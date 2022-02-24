Arsenal v Wolves team news: Smith Rowe ill, Martinelli returns

The curtain comes down on an epic Double Gameweek 26 this evening, with many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers hoping to further boost triple-digit scores.

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 19:45 GMT, with the winner set to move fifth in the Premier League table. The Gunners will also move into that spot with a draw.

As for the team news, it’s one change apiece from the weekend games.

Gabriel Martinelli returns from suspension for the hosts to take the place of Emile Smith Rowe, who is ill.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is absent again with a recurrence of the calf problem that kept him out recently.

Bruno Lage also makes one alteration from the side that were victorious against Leicester City on Sunday, and it’s an attacking change.

In comes Hwang Hee-chan for the benched Leander Dendoncker, with the South Korea international making his first league start since December.

There is plenty of interest in this fixture from an FPL perspective, with the table below from Live FPL showing the ‘effective ownerships’ of Arsenal and Wolves players inside the top 10,000:

The Gunners won the reverse fixture of tonight’s match just two weeks ago, with Martinelli seeing red for two quickfire bookings.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Hwang, Jimenez, Podence.

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Gomes, Dendoncker, Cundle.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT