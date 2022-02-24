365
Dugout Discussion February 24

Arsenal v Wolves team news: Smith Rowe ill, Martinelli returns

The curtain comes down on an epic Double Gameweek 26 this evening, with many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers hoping to further boost triple-digit scores.

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 19:45 GMT, with the winner set to move fifth in the Premier League table. The Gunners will also move into that spot with a draw.

As for the team news, it’s one change apiece from the weekend games.

Gabriel Martinelli returns from suspension for the hosts to take the place of Emile Smith Rowe, who is ill.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is absent again with a recurrence of the calf problem that kept him out recently.

Bruno Lage also makes one alteration from the side that were victorious against Leicester City on Sunday, and it’s an attacking change.

In comes Hwang Hee-chan for the benched Leander Dendoncker, with the South Korea international making his first league start since December.

There is plenty of interest in this fixture from an FPL perspective, with the table below from Live FPL showing the ‘effective ownerships’ of Arsenal and Wolves players inside the top 10,000:

The Gunners won the reverse fixture of tonight’s match just two weeks ago, with Martinelli seeing red for two quickfire bookings.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Hwang, Jimenez, Podence.

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Gomes, Dendoncker, Cundle.

  1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      18 mins ago

      Do i need to WC this lot this week? (I used FH this GW26 so can't use my 2nd in GW27)

      Sanchez (Ramsdale)
      Digne, Amartey, Livra (TAA, Johnson)
      Foden, Pogba, Bowen, Bruno (Jota)
      King, Antonio, CR7

      0.1 in the bank.

      What are thoughts on this week for a -8:
      - King, Johnson, and Jota to Weghorst, Mee and JWP?

      Or just a -4 for Antonio + Johnson to Weghorst and Burnley defender?

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Could use a WC, tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
            4 mins ago

            Yeh, way I see it I have 6 I need to get out (Amartey, Johnson, Pogba, Bruno, King and Antonio) and then another 3-4 who probably should as well. That is surely a big enough number to WC.

            Open Controls
            1. Boxwoods
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Trent (and Jota, if fit) are probably the only players I'd be keeping. Maybe Bowen too. I brought Ramsdale in this week and already wish I'd opted for Sa.

              Open Controls
      2. Tambling5
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Going to wild card in 28, and for -4 had front 7 of Mahrez, Son, Bruno, Bilva and Bowen, Maupay and Antonio for 27. However back 3 devastated with only Cancelo and a dropped Sanchez, injured Webster and 2;nonstarters.
        Putting in Mee and Tarkowski in is a no-brainier right, as both nailed and 4 points each from both games breaks even, with a potential better upside?
        Yes or No ? If no, why?

        Open Controls
      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Hwang soooo close

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Big Ramsdale save!

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          How is Hwang playing in general? Worth buying for GW27 and third bench thereafter?

          Open Controls
      4. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Arsenal so wasteful and Wolves a whisker away from second goal

        Open Controls
      5. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        DDG
        Dalot, Cancelo, TIERNEY
        Foden, Trossard, Bowen, Cornet^*
        Antonio, Dennis, Watkins

        RAMSDALE, ROBERTSON, TAA, SALAH

        Caps = Blanks
        ^ = Double
        * = Doubt

        1 Ft 0,1 ITB and all Chips.

        If I WC next GW is it better to try and save FH this gw?

        Open Controls
      6. fusen
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Taking Salah's score off your total score, what do you have?

        My awful DGW is leaving me with 42 which includes 7 doublers, ignoring Salah...

        Open Controls
        1. fusen
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cornet and Edouard shouldn't really be called doublers tbh, probably not even SGWers 🙁

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          56 and Gallagher points wasted on bench, again.

          Open Controls
        3. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          41 so far....only Dennis and Bruno delivered

          Open Controls
        4. Abaddon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          72. WC

          Open Controls
        5. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think you need to give yourself a sub and Vice as captain to compare it to a normal GW score

          Open Controls
        6. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          40 if I account for the hit. Red arrow too.

          Open Controls
        7. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thought the WCers may have made a mistake this GW, but Andy is on 142+ assuming this Wolves CS comes in and thus 86 ex Salah.

          Open Controls
        8. Riverside Red
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          26 up to now...absolutely abysmal from Arsenal, City, WHU and Villa

          Open Controls
        9. Buck The Trent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          160 - 12 hit - 84 = 64
          Plus whatever Tierney, Saka & Sa get tonight

          Open Controls
      7. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        I don’t care who scores it, but someone wipe this Wolves CS

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not happening

          Open Controls
      8. IL Fantasista
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Os Hwang a trap?

        Open Controls
        1. IL Fantasista
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          *Is

          Open Controls
        2. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Well he’s something that rhymes with trap!

          Open Controls
        3. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Should have had a second goal but I’d steer well clear

          Open Controls
        4. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I have to buy a cheap forward for GW27 and third bench fodder over the rest of the season. Broja is my main forward, second bench is Dennis. I am debating between Hwang, JRod, Pukki and Sargent.

          Open Controls
      9. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Get Pepe on. Even though he’s awful too.

        Open Controls
      10. Kaneyonero
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Can't wait for an OMG Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Will cancel out my Saïss cs, but ownership makes me pray for Wolves to hold

          Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          prefer a Boom Xhaka Laca

          Open Controls
      11. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Lacazette playing left back FFS

        Open Controls
      12. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        A. Kilman
        or
        B. Coady

        Open Controls
      13. Claudio555
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who’s the cheapest playing goalkeeper?

        Open Controls
      14. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lacatalent

        Open Controls
      15. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Semedo down hurt 58'

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Hammy but time wasting to 60'...

          Open Controls
      16. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Semedo owners hard down by

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why? He's gonna make 60 mins it looks like

          Open Controls
          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Might make it by seconds

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Might make it by minutes. Wolves keen to waste every second.

              Open Controls
      17. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Congrats on the Wolves CS.

        Open Controls
      18. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Semedo 59:53

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          60:11 by my watch

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            just now

            If it's when the board goes up

            Open Controls
          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Amazon express delivery needed!

            Open Controls
        2. Gizzachance
          • 7 Years
          just now

          So 60th minute ?

          Open Controls
      19. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Semedo off the pitch 59:59

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ouch.

          Open Controls
        2. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Substitution made past 60 though

          Open Controls
      20. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who is Samedo's replacement?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Jonny

          Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Jonny

          Open Controls
      21. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Semedo off

        Jonny is back

        Open Controls
      22. Releasebreaks
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is that CS or not

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Unfortunately they don’t round minutes up.

          Open Controls
        2. HonestBlatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Was off the pitch before 60:00 so it shouldn't be CS

          Open Controls
          1. Fergie's Hair Dryer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            sub came on at 60:16

            Open Controls
      23. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Next gw I mean

        Open Controls
      24. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Loving this game, if Wolves keep gunners out they will have earned it!

        Open Controls
      25. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Any reason why there’s no ESR?

        Open Controls
      26. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough Luck seMUDo owners

        Open Controls
      27. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Laca, Saka and Tierney 60 mins. Every cloud.

        Open Controls
      28. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        What happened to Hoever?

        Open Controls
      29. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Semedo off pitch at 59:52. Jonny on at 6:13.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Non owner but that's a CS then right, wasn't subbed off until after 60

          Open Controls
      30. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Semedo CS given

        Open Controls

