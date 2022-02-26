146
Community February 26

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers

146 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini league winner Les Caldwell.

Due to the unforgiving Thursday-Friday turnaround between Gameweeks, we’re bringing you TGATG a little later this week!

“Mo mo, mo mo mo mo, mo mo mo mo

Mo mo, there’s mo limit!”

You didn’t need the lyrical genius of a Belgian/Dutch dance act to tell you that this was a week for limits to be broken as the number of FPL managers crossed the 9 million threshold, centuries became the norm and that man Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) etched his name in Triple Captain history.

Before all that, there were a frantic few hours before the deadline with the announcement of the doubles in Gameweek 28 and 29 leading to last-minute Wildcards and significant divergence in our chip strategies. FPL planning just got interesting again!

Some massive scores but Joe was our top performer this week with an uncharacteristically aggressive minus eight paying off as Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) came in to carry him to 140 points after hits, and obviously, a certain Egyptian helped as well.

It was enough to see him above Mark Sutherns, who is still lurking at the bottom of this very competitive mythical mini-league despite his Wildcard, although he did at least benefit from the well-timed Nelson Semedo (£4.8m) 61st-minute substitution which banked him some clean sheet points.

Meanwhile, Fabio continues to stretch his lead over Az, and now moves up to 1,623rd and surely Burnley is now his happy place with Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) and Nick Pope (£5.4m) his haul heroes.

WILDCARDS

Some hastily prepared overhauls were orchestrated this week by five of our managers. The full ins and outs are below:

Mark Sutherns
  • IN – Foster, Robertson, Tierney, Kilman, Semedo, Son, Saka, Salah, Coutinho, Broja, Saint-Maximin, Jimenez
  • OUT – De Gea, Dalot, Dunk, Regulion, Cancelo, Martinelli, Mount, Foden, Jota, Antonio, Ronaldo, Dennis

Mark went with a dozen changes to his team with triple-ups on Arsenal, Liverpool, and Wolves. Most were as you would expect but Allan Saint-Maximin’s (£6.9m) name made me cause to pause – will this be a stroke of genius?

FPL General
  • IN – Robertson, Saiss, Tierney, Digne, Salah, Saka, Coutinho, Ramsey, Kane, Jimenez, Broja
  • OUT – Cancelo, Livramento, Cucurella, Dawson, Martinelli, Fernandes, Bowen, Jota, Ronaldo, Antonio, King

Triple-ups again on Liverpool and Arsenal but also Aston Villa rather than Wolves, as Lucas Digne (£5.1m), Phillipe Coutinho (£7.3m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) join the troops. He is also the only Wildcarder to go with Harry Kane (£12.2m), so it looks like the next few weeks will see FPL General make his move to catch Fabio and Az.

Geoff Dance
  • IN – Sa, Foster, Tierney, Robertson, Coady, Digne, Salah, Saka, Raphinha, Son, Ramsey, Jimenez, Lacazette, Broja
  • OUT – De Gea, Steele, Coufal, Cancelo, Rudiger, Regulion, Jota, Bowen, Foden, Mahrez, Fernandes, King, Dennis, Watkins

The Canadian Kingpin is another one to follow the Wildcard template but he went with Jose Sa (£5.2m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m), so probably didn’t appreciate the winning Arsenal strike on Thursday night being chalked up as an own-goal.

Tom Stephenson
  • IN – Sa, Dubravka, Van Dijk, Saiss, Tierney, Salah, Raphinha, Son, Ramsey, Broja, Lacazette, Jimenez
  • OUT – De Gea, Foster, Dawson, Duffy, Cancelo, Gray, Fernandes, Bowen, Jota, King, Ronaldo, Antonio

Tom followed the Wildcard template but Virgil van Dijk’s (£6.7m) inclusion started on a high note and the addition of Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) may yet prove to be a smart purchase.

LTFPL Andy
  • IN – Sa, Dubravka, Dawson, Cancelo, Livramento, Regulion, Salah, Son, Ramsey, Raphinha, Saka, Jimenez, Lacazette
  • OUT – De Gea, Foster, Van Dijk, Tierney, Saiss, Digne, Bowen, Foden, Trossard, Fernandes, Jota, King, Ronaldo

Bizarrely, Andy had exactly the same squad as Tom so read as above whilst I try and work out who is copying whose homework.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

  • Az – Jimenez, Lacazette, Salah (Ronaldo, Antonio, Jota)
  • LTFPL Andy – Wildcard
  • Fabio Borges – Weghorst, Jimenez, Salah, Raphinha (Pukki, Antonio, Fernandes, Jota)
  • Joe Lepper – Saka, Robertson, Ramsdale (Jota, Regulion, De Gea)
  • Geoff Dance – Wildcard
  • FPL General – Wildcard
  • Les Caldwell – Cornet, Weghorst, Kane, Salah (Jota, Antonio, Ronaldo, Fernandes)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Podence, Saka, Salah, Robertson (Rashford, Fernandes, Jota, Keane)
  • Mark Sutherns – Wildcard
  • FPL Matthew – Jimenez, Salah (Ronaldo, Jota)
  • Neale Rigg – Jimenez, Salah (Ronaldo, Jota)
  • Tom Freeman – Salah, Coutinho, Ramsdale (Fernandes, Jota, Guaita)
  • Tom Stephenson – Wildcard
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Cornet, Salah (Bernardo, Jota)
  • Zophar – Jimenez, Salah (Ronaldo, Jota)

For those who didn’t Wildcard, there were hits all around with Joe, Magnus, Fabio and Les taking minus eights.

