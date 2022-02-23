Scoutcast: Best Free Hit players for FPL Double Gameweek 27

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 27 and beyond.

Gameweek 27 sees just Burnley enjoy two fixtures. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea miss out due to League Cup commitments and there are more challenges to contend with.

There are several extremely favourable match-ups for the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. But how can we fit in all their stars into our XIs?

It is a lot for FPL managers to take in.

Joe, Andy and Seb have decided to navigate this trickiest of Gameweeks by deploying their Free Hit chip. For Joe, in particular, it makes sense as his non-Wildcarded team is looking very out of date. Elsewhere, this chip is perfect for the set-up Andy and Seb have chosen for their recently Wildcarded teams.

But many managers will not be using their Free Hit this time around and our Scoutcast trio ensure they are not forgotten as they run through the best assets to pick in Gameweek 27, with an eye on further fixture chaos to come.

With limited fixtures in Gameweek 30 and doubles in the preceding two sets of matches, there is certainly no shortage of potential opportunities and pitfalls ahead.

Thanks to the graphics skills of Nym, there is a wealth of Premium Members Area tables to look over in this latest show, which took place on Tuesday 22 February ahead of the final matches of Gameweek 26.

The best midfield options, attacking defenders and teams, as well as the worst defences, are all considered. Joe’s ‘Goals Imminent’ table also gets an airing, which presents further challenges for owners of a certain Manchester United star.

They finish off with a closer look at their Gameweek 27 Free Hit team reveals, which shows how strong team value has been highly beneficial for one Scoutcaster in particular.

