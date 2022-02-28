254
News February 28

FPL Daily: Vardy looking ‘sharp’, Cornet latest, Leeds appoint Marsch

254 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily.

VARDY BACK FOR LEICESTER

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) will be back in the squad for tomorrow’s Gameweek 27 fixture against Burnley. The veteran forward has been sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury, during which time Leicester City have not won a single Premier League game.

Discussing his return, Rodgers said:

“Yes, he’ll be available for the squad. Jamie Vardy will be back in the squad, which is great news for us. He’s looked sharp in the few days’ training he’s had so he’ll come in and play a part.

For us, we’re looking to finish the season strong. When we get one or two of these players back, of course that’ll make a difference for us. To have that level of mentality as well as the ability is very important for any squad. (Vardy is) a proven player at the level. He’s a top player at the level.

What you find with top players that have done it consistently is they have that mentality. When you have that back in your squad, of course that makes you stronger. To have him back, to be able to travel and feature, is great. That’s a huge boost for us.”

Elsewhere, Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) are fit and available, which means the Foxes have five players who remain out: Wesley Fofana (£4.3m), Jonny Evans (£5.4m), Timothy Castagne (£5.3m), James Justin (£4.9m) and Ryan Bertrand (£4.6m).

On a return for Fofana, Rodgers said:

“Not for this game. We’re just trying to schedule in the time we can bring him into the team. It’s difficult when you don’t have so many Under-23s games. He’s only been training a week or so and he’s looked fantastic. Over these next few weeks, we’ll try to schedule him into some game time. The great news is he’s looking very good in training. It’s hopefully a matter of time for him.”

Castagne, meanwhile, is a few weeks away, while Justin is expected back soon:

“(For Castagne), it’ll probably be another three weeks or so. He had the operation on his leg, but at the same time, he had his shoulder done because that has been an issue. Both recovery times were aligned. He’s back on the field, he’s doing his physical work, but we’re looking at maybe three weeks or so.”

“It’s just unfortunate that (Justin) came back (from an ACL injury) to pick up the injury, but he’s probably about a week or so away. He’s out on the field, working with the rehabilitation team, but hopefully in the next week he’ll be back.”

CORNET ‘FITTER AGAIN’

Sean Dyche told reporters on Monday that Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) is ready for tomorrow’s match against Leicester, whilst also providing an update on several other members of his squad:

“We’re waiting on Erik (Pieters), he got a tweak on his knee so we’re waiting on a scan. Dale (Stephens) missed out with a slight strain and will probably miss tomorrow. Charlie Taylor is fit and well and got half an hour at Palace. Westy (Westwood) is back and clear of Covid.

And Maxwel (Cornet) is fitter again after a knock on his foot – he’d only had one day’s training before the Palace game but has trained today. Vydra is also back on the grass but Johann (Gudmundsson) is longer term, he’ll be some weeks and he’s been incredibly unfortunate.”

MOURA REMAINS OUT AS CONTE DISCUSSES WING-BACKS

Antonio Conte expects to have the “same squad” as Saturday for Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough, with Japhet Tanganga (£4.2m), Oliver Skipp (£4.4m), Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m) and Lucas Moura (£6.4m) still out.

“It was the same, we have the same players, the same squad that we faced for Leeds. No Skipp, no Tanganga, no Moura, no Bentancur.”

The Italian tactician then went on to discuss Matt Doherty (£4.7m) and his other options at wing-back:

“He’s another player improving, working very hard and improved a lot. He’s a serious guy. I like him, if he plays or doesn’t play, his commitment and his attitude is always at the top. I think he’s improving a lot and he understood that in this squad he can have an important part for this team.

With Emerson on the right but also Doherty on the left he can give me a good alternative. I was pleased to see him perform at this level. It was the same for Sessegnon.

Now we have recovered Sergio Reguilon and also Emerson. We’re improving, we’re working hard. We have to use the defeats to learn, to continue to improve in many aspects, not only football aspects but also character and spirit and desire to be strong.”

PEP ON BERNARDO

In his FA Cup pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola didn’t have much to report on the injury front, but did discuss Bernardo Silva (£7.3m), who was deployed further forward at Everton, as Riyad Mahrez (£8.8m) had to settle for a place on the bench.