Fabio and Magnus both brought in four players and all of them returned for these two star managers, and Daniel Podence’s (£5.5m) goal stood out as a winning gambit for the Chess Grandmaster.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

  • De Gea (7), Foster (6)
  • Alexander-Arnold (15), Cancelo (10), Livramento (7), Digne (7), Tierney (5)
  • Salah (15), Bowen (11), Saka (8), Raphinha (8), Ramsey (6)
  • Jimenez (10), King (9), Dennis/Broja (5)

The template went through its own overhaul this week as Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m), Kieran Tierney (£5.1m), Saka, Ramsey, Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) and Armando Broja (£5.5m) all come in, along with Mo who is now owned by all the managers.

CHIP PLANS

Everyone seems to be up for a bit of chip chat so worth checking in on the current usage by The Great and The Good:

This week was split between the Triple Captainers and the Wildcarders. An early blow was struck by the Salah supporters but time will tell which group will win the day over the next few weeks.

It’s worth nothing all those that Wildcarded had both Free Hit chips at their disposal. Yavuz, FPL Matthew, Zophar and Az were the only ones with that second weekly overhaul chip who held their nerve, although Az has already stated he is pulling the trigger in Gameweek 28.

From the set-up of the teams, it looks as though the five Wildcarders will play their Free Hit this week but it’s also worth noting that Joe has also flagged he is using his second Free Hit this week despite not planning to Wildcard until the later stages.

Fabio, Magnus, and Tom are the most intriguing, but I suspect they are looking to navigate the doubles in Gameweek 28 and 29 without the aid of a chip. Perhaps the biggest question is whether they will hold their second Free Hit for Gameweek 30 or beyond.

Whatever happens, this has become a fascinating period of the season with very different approaches to the Wildcard. Before anyone dismisses the importance of getting your plan in place, it’s worth reminding ourselves of the impact of the first Wildcard on the fortunes of The Great and The Good.

The table shows the effect of the initial Wildcard on rank over the next five weeks, with some pretty colour coding for those of a more visual persuasion.

You can see from the above that whilst it set up the likes of Az, FPL General up for success it did also give others a steeper mountain to climb. So, think once, think twice, think three times before playing those chips.

CONCLUSION

Thanks again for reading along, the next few weeks look to provide compelling FPL action. Whichever strategy you take, remember it’s about the long game. Success or otherwise of your season can only be determined at the end of the campaign.

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

146 Comments
  1. dadoune30
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Really depends when you play them. After a WC, BB with +10 DGW has obviously more value.

    Open Controls
    1. G B
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I agree, if all your bench has a DGW that's 16 appearance points in the bank from the off. That's a high floor.

      I always my aim to combine those two chips in the latter part of the season.

      Open Controls
  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Amazing to see Eriksen might get some game time later. After a HEART ATTACK. Jazzed for him.

      Open Controls
    • MrJobby
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Anyone in the know
        Is Burn a nailed on stared for Newcastle now or is lascelles likely to come back in team ?

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          I'm pretty sure he's nailed. Schar is more likely to be benched when Lascelles plays.

          Open Controls
      • Parsnips
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Bowen cornet and weghorst > saka mount and Jimenez?

        Open Controls
        1. ILOVEBAPS
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      • Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        My team's had 8 green arrows in a row now!

        Open Controls
      • Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        This is going to be a huge let down.

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Haha why?

            Open Controls
          • G B
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            There's so much variance over a single gameweek, I'm almost expecting it.

            Gone quite punty on my FH because why the hell not 😆 Pure dice roll.

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              It's funny to play like that, not sure it's the best way longer term.

              Open Controls
              1. G B
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                I agree. But that's the beauty of a free hit, there is no long-term.

                The only punty thing I did really was choosing Sancho & Pogba over Bruno and Broja. Not a hugely crazy. Oh and the Sterling captaincy, that was a tad risky.

                Open Controls
          • Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            That's what she said

            Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Let's go Kane and Son!

          Open Controls
        3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Predictions for the game?

            3-1 (maybe 2) Spurs.

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              1-1

              No Raphinha, Son or Kane involvement…..

              Open Controls
              1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Predictions…. not wishful thinking haha

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    Wishful thinking would be no Raphinha points and a feast for son and Kane (on FH) … so don’t want Raph to do anything until my team reverts next week … come on son and Kane …. 6-0 spurs!

                    Open Controls
                • Eh, just one more thing ...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Ominous….

                  Open Controls
              2. ILOVEBAPS
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                2-1
                Kulu & Moura goals
                James goal.
                Son YC

                Open Controls
                1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    As Sonly this would’ve horrific

                    Open Controls
                    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        Captained, no less.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Bobby Digital
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      No Moura

                      Open Controls
                  • CONNERS
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 20 mins ago

                    1-1 wouldn't surprise me at all. Harrison and Hojberg.

                    Open Controls
                2. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Played my FH mostly because I wanted Son vs Leeds defence. Blank 100%.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Wasn’t planning to play mine … but with Salah Trent tierney and Ramsdale known blanks … then add the ugliest non playing front three in history .. Watkins king Eduard … add a sprinkle of dead cornet … and boom .. time to break out the first of the FH ….

                    So I’m pessimistic about my FH team, which on paper is good … but maybe I’m just trying to psych myself up with some reverse psychology….

                    Open Controls
                    1. Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      At this point we can only pray.God luck.

                      Open Controls
                3. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Doherty free hit punters rewarded

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.