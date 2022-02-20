644
Dugout Discussion February 20

Leeds v Man Utd team news: Raphinha benched, Lingard starts

644 Comments
Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Leeds United v Manchester United kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

The headline team news from an FPL perspective is that Raphinha is on the bench.

The Brazilian, who was substituted after just 45 minutes at Goodison Park last weekend, is currently owned by 14.7% of managers, and is replaced by Adam Forshaw in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI.

As for Man Utd, Ralf Rangnick hands Jesse Lingard his first Premier League start of the season, in one of three changes for the visitors.

Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also come in, with Diogo Dalot, Fred and Anthony Elanga dropping out.

That means Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo retain their places, having both delivered dougle-figure hauls in Double Gameweek 25.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Forshaw, Klich, James, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Raphinha, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Sancho, Fernandes, Lingard, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Mata, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Matic, Elanga

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  BIGREDDOG
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Brilliant to see those challenges in the rain there

    Open Controls
    Slouch87
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's reminiscent of a 1970's game.

      Open Controls
      Hairy Potter
        6 Years
        just now

        The pitch is too green and flat for February football in the 70s and 80s.

        Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bruno not allowed to be booked it seems.

    Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Could do with getting those 2 Raph baps back FPL.

    Open Controls
  NateDog
    1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Klich has been so wasteful on the ball today

    Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      He's rubbish

      Open Controls
  Sim Simma
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Raph was free.Klich should have passed for a tap-in

    Open Controls
    BIGREDDOG
      4 Years
      just now

      Very poor wasn't it

      Open Controls
  Levi's 501
    1 Year
    2 mins ago

    DDG save 3 🙂

    Open Controls
  how now brown cow
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    just now

    Mctominay yc at last

    Open Controls
  BIGREDDOG
    4 Years
    just now

    Forshaw and Fred essential

    Open Controls

