Dugout Discussion February 25

Southampton v Norwich team news: both sides unchanged

Gameweek 27 gets underway this evening as Southampton play host to Norwich City at St Mary’s Stadium.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the same starting XI that beat Everton 2-0 in Gameweek 26.

That means Tino Livramento gets another start at full-back, with Romain Perraud – who missed that match after testing positive for Covid-19 – named as a substitute.

Further forward, Armando Broja is paired with Che Adams up front, with Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi deployed in behind in Hasenhuttl’s 4-2-2-2 formation.

Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Lyanco (hamstring) and Nathan Tella (groin) remain out.

Opponents Norwich are also unchanged, with Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica flanking Teemu Pukki in Dean Smith’s 4-3-3 system.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul, meanwhile, has recovered from a shoulder injury and is named on the bench, which means Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are the only injured players, and will remain out for some time.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Diallo, Walcott, Valery

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Sargent, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Rowe

  1. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dunk Dennis Weghurst

    
  2. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Next week is difficult - I have no one to sell to bring in DGWers.

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, Laporte, Ait Nouri²
    Salah, Mahrez, Son
    Dennis², Broja²
    (Foster², Gallagher, Bowen, JRod)

    
    1. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would sell Laporte, Mahrez, Bowen.....

      So many options.

      
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sell City assets before a derby while they are fighting for the title and the opponent is crippled? Nah, that would be foolish.

        Bowen, I think is a good sale but then there's no place for the replacement on the pitch.

        
    2. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think it will be the same for many teams. A few DGWers should be fine I reckon

      
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Laporte, Mahrez, Bowen can all go.

      If you're replacing them with double gameweek assets it'll be worth.

      
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        See above. Do you think its a good move to sell City assets before a derby, especially since Man United has been poor lately and Liverpool is closing up the point gap and leading the goal difference?

        
  3. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Weghorst 150% EO
    Broja 90% EO

    lol its wild

    
  4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Didn't use my FH. Still at 76% template. Not that ugly!

    
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      48% here. Bum is chewing my seat

      
    2. james 101
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same. 2 left.

      
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Huge advantage I think. I have 2 too. Might not need it in 30 too if West Ham beat Southampton in the FA game.

        
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Template rating of 77% and no FH. Interesting

      
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not bad

        
  5. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Can’t believe I’ll be hiding behind the sofa from Burnley defenders this week

    
    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I captained Pope lmao

      
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sad thing is that’s probably genius

        
        1. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          😀

          
    2. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Expecting them to concede in both games

      
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bowen at ~50% EO.

    Huge player for determining this GW for many!

    
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Would love a parting gift

      
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      My entire GW depends on how City perform. Both my ML rivals are heavy on City. One has captained Mahrez. The other KDB.

      
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      For me, I am banking on my Manchester City assets. Going all in with Mahrez (C), Cancelo and Laporte.

      
    4. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Time for last brace before Coutinho comes in

      
  7. -GK22-
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Didn’t Norwich ruin the last Friday night game when we all had Watford DGW players! Hope Southampton smash then

    
  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    OOOfftt 3 skulls!

    Broja
    Son
    Kane

    
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      What?

      
  9. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    You’re right, well remembered.

    
  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    KDB 11% EO, please go mad lad!

    
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      This!

      
    2. Gunneryank
        7 mins ago

        Oh yes indeed!

        
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      45.46% of the Top 10K playing a FH this GW.

      
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Huge

        
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Red arrow for me then

        
      3. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        I saved mine for the last big dgw which comes closer to end of the season. Scared now…

        
      4. pundit of punts
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Wow

        I resisted and I’m 1k

        
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Zzzzzzzzz

          
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Change your name to Bragit of Brags lol

            
            1. Wild Rover
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Nearly every post is a brag or rank mention 😆

              
              1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                I know Rover … it’s like a sickness lol

                
        2. the axolotl
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          humblebrag much?

          
        3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            just now

            Uh oh. Unlucky.

            
          • pundit of punts
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Why jealous, you two? 😛

            
      5. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Is it just me, or does this Weghorst hype stir some ptsd from that time when everyone captained Dennis…?

        
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          If Dennis' nightmare is repeated then the game is rigged 😛

          
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Difference is, Dennis had the underlying numbers to justify the armband. Weghorst doesn't.

          So, Weghorst will succeed. 😉

          
          1. Miniboss
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I see the logic here, and in fpl it makes perfect sense.

            
      6. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I didn’t hear any news on Guaita and he is no longer flagged. Is he ok?

        
      7. pundit of punts
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        FH ACTIVATED

        Sa
        TAA - Saiss - Coady
        Salah - Coutinho - Raphinha - JWP
        Ings - Broja - ASM

        Ramsdale - Mane - Digne - Alonso

        Gotta spend the money somewhere. Put it on my bench. 😀

        9 DGWers + Salah + TAA

        Thoughts? 🙂

        
        1. Mata of opinion
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm doing the same thing but going all in! Got sarr+cash instead of TAA and salah. Have about 12 million itb

          
        2. the axolotl
          • 10 Years
          just now

          such a douche

          
      8. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        I took a hit and still didn't get a single Burnley player in. Lord have mercy on me

        
        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Same here!

          
        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            6 mins ago

            Should be fine!

            Who did you go for instead?

            
          • banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I am banking on the opposite. All template FH teams brought 3 Burnley players including captains. I am expecting them to score a combined 12 points, and I believe I will get a major rank boost simply by not having any of them and a goal from my captain.

            (disclaimer, I have JRod of all Burnley players, if it counts).

            
          • Boberella
            • 5 Years
            just now

            A guy in my ML did FH and didn’t bring in any Burnley players! I have no idea why

            
        3. Shark Team
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think Norwich fans should be happy
          Watching 1 season of good football and 1 season of PL football and repeat

          
        4. Patio Kev
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Come on Norwich - Wipe those clean sheets please at least.

          
          1. Royal5
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            -1

            
          2. keefyefc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            With a Williams assist
            Before I sell him to Livra next week

            
          3. Gunneryank
              4 mins ago

              No! 🙂

              
          4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              7 mins ago

              I’ve not watched any SOU or BUR games, but from the articles and analysis and comments, I feel like Broja and Weggy play similar roles? Almost typical #9s? Which, like Firmino, is great for their team and great football - but hampers FPL prospects?

              Ooooor chatting rubbish?

              
              1. ChelseaGuy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Weggy is definitely more of a goal scorer than provider

                
            • Royal5
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Terrible defending by Bednarek

              
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              1 from 1 any good?

              
              1. ChelseaGuy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Matching the average per player

                
              2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  just now

                  bossing it

                  
                • The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Humble brag: 2 from 2

                  
              3. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Livra Lively.

                
              4. FCSB
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Non owner, but Livramento haul incoming

                
              5. George Agdgdgwngo
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                Anyone considering the Wildcard tonight?

                
                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  No way, just realised I’ve overloaded with good players. Perils of Liv and Ars players coming off the bench

                  
                2. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Yea actually to get some players before price rises

                  
              6. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Looks like Broja the new J.King

                

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.