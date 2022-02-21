325
Community February 21

Final chance to have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout surveys

325 Comments
Share

We at Fantasy Football Scout are always keen to hear feedback and learn from our site readers, podcast listeners and YouTube viewers, so we’re giving you another (final!) reminder about our mid-season surveys.

You might remember the end-of-season survey that we carried out before the start of 2021/22. We were delighted to get over 1,000 responses to that, and it’s been absolutely crucial in helping us move things forward and to see where we stand.

Following up on that, we’d greatly appreciate it if you could spare 15 minutes or so filling by filling out this latest min-questionnaire which can be accessed by clicking here.

Separately, if you’ve used the Fantasy Football Scout Transfer Planner since its implementation a few months ago, there’s a separate survey for that here. This one will take less than five minutes to complete.

Thanks again for your feedback and time but most of all your continued support of the site.

Site update: New article filter feature for Members

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

325 Comments Post a Comment
  1. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best option on a FH

    A: Cancelo + Foden + JWP...and 2 playing subs i.e. broja/livra
    B: Cancelo + Sterling + Broja...no decent subs i.e. amartey
    C: Laporte + Sterling + Jwp...no decent subs i.e. amartey

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Community. It’s a community. Help others too.

      Open Controls
  2. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on latest WC? Tinkering driving me mad. 0.0itb

    Pope Foster
    Kilman Livra Cancelo TAA Targett
    Salah Son Coutinho Bowen Raph
    Broja Jiminez Weghorst

    Open Controls
  3. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Zaha > Ward Prowse free transfer this week?

    Was going to do the Salah > Bruno then Bruno > Salah flip flop but don't think I'll bother now.

    Open Controls
  4. Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Folks. Would you free hit this ?
    1ft 1.5 itb

    DDG
    Cancelo Coufal Livramento Williams
    Foden Bowen Bruno
    King Dennis Jimmy

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      no, who is on the bench?

      Open Controls
  5. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hello Morning Crew

    Pope
    Livramento. Williams, Cancelo, Dawson
    Son, Coutinho, Bowen
    Kane, Weghorst, Broja

    Can get this team for GW27 with a -4. Do it or use FH?

    bottomed

    Open Controls
    1. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      No need for FH imo

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    3. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dont use FH

      Open Controls
    4. adams_6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Save the FH

      Open Controls
  6. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any thoughts on the first of many FH drafts to come? Thanks.

    Pope (Gunn)
    Cancelo Roberts Livramento (Dawson Williams)
    Fernandes Son Sancho Mahrez (Ramsey)
    Kane Weghorst Broja

    Open Controls
    1. adams_6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd rather have two City attackers than two Man U. But if you count Cancelo as a City attacker and rather have three!

      Open Controls
  7. Paddyburns
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    On FH
    A: KDB, Livra, cornet
    B: Mahrez, Mee, Sancho

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B but jwp over Sancho

      Open Controls
    3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    4. TopBinFC
        just now

        Mahrez not nailed, maybe Bilva or foden instead?

        Open Controls
    5. HD7
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pope
      - - -
      Mahrez Son Bruno -
      Broja Weghorst Kane

      A) Cancelo Mee KWP Sancho

      B) Walker Mee KWP Sterling

      C) Cancelo Pieters Livra Sterling

      I have a feeling Mahrez is more nailed to start next match than Sterling.

      Open Controls
      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 2 Years
        just now

        c

        Open Controls
    6. FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      How’s this look for a -8 ?

      Firmino ➡️ Broja
      Lacazette ➡️ Kane
      Saka ➡️ (Cornet/Lennon)

      Currently on

      GK: Foster/Ramsdale
      DEF: Cancelo/Digne/Ait Nouri/Alonso/TAA
      MID: Son/Bowen/Ramsey/Salah/Saka
      ATT: Weghorst/Firmino/Lacazette

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        You know Arsenal and Liverpool have doubles coming up? Would get rid of Firmino still

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          The Saka position becomes Martinelli in GW28

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 mins ago

            Not sure Martinelli will be starting by then. If Arteta drops Smith Rowe he's a fool

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyClub
              • 1 Year
              just now

              ESR is under 6.2 so it could be him also but I do think it’s Martinellis spot

              Open Controls
        2. FantasyClub
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          And I’m not looking to go all out on Arsenal vs Liverpool in the DGW especially when I’ll be hoping for a TAA clean sheet

          Open Controls
      2. TopBinFC
          1 min ago

          You fell into the Firmino trap? I almost did too

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyClub
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yep right on my face 🙁
            Was always going to be a one week punt anyway

            Open Controls
      3. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        I haven't seen many FH teams with Bowen yet. Think I might include him, Wolves have the fifth highest xGc in the last 4.

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          *sixth

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not on FH, have Bowen.

          Thanks for that info

          Open Controls
        3. adams_6
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not for me

          Open Controls
      4. YoungPretender
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I can field XI this week without any hits… better off saving one of my FH’s for GW28? Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes. I'd keep the FH as long as possible

          Open Controls
      5. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which of these players are a must on a FH next week and which are a no go?

        1. Ronaldo
        2. Fernandes
        3. Sterling
        4. Mahrez

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I have 234

          Open Controls
          1. TopBinFC
              just now

              With Jesus now back, Mahrez be rotated much more?

              Open Controls
          2. adams_6
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            In priority order I think 3,4,2,1

            Open Controls
          3. TopBinFC
              3 mins ago

              Ronaldo a no go, City is a lottery

              Open Controls
          4. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Bench Boost wasted this week

            1ft 2.1 itb

            Guatia
            Dalot Cancelo Kilman Cash
            Bowen Cornet Foden
            Kane(c) King Broja

            Foster ESR Salah TAA

            A) Salah > Son (Wildcard in 28)
            B) Roll (Guatia/Bowen/King > Sa/Ramsey/ASM in 28 for a -4)

            Open Controls
          5. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Best option out of these to start on FH?

            A) Dalot
            B) Bednarek
            C) Livra

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFC
                3 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                c

                Open Controls
              • internal error
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I think Livra starts again so probably him. Dalot prob got a rest but if he starts vs Atletico, does he start vs Watford?

                Open Controls
                1. internal error
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Also Livra had an xGI of 1

                  Open Controls
              • NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                B

                Open Controls
            2. The Mantis
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              2nd post sorry but this is a matter of urgency due to price changes. I have exact funds for the following moves but for -8

              Dennis / King / Ronaldo > Broja / Weghorst / Kane

              worthy??

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Could be

                Open Controls
              2. Buck The Trent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Yeah

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.