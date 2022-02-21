Final chance to have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout surveys

We at Fantasy Football Scout are always keen to hear feedback and learn from our site readers, podcast listeners and YouTube viewers, so we’re giving you another (final!) reminder about our mid-season surveys.

You might remember the end-of-season survey that we carried out before the start of 2021/22. We were delighted to get over 1,000 responses to that, and it’s been absolutely crucial in helping us move things forward and to see where we stand.

Following up on that, we’d greatly appreciate it if you could spare 15 minutes or so filling by filling out this latest min-questionnaire which can be accessed by clicking here.

Separately, if you’ve used the Fantasy Football Scout Transfer Planner since its implementation a few months ago, there’s a separate survey for that here. This one will take less than five minutes to complete.

Thanks again for your feedback and time but most of all your continued support of the site.

