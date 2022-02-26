889
Dugout Discussion February 26

Leeds v Spurs team news: Reguilon and Royal benched

889 Comments
Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, which gets underway at Elland Road at 12:30 GMT.

Looking at ownership figures among the top 10,000 FPL managers, the second and third-most-popular captaincy options of the Gameweek are involved in this fixture.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are backed with the armband by just over 10% and 5% of these Fantasy managers respectively, a long way short of the number that captained Wout Weghorst.

Both Son and Kane unsurprisingly start this afternoon and are part of a Spurs side showing two changes from the midweek defeat at Burnley.

Harry Winks replaces the injured Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, while Matt Doherty comes in for Emerson Royal at right wing-back.

Sergio Reguilon has to again be content with a place on the bench, while Lucas Moura misses out altogether with a reported injury.

Leeds also make two changes from the side that got thrashed by Liverpool on Wednesday, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente brought into the side after injury.

Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo are benched as a consequence, with Stuart Dallas taking up a more advanced role in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Forshaw, Harrison, James.

Subs: Roberts, Klaesson, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Kenneh.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Reguilon, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Bergwijn, Austin, White, Scarlett, Devine.

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Willock goal and an assist let's go!

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      *Wood 😉

      Open Controls
  2. Sterling Archer
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Kulu going in many wild cards?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He's a consideration alright - ok fixtures & a double

      Open Controls
  3. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Hoping Eriksen gets a run out today. That would be cool.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don't like the idea that he's playing pro football again. Think it's a bit selfish. What if it happens again? The whole thought makes me sick to my stomach.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Selfish? Eh?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          just now

          What about his family and teammates?

          Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        I understand that it might make people uncomfortable - and maybe it’ll feel weird to me too. I was watching live when he had his heart attack like many.

        I got trust he knows what’s best for him and his family. So I’m approaching it as a celebratory moment.

        Open Controls
      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        He must have had the best expert medical advice. I doubt he'd be accepted to play if there was that element of risk.

        Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yep, would love to see him back

      Open Controls
  4. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    30 from 2 without FH

    Just LOVE to see it oh yes I do

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Captained played ?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Kane

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don't you ever get tired? I know I do.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        My entire vocabulary is 6 phrases

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          just now

          lol - at least you have a good measure of yourself 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      All off us on FH deep in the mudd. Oh yes we are.

      Open Controls
  5. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/26/3pm-team-news-maguire-and-sancho-benched-as-elanga-starts/

    Open Controls
  6. MrJobby
      7 mins ago

      So with livramento first sub I was quite pleased that Dalot was benched but I imagine he’ll get a nice 5 min cameo at the end for a 1 pointer .
      Dalot of liv is my next permanent change ? Will Liv be dropped now Perraud is bakc ?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.