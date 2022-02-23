Sky Sports Fantasy: Best Spurs options and differentials

Our resident Sky Sports Fantasy Football experts, Luke and Niall, look ahead to Gameweek 29 and discuss the best options from Spurs and differentials to boost your rank.
The pair also answer some community questions.
You can watch their preview in the embedded video below or over on our dedicated Sky channel.
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.[anon_only id="snack_dex6"] [/anon_only]
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
38 mins ago
Just watched Chelsea v Lille & put together a little scout report for anyone interested in Chelsea assets.
Overall, it wasnt a great game. The brightest players - Kanté & Renato Sanches - are irrelevant FPL wise. Chelsea did look a little better going forward with a fluid front 3 of Havertz, Pulisic & Ziyech, and started at high tempo with 3 chances for Havertz & 1 for Alonso in the opening mins. Havertz missed the biggest chance from an Azpi cross after losing his marker with a nice run across the 6 yard box, then had a good shot turned behind, and finally converted a free header from a corner. Alonso also found some space in the box & missed a good chance from a Kanté cross.
After the frenetic opening, the game settled down a bit, with Chelsea mostly directing buildup play down the right. Ziyech generally stayed wider than Pulisic, who more often moved into central positions vacated by Havertz. They didnt really create an awful lot, wih the best chances emerging when Kanté won the ball back in advanced positions & charged at the Lille defence.
None of the front 3 really impressed me enough to rush out to buy them, but Havertz prob looked the best option. When Ziyech got injured & replaced by Saul, they reverted to 532 rather than 5221.
Kovacic, before limping off, stayed very deep & reinforced my opinion that he is not an FPL asset at all. Alonso put in a typical performance with some poor defensive positioning allowing runners in behind but occasionally found some space in the Lille box. Thiago Silva mopped up everything at the back & didnt give Lille a sniff.