“The impact of Bernardo is so important. He is a player who likes to play inside. I think in the last few games we have struggled to find him in the middle, more outside. It depends on the opposition. Normally they try to close a lot of gaps inside.

Yeah, but sometimes we think he can make a boost for us. I think he (Bernardo) is a typical no 10 behind the striker, but the opponents we have faced in the last two closed the space there. It is the most difficult part of the pitch.

The last two games I play with KDB and Gundo and I wanted to use him (Bernardo) so I used him out wide. I tried to figure out the spaces to create a lot of problems for the opposition. He can drop to the right and left, and smell and try to be involved with the ball.”

LEEDS APPOINT MARSCH

Leeds United have appointed former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as their new head coach, pending international clearance.

After leaving MLS side New York Red Bulls in 2018, Marsch joined Leipzig as Ralf Rangnick’s assistant before being appointed at RB Salzburg in June 2019, where he enjoyed a successful spell, winning a league and cup double in his first season.

He then returned to Leipzig, this time as head coach when he took over from Julian Nagelsmann who left to manage Bayern Munich. However, he left the German club in December last year having won eight of his 21 matches in charge.

Marsch succeeds Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked on Sunday, with Leeds sitting 16th in the Premier League table just two points above the relegation zone. However, they are about to embark on a kinder run of fixtures, which includes a double-header against Leicester City and Aston Villa in Gameweek 28.

  1. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best option, assuming Chelsea DGW:
    A. T. Silva, Schär
    B. Digne, KWP

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Chelsea defender is very important but I don’t know if any start both except maybe Rudiger but if knew he started both then A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C rudiger & kwp ?

      Open Controls
  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    First to admit I never take big hits but what do you think about the following for GW28 (& set me up for 30) and possibly BB this week?

    Cancelo, Dalot Weghorst & Bowen > Rudiger Ait Nori JWP & Saint Max (-12)

    Leaving me with
    Ramsdale
    Rudiger TAA Robertson Ait Nori
    Salah JWP Coutinho
    Kane Broja Saint Max
    (Sanchez Saka White Ramsey)

    A. Is this worth -12?
    B. If so should I BB?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not worth the - 12. Ait Nouri isn't nailed, not sure about losing Cancelo and will ASM be fit?

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Could do Southampton def instead of Ait Nori. Could possibly push to Jimi too? Think a Chelsea def is v important with great DGW fixtures (and with Liverpool doubling in 29) I think Cancelo has to be the one to go?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Go with your gut on this one. There will be mixed opinions on whether to lose Cancelo or not.

          Open Controls
    2. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      My experience of BB has not been great so happy with 10-15 points. A -12 leaves you with very little gain, so no

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thing is it gives me 3 more players for GW 30 (where I and most would prob be taking hits anyway). So is it not better to take hit now and see how it works over 3 GWs?

        Open Controls
        1. Bruin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I know where you are coming from but the three players are more than likely 2 pointers each in GW 30. If Palace beat Stoke in the cup Newcastle won’t have a game in 30 & it would not surprise me if Southampton beat West Ham in the cup meaning JWP wont have a game. If Southampton lose I still can’t see myself doing a -4 to bring him in

          Open Controls
  3. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Despite WCing in GW26, and having a fairly good team to BB, i’m not entirely keen on Arsenal away to Watford, is it worth saving BB for GW36

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't think GW36 will be difficult to setup for BB and likely to have doublers on the bench

      Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same situation here.
      Have tierney and can move for chelsea defender.

      Bb36 is a gamble on the motivation of each team

      Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You dont think Arsenal can keep a CS against Watford who doesnt even try to attack anymore?

      Open Controls
  4. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one makes most sense?

    A) Ait-Nouri > Livra
    B) Bowen > Raph
    C) Ait-Nouri/Bowen > Livra/Raph (-4)
    D) Laporte/Bowen > Rudi/Raph (-4)
    E) Weg/Laporte > Livra/Jimi (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why sell Ait Nori with a double?

      Open Controls
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      So prob D

      Open Controls
    3. rjcv177
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    6. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      D out of those

      Open Controls
    7. Meechoo115
        just now

        D

        Open Controls
    8. Aaa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Is this squad in need of the WC yet?

