h Liv a)
    5) Maupay (Bur h)

    Currently on 1+4 but thinking perhaps 2 should be included.

    Thoughts.....?

    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. frenchfries
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      1 and 4

      Open Controls
      1. stamboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. -GK22-
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      3&4

      Open Controls
      1. stamboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
  16. frenchfries
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    This week only (wc28):
    A) Ramsdale (-4)
    B) DDG

    A would be benching DDG this week and play GW27 before WC28

    Open Controls
    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  17. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Can you deactivate TC?

    Open Controls
    1. Bollard
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thks

        Open Controls
  18. -GK22-
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    GTG? Yes, No or Maybe?

    Foster
    Cash, Cancelo, TAA
    Salah (tc), Bowen, Raphinha, Son
    Jimenez, Edouard, Broja

    DDG, cucurella, Martinelli, Reguilon

    Open Controls
  19. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Hard selling either Bruno or Kane on Fanteam.

    Which one would you sell?

    Open Controls
  20. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Why is everyone losing DDG. Injured, or DGW fever?

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Bad case of DGW fever. I have shipped him

      Open Controls
  21. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I’ve taken a -8 to get this tc Salah team.

    Not convinced by it so Very tempted to WC

    Sanchez,
    Vvd, Taa, cancelo, Davies
    Salah, kdb, son, Bowen, Ramsey,
    Dennis

    Begovic, Dalot, Borja, Gelhardt

    Open Controls
  22. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    What is really an acceptable amount of hits, I've gone from doing -8 to now wanting to do a -16 after laughing at others for doing the same.

    Open Controls
  23. Saintjack01
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Lacazette or gabriel

      Open Controls
    • The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Is Reguilon actually out? All I’ve seen is a link to a article where pundits discuss their ideal line ups…

      Open Controls
    • enrico.palazzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Thoughts on this -8?
      Jota > Saka
      Bruno > salah
      Ronaldo > jiminez
      Johnson > VVD (benching maupay)

      Open Controls
    • CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Not saying I won't WC... but using it gets you 24 players. I have 28 with BB. Happier using BB and then having WC and FH left. Out shopping. Left wallet at home but was only a few minutes gone. That's yesterday's wine to blame.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.