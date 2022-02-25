Southampton v Norwich team news: both sides unchanged

Gameweek 27 gets underway this evening as Southampton play host to Norwich City at St Mary’s Stadium.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the same starting XI that beat Everton 2-0 in Gameweek 26.

That means Tino Livramento gets another start at full-back, with Romain Perraud – who missed that match after testing positive for Covid-19 – named as a substitute.

Further forward, Armando Broja is paired with Che Adams up front, with Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi deployed in behind in Hasenhuttl’s 4-2-2-2 formation.

Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Lyanco (hamstring) and Nathan Tella (groin) remain out.

Opponents Norwich are also unchanged, with Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica flanking Teemu Pukki in Dean Smith’s 4-3-3 system.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul, meanwhile, has recovered from a shoulder injury and is named on the bench, which means Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are the only injured players, and will remain out for some time.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Diallo, Walcott, Valery

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Sargent, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Rowe