      DDG/Foster
      TAA/Cancelo/Reguilon/Tierney/Ait Nouri
      Salah/Bruno/Bowen/Cornet/Ramsey
      Jimenez/Antonio/Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
          2 mins ago

          No way. Looks well set to navigate 28-30

          Bowen. Antonio. Reg out

          Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          No WC, sort out with 2-3 transfers

          Open Controls
      2. rjcv177
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hi guys.
        BB28

        A) keeping Mané
        B) funding Chelsea Def + mid with Mané and bowen

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
            2 mins ago

            Mane has the double. Still a regular starter. I would keep until a wildcard. I am

            Open Controls
            1. rjcv177
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I wildcarded him in

              Open Controls
          • nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Hold Mane for now

            Open Controls
            1. rjcv177
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Thkx. Worried on rotation

              Open Controls
        2. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          Hi.....I'm benchboosting this team. And using transfers for 30.

          Is Tierney to rudiger - 4 worth it?

          Rudiger has a double this week. But Tierney plays in 30. I'm quite nicely stocked for 30 tho.

          Worth the hit? Thanks

          Sa Dubravka
          Taa vvd saiss tierney digne
          Salah Saka raphinha coutinho ramsey
          Kane jiminez broja

          Open Controls
          1. Meechoo115
              24 mins ago

              I would do it as Chelsea defence much better than arsenal

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Thanks. I have exact cash for it

                Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Tierney also has a double in 29

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Good point....it improves bb28 team.....but technically weakens my 29 and 30 team....prob not worth it then?

                Open Controls
            • dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Same dilemma as me but between 28 and 30 you get 4 games for Tierney and 3 for Rudiger so I am saving until 31 I think.

              Open Controls
            • FantasyClub
              • 1 Year
              just now

              How are you so sure CHE has a double

              Open Controls
          2. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            Would you WC if you had this team? 5M ITB

            Foster/DDG
            VVD TAA Cancelo Keane White
            Salah Saka Bowen Coutinho 4.3
            Edouard King Lacazette

            Open Controls
            1. Meechoo115
                8 mins ago

                Nope. Teams looks well set for 28-30. Navigate through transfers.

                Bowen first to go along with Eduoard

                Open Controls
                1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Yeh the problem is I'd like Rudiger too but all my defenders have good fixtures

                  Open Controls
              • nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                No i wouldn't. Use the 5 mil to get someone premium. Laca - Kane would be a good start

                Open Controls
                1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks im just not sure if I rather get Kane or Son

                  Open Controls
              • Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Not enough changes to warrant a WC

                Open Controls
            2. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              Please help me out if you can guys. 2FT & 2.5 to spend.
              Ramsdale
              Cancelo TAA Digne
              Bruno Bowen Salah Saka
              Antonio ASM Dennis
              Livra - Ramsey - Dalot

              A. Would losing Antonio + Bruno be wise for maybe Kane and a midfielder to replace Bruno?
              B. Bruno - KDB & replace Antonio with?

              Cheers in advance

              Open Controls
              1. Meechoo115
                  17 mins ago

                  Antonio. Bruno. To Raph Kane

                  Open Controls
                  1. nico05
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Raph a great shout. I was initially torn between Mahrez, Foden & Jota. Do you think Raph is the better pick then?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Meechoo115
                        2 mins ago

                        Definitely. City boys single only and are rotation risks. Jota rotation risk

                        Open Controls
                        1. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Cheers that's a good point. Could i run more option past you please?
                          Bruno-KDB (surely the only guaranteed starter)
                          Antonio-Broja

                          Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Option A

                    Open Controls
                    1. nico05
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Cheers by doing that gives me 9.6 for a midfield replacement who would you go with?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Depends on chip strategy and if you need a player that plays in GW30. Wait and see how the FA Cup games go and confirm the fixtures in 30

                        Open Controls
                        1. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          I still have all chips available

                          Open Controls
                • BlzE_94
                  • 7 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  GTG?

                  Foster*
                  TAA Cancelo Robertson White
                  Salah Son Willock* Ramsey*
                  Kane Broja*

                  de Gea Odegaard Maupay Williams

                  Open Controls
                  1. nico05
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Looks good to me! Nice team

                    Open Controls
                    1. BlzE_94
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Thanks!

