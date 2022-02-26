Leeds v Spurs team news: Reguilon and Royal benched

Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, which gets underway at Elland Road at 12:30 GMT.

Looking at ownership figures among the top 10,000 FPL managers, the second and third-most-popular captaincy options of the Gameweek are involved in this fixture.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are backed with the armband by just over 10% and 5% of these Fantasy managers respectively, a long way short of the number that captained Wout Weghorst.

Both Son and Kane unsurprisingly start this afternoon and are part of a Spurs side showing two changes from the midweek defeat at Burnley.

Harry Winks replaces the injured Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, while Matt Doherty comes in for Emerson Royal at right wing-back.

Sergio Reguilon has to again be content with a place on the bench, while Lucas Moura misses out altogether with a reported injury.

Leeds also make two changes from the side that got thrashed by Liverpool on Wednesday, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente brought into the side after injury.

Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo are benched as a consequence, with Stuart Dallas taking up a more advanced role in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Forshaw, Harrison, James.

Subs: Roberts, Klaesson, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Kenneh.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Reguilon, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Bergwijn, Austin, White, Scarlett, Devine.

