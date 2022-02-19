Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 26

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous Double Gameweek score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot:

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 26 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Liverpool v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Watford

Manchester City v Tottenham

Leeds United v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 26, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 February.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 26 PICKS

With all FPL eyes on Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (12.5) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (9.5) ahead of Double Gameweek 26, it could be easy to ignore the form of Andrew Robertson (8.5). The left-back has returned at least six FPL points in each of his last five outings thanks to one goal, four assists and three clean sheets. Although Fantasy5 will only take their first match into account, grabbing a clean sheet and assist against Norwich City will beat his points target.

A slighty riskier pick is Danny Ings (6.5), given his recent role of being a substitute. However, a free-to-play game is a good place to take risks and it could pay off if Ings start ahead of Ollie Watkins (6.5), who is without a goal in five matches. The Aston Villa man has scored four times from his last three league meetings with Watford – including the opening day of this season – to grab 29 FPL points.

Gameweek 1 also brought a hat-trick for Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (8.5) against Leeds United. Fresh off his stoppage-time goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek, he is backed to succeed here by following up his 20-point and 17-point FPL hauls from three meetings with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The selections of Lucas Moura (5.5) and Raul Jimenez (6.5) are less obvious. Spurs’ attacking midfielder plays away at league leaders Manchester City but all it takes is one goal to beat his generous points target, whilst Jimenez plays for low-scoring Wolves. With two goals from his last three matches, he faces a leaky Leicester City defence.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

