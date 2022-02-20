581
Dugout Discussion February 20

Wolves v Leicester team news: Maddison a sub, Barnes absent

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at Molineux, as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City at 16:30 GMT.

Notably, this is Wolves’ first Double Gameweek 26 match, with a trip to Arsenal to follow on Thursday.

Bruno Lage makes just one change from last weekend’s 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, with Joao Moutinho coming in for Luke Cundle, who drops to the bench alongside Pedro Neto, who last appeared in April 2021.

For the visitors, James Maddison is only a substitute after feeling unwell in midweek, whilst Harvey Barnes is out because of a tight hamstring.

That means Marc Alrighton and Ademola Lookman line-up on the flanks, supporting lone forward Patson Daka.

Elsewhere, Luke Thomas replaces James Justin, who is out with a muscle injury.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Toti, Hwang, Cundle

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Maddison, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Mendy, Soumare

  1. Costa Nostra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    More than one return in a game for Jimenez rare as hens teeth!

    1. BROOKLYN FREE AGENT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      True, but, in fairness, he was always like that.

      1. Costa Nostra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Oh I agree... he’s almost never been able to return more than once in a game.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      The postman regularly delivers but only once per game

  2. HD7
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wiser strategy, mates?
    A) FH27, FH30, WC and BB around 36
    B) WC27, BB28, FH33, FH36

    If the current team matters for context:
    De Gea
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Tierney
    Salah Foden Bowen Saka
    Ronaldo King

    Steer Ramsey Livra Scarlett

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you WC27 you'll be forced to limit yourself to 3 Arsenal, Pool and Chelsea as they all blank

      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ramsdale Dubravka
        TAA Cash Cody Livra Cancelo
        Bruno Son Saka Ramsey Raph
        Jimmy Adam Weghorst

        Bruno to Salah in 28*

  3. fedolefan
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can FPL just get Sa to one bonus please.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sure, if he'd saved Lookman's attempt.

  4. Coaly
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which is a better upgrade for GW28/29?

    a) Dennis to Jimenez/Watkins
    b) Elise to Coutinho

    Dennis has 2 fixtures, but hasn’t been great recently and Wolves/Villa’s games are much better

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins is not an upgrade on anyone.

      The only villa player I would want is Ramsey and that's partly due to price

      1. NorCal Villan
          4 mins ago

          Agree. As much as it pains me, I just don’t trust any of our players as fantasy assets at the moment. Digne, maybe, and Martinez if it came to it. Otherwise I am avoiding

          1. NorCal Villan
              1 min ago

              Well, avoiding other than GW 30, barring some sort of *miraculous* fixture additions

      2. Coaly
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Rank these for GW28/29 points potential:

        a) Cout
        b) JWP
        c) Raphinha
        d) Willock

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Kulusevski over them?

          1. Coaly
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Interesting shout. Is he nailed?

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Impossible to confirm that, sorry, but he's been good or excellent. By the time it can be confirmed, it is late to jump on him. I remember time when people didn't trust Son to be nailed to start...

              1. NorCal Villan
                  just now

                  He’s played around 160 minutes. Is that enough to go on?

              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                If he can score and assist vs MCI, I definitely want to have him already vs Leeds.

            2. Dušan Citizen
              • 8 Years
              just now

              lol

        2. BrockLanders
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Does this need a FH? Or just roll with it.

          DDG
          Dalot, Digne, Cancelo, Bavies
          Bruno (c), Raphina, Ramsey
          Broja, Dennis, Watkins

          Bench (Liv & Ars)

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Definitely roll

            1. BrockLanders
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Cheers. Was thinking of maybe Weggy for Dennis but I think 2 FTs for 28 would be very beneficial

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Yep golden

        3. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          DDG
          Cancelo Ait-Nouri
          Bruno Bowen Ramsey
          King Wood Jimmy

          (Guaita TAA Tierney Saka Robbo Salah)

          A. Salah to Son (Bruno to Salah in 28)
          B. Robbo to Mee
          C. Do both for a hit
          D. FH (only one left)

          Thoughts are highly appreciated

          1. BrockLanders
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Just A maybe

            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Thanks

        4. No Need
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Gonna have to bite the bullet next week and call on Sissoko

          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Even Sissoko wouldn't play himself

            1. NorCal Villan
                1 min ago

                Why??? I think I’d rather take a bullet

          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Even with a combined 7 points from my four defenders and keeper I’m sitting on a ok green with weekend done.

            68(-8).

            Kane is the legend this week for me.

            How’d everyone else do?

            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              62(-8) small red

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Actually 64(-8) including Bruno bonus. Only up one spot according to livefpl lol

            2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                8 mins ago

                Very similar sitch: 69 (-8). Fair few left to go, too.

              • Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                88 - 4 with TC active. I need Salah to have a field day against Leeds

                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Wowsers. That’s a score!

              • No Need
                • 8 Years
                7 mins ago

                70 no hits up to 13k but in fear of the Son n Kane show on Weds

              • JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                59 on WC with 11 to go. Pre WC team on 61 with TC Salah. Meh so far. Double Arsenal defence and VVD had so much potential but delivered so little. Have to judge it over a few weeks though. Set up for a juicy BB28 and TC29.

              • BrockLanders
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                74 with 6 left and Salah TC 🙂

              • Nanoelektronicar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                53, and that's Salah and Kane only, others all blanked.

              • rupopo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                78 on FH

              • Il Capitano
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                68 no hit

              • Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                78 -16 here now. 8 + 3x Salah to go. I transferred my heroes Wout W, Son and Saka in with unfortunate Ramsdale and Tierney.

            3. Il Capitano
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              Thinking of Salah > Son + Guaita (if out) to Pope (-4) to get this for 27, then use WC in 28.

              Pope
              Cancelo Dawson Livra
              Bruno Foden Bowen Raph Son
              Watkins Weghorst

              Foster - King TAA White

            4. cruzex
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Which games are garanted in
              bgw30?

              1. HD7
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                This is what I was answered:

                Arsenal, Villa, Wolves, Leeds, Lei don't blank. Bur and Southampton might not either.

              2. Il Capitano
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Leicester - Brentford
                Arsenal - Villa
                Wolves - Leeds

            5. Rowsdower
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              For next 3 weeks:

              Son and Broja

              or

              Kane and JWP

              1. BrockLanders
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Toss a coin on that tbf

              2. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Really difficult one, I'd go for the latter just because of set pieces

            6. Atimis
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Any draft for the FH27 back line?

              Considering:

              Pope/Foster
              Cancelo/Shaw/Livra/4.5/Amartey

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Shaw and Livra still risky imo

            7. Slitherene
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Set on this FH team for now. 0 ITB

              Pope
              Laporte Shaw Mee
              Bruno Son Mahrez Foden JW-P
              Kane Weghorst
              ¦ Schar Williams

              Thoughts?

