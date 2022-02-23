253
Sky Sports February 23

Sky Sports Fantasy: Best Spurs options and differentials

Our resident Sky Sports Fantasy Football experts, Luke and Niall, look ahead to Gameweek 29 and discuss the best options from Spurs and differentials to boost your rank.

The pair also answer some community questions.

You can watch their preview in the embedded video below or over on our dedicated Sky channel.

  1. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    38 mins ago

    Just watched Chelsea v Lille & put together a little scout report for anyone interested in Chelsea assets.

    Overall, it wasnt a great game. The brightest players - Kanté & Renato Sanches - are irrelevant FPL wise. Chelsea did look a little better going forward with a fluid front 3 of Havertz, Pulisic & Ziyech, and started at high tempo with 3 chances for Havertz & 1 for Alonso in the opening mins. Havertz missed the biggest chance from an Azpi cross after losing his marker with a nice run across the 6 yard box, then had a good shot turned behind, and finally converted a free header from a corner. Alonso also found some space in the box & missed a good chance from a Kanté cross.

    After the frenetic opening, the game settled down a bit, with Chelsea mostly directing buildup play down the right. Ziyech generally stayed wider than Pulisic, who more often moved into central positions vacated by Havertz. They didnt really create an awful lot, wih the best chances emerging when Kanté won the ball back in advanced positions & charged at the Lille defence.

    None of the front 3 really impressed me enough to rush out to buy them, but Havertz prob looked the best option. When Ziyech got injured & replaced by Saul, they reverted to 532 rather than 5221.

    Kovacic, before limping off, stayed very deep & reinforced my opinion that he is not an FPL asset at all. Alonso put in a typical performance with some poor defensive positioning allowing runners in behind but occasionally found some space in the Lille box. Thiago Silva mopped up everything at the back & didnt give Lille a sniff.

    1. TopBinFC
        1 min ago

        Cheers, good analysis

      • Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Good stuff -thank you

    2. HD7
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      1 If you have the money Broja or Che Adams? (or maybe JWP)

      2 If we get notions Livra starts, him or KWP is better?

      1. TopBinFC
          just now

          Broja KWP, for budget and nailedness

      2. sunzip14
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Would you FH this team? Both FH chips available. 1FT 3.7 itb.

        DDG
        Livra, Cancelo, Digne, Lamptey
        Bowen, Coutinho, Luiz
        Dennis, Kane, Antonio

        Foster, Salah, Saka, White

      3. Alan The Llama
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