                      Open Controls
                  2. Meechoo115
                      3 mins ago

                      Could sell Maupay to Wood

                      Open Controls
                      1. BlzE_94
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Maupay has a dgw coming up

                        Open Controls
                        1. Meechoo115
                            1 min ago

                            Wood has two

                            Open Controls
                      2. Tonyawesome69
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Good team with strong FPL picks.

                        Open Controls
                    • sentz05
                      • 5 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      RMWC
                      Dubravka Foster
                      TAA Rudiger Coady Livra Tierney
                      Salah Fraser Mount Saka Martinelli
                      Adams Kane Jimi

                      Open Controls
                      1. Meechoo115
                          1 min ago

                          Looks good to navigate 28-30. But then don’t know

                          Open Controls
                        • Finding Timo
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Looks good although I am
                          Going Wilcock over Fraser

                          Open Controls
                        • Tonyawesome69
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Depends on how the FA Cup games goes as this may change the WC draft

                          Open Controls
                      2. rjcv177
                        • 6 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        BB28
                        Who's at risk?

                        Ramsdale, dubravka
                        TAA, coady, saiss, digne, tierney*
                        Salah, Mané, saka, Coutinho, bowen*
                        Jimenez, broja, s-maxim*

                        Open Controls
                        1. banskt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Two things at risk: 1) ASM injury, 2) lack of Cancelo.

                          Looks great otherwise.

                          Open Controls
                          1. rjcv177
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Cancelo is a sacrifice i had to make
                            Maxim is gold IF he comes back.

                            I'm worried on bowen and tierney

                            Open Controls
                      3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                        • 8 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Is it racist to make Ted Lasso jokes?

                        Open Controls
                        1. noquarternt
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          Who is Ted Lasso?

                          Open Controls
                      4. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        19 mins ago

                        A) Adam’s & Ramsey B) Broja & countinho C) Broja & Ramsey and save money ITB?Thanks

                        Open Controls
                        1. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          I like C unless you're set on the the rest of your team

                          Open Controls
                          1. Finding Timo
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Thanks thinking c to give me money to upgrade in next few weeks

                            Open Controls
                        2. Tonyawesome69
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          C

                          Open Controls
                          1. Finding Timo
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Thanks

                            Open Controls
                      5. Silecro
                        • 4 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        Is Kane worth bringing if I have Son already?
                        Would also mean missing out on Chelsea assets

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 3 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Kane is a better FPL asset than Chelsea players at the moment

                          Open Controls
                        2. Street Friend
                          • 10 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Think it’s a great shout and great differential

                          Open Controls
                        3. Finding Timo
                          • 1 Year
                          11 mins ago

                          I am getting both

                          Open Controls
                        4. Meechoo115
                            9 mins ago

                            Hard to say without looking at wider team and chips.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Silecro
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Foster, Sanchez
                              TAA, Cancelo, Digne, Livra, Mee
                              Salah, Son, Foden, Bowen, Saka
                              Watkins, Dennis, Broja

                              1ft, 2.2 itb
                              All chips intact except TC

                              Open Controls
                        5. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          Best mid to bring in 9.6 & below
                          A. Raphina
                          B. Jota
                          C. Foden or Mahrez
                          D. Mount

                          Open Controls
                          1. Finding Timo
                            • 1 Year
                            1 min ago

                            A short term

                            Open Controls
                            1. nico05
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Thanks

                              Open Controls
                          2. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            C. long term

                            Open Controls
                        6. Street Friend
                          • 10 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          Any transfers to get in Rudiger?
                          3.1ITB. BB active. 1FH left plan to save for 33

                          A) VVD to Rudiger
                          B) White to Rudiger
                          C) Saka to Mount
                          D) No transfer have 2FT in 29

                          1) Bench boost
                          2) don’t bench boost

                          Dubravka*
                          TAA Saiss* Coady*
                          Salah Son Ramsey* Raph*
                          St Max* Broja* Jiminez*
                          (Ramsdale white VVD Saka)

                          Open Controls
                          1. Meechoo115
                              4 mins ago

                              I would do White to Rudi and deffo BB

                              Open Controls
                            • Tonyawesome69
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              B1

                              Open Controls
                          2. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            How is everyone doing today?

                            Reminder: think again before you buy your Chelsea mids, do not ignore Cancelo and the Manchester City mids.

                            If you are on a WC: Leeds/Villa/Southampton are good for short term but honestly, buy triple Liverpool / ManCity + double Arsenal / Chelsