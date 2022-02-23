48
Scoutcast: Best Free Hit players for FPL Double Gameweek 27

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 27 and beyond.

Gameweek 27 sees just Burnley enjoy two fixtures. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea miss out due to League Cup commitments and there are more challenges to contend with.

There are several extremely favourable match-ups for the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. But how can we fit in all their stars into our XIs?

It is a lot for FPL managers to take in.

Joe, Andy and Seb have decided to navigate this trickiest of Gameweeks by deploying their Free Hit chip. For Joe, in particular, it makes sense as his non-Wildcarded team is looking very out of date. Elsewhere, this chip is perfect for the set-up Andy and Seb have chosen for their recently Wildcarded teams.

But many managers will not be using their Free Hit this time around and our Scoutcast trio ensure they are not forgotten as they run through the best assets to pick in Gameweek 27, with an eye on further fixture chaos to come.

With limited fixtures in Gameweek 30 and doubles in the preceding two sets of matches, there is certainly no shortage of potential opportunities and pitfalls ahead.

Thanks to the graphics skills of Nym, there is a wealth of Premium Members Area tables to look over in this latest show, which took place on Tuesday 22 February ahead of the final matches of Gameweek 26.

The best midfield options, attacking defenders and teams, as well as the worst defences, are all considered. Joe’s ‘Goals Imminent’ table also gets an airing, which presents further challenges for owners of a certain Manchester United star.

They finish off with a closer look at their Gameweek 27 Free Hit team reveals, which shows how strong team value has been highly beneficial for one Scoutcaster in particular.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 27: Tips, captains, team news and best players

J0E Podcaster and writer.

48 Comments
  BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      36 mins ago

      Play up, Ukraine.

      Open Controls
    aapoman
      36 mins ago
      36 mins ago

      Could I save the ft (if Gray is fit)? 1ft and 2.5itb.

      DDG
      Cancelo Dawson Livramento
      Foden Raphinha Bowen Gray*
      Weghorst Jimenez King

      Foster; Salah*, Robbo*, TAA*

      Open Controls
      The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yep I reckon

        Open Controls
      BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Depends if you are happy to captain one of those ?

        Open Controls
        The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Weghorst

          Open Controls
      Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Whether you save depends on how well you will use the FT next week - for example, Gray to JWP probably works well this week and you've then got a double from him in 28 plus some following plum fixtures.

        Open Controls
        aapoman
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah that is pretty much the only option I'm thinking about in terms of possible transfers for gw27

          Open Controls
    merin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sterling or KDB on a FH, and why?

      Open Controls
      BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Think both will start as there are no fixture pressures this week. KDB ideal but Sterling makes a 2nd City mid more attainable with the extra cash, especially considering Kane and Bruno are also in the mix.

        Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        KDB the safer captaincy pick - Mr Consistent in getting 1 return & bonus most games. Sterling if you want to chase higher ceiling & dont mind the higher variance (i.e. more likely to bag 2+ goals v weaker teams but also more likely to blank)

        Open Controls
    DagheMunegu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Would you FH this team ?

      Have no Spurs no Burnley no bench Edouard Olise not nailed...

      And have 2fh and 0itb

      Sanchez
      Cancelo Dalot Digne Ait Nouri
      Foden Bowen Olise Bruno
      Edouard Broja

      Bench pool/Arsenal

      Open Controls
      The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
    The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Olise to Willock? Or hold.

      Open Controls
      BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Love that both are differentials. is this a FT?

        Open Controls
        The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah it is.

          Open Controls
          BERGKOP
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not sure I see an upside to Willock this week.

            Open Controls
            The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Could save ft and have 2ft next week.

              Open Controls
      Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Assuming for free and doesn't mess up longer term plans I'd say it looks good

        Open Controls
        The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah for free.

          Sanchez
          Cancelo Tark Kilman
          (S)on Cout Bowen Olise/Willock
          Broja Weghorst Maupay

          Open Controls
    quayle99
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Time to Free Hit?

      Sanchez
      Dalot Cancelo Coufal
      Coutiunho Bowen
      Weghorst King Dennis

      -Ramsdale Salah Jota Trent Saka Tierney

      Open Controls
      BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes, probably, although depends on longer term plans - for example if you plan to WC in 28 then i'd shift some of the Liverpool and Arsenal assets as easy to get them back next week

        Open Controls
    Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      RMFHT .. Template-ish with cheap defenders as subs

      Pope (Foster)
      Cancelo Mee Bednarek (Livra Veltman)
      Bruno Mahrez Sterlo Son JWP
      Kane Weghorst (4.5)

      Open Controls
      BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Love it. JWP a great pick

        Open Controls
      The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Looks good

        Open Controls
      Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        I'd say its solid

        Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        18 mins ago

        18 mins ago

        10/11 same as mine
      Marty McFly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Your team value must be insane!

        Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Used FH in 26 and will use my WC in 28 so anything if for this week only. Would you do:

      A. Jota & Antonio -> Son & Broja (-4)
      B. Gray & Ronaldo -> Weghorst & Son (-4)
      C. B + Jota -> Mahrez/Foden (-8)

      A fields 11 with Gray (flagged) as 1st Sub. B fields 11 with no subs. C fields 11 with Trossard first sub.

      Open Controls
      Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        C looks best

        Open Controls
      BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        C Mahrez

        Open Controls
        The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Agree

          Open Controls
      fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Prefer C but I guess it depends on your mindset on the -8 before WC. You're only removing 1 player that is blanking, Gray could be available at the weekend and Cavani still has injury issues which could see Ronaldo start again

        Open Controls
        Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Mahrez

          Open Controls
    Atimis
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sterling worth the funds or go Sancho/Foden?

      Also, Bruno over KDB?

      Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Grealish and Jesus not seen in training yesterday.

        Sterling has the explosiveness and ceiling in recent games over Foden.

        Probably yes to Bruno

        Open Controls
    fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone planning a GW28 WC? I'm starting to go off the idea a little now. I have very few doubles for 28 and 29 but they really don't look great so not sure I want to load up a WC on villa, Leeds, Everton, wolves and Newcastle and I already have 2 arsenal and 3 Liverpool. Not sure what to do now...

      Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah similar thoughts when I looked at it last night.

        Currently only looking at 5 changes to my current team.

        Open Controls
    thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Even though Dennis plays this week and has a double next week, is it worth transferring him to Broja or Jimenez for a hit? Dennis' fixtures aren't anywhere near as good as the other two

      Open Controls
      The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not for a hit

        Open Controls
      fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'll probably dump him next week. Keeping for this week as I have other fires to put out. I agree that their double looks really poor on paper

        Open Controls
      OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes Sell him

        Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not sure for a hit. Watford have a double and looked better with Sarr creating in recent games

        Open Controls
    Stimps
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Thoughts here? Only 2FH and BB left. Don't like having Foster and Edouard starting this GW. 0.5 itb

      Foster
      Cancelo Digne Ait-Nouri
      KDB Son Bowen Ramsey
      Wegsy Broja Edouard

      Ramsdale Salah TAA White

      A) Save FT
      B) Foster -> Dubravka / Forster
      C) Ramsdale, Edouard -> Dubravka / Forster, Jimi (-4)

      Open Controls
      TopBinFC
          just now

          A, Ed should start considering how poor palace have been without him.

          Open Controls

