Wolves v Leicester team news: Maddison a sub, Barnes absent

Sunday’s Premier League action continues at Molineux, as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City at 16:30 GMT.

Notably, this is Wolves’ first Double Gameweek 26 match, with a trip to Arsenal to follow on Thursday.

Bruno Lage makes just one change from last weekend’s 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, with Joao Moutinho coming in for Luke Cundle, who drops to the bench alongside Pedro Neto, who last appeared in April 2021.

For the visitors, James Maddison is only a substitute after feeling unwell in midweek, whilst Harvey Barnes is out because of a tight hamstring.

That means Marc Alrighton and Ademola Lookman line-up on the flanks, supporting lone forward Patson Daka.

Elsewhere, Luke Thomas replaces James Justin, who is out with a muscle injury.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Toti, Hwang, Cundle

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Maddison, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Mendy, Soumare

