Leeds v Man Utd team news: Raphinha benched, Lingard starts

Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Leeds United v Manchester United kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

The headline team news from an FPL perspective is that Raphinha is on the bench.

The Brazilian, who was substituted after just 45 minutes at Goodison Park last weekend, is currently owned by 14.7% of managers, and is replaced by Adam Forshaw in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI.

As for Man Utd, Ralf Rangnick hands Jesse Lingard his first Premier League start of the season, in one of three changes for the visitors.

Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also come in, with Diogo Dalot, Fred and Anthony Elanga dropping out.

That means Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo retain their places, having both delivered dougle-figure hauls in Double Gameweek 25.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Forshaw, Klich, James, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Raphinha, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Sancho, Fernandes, Lingard, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Mata, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Matic, Elanga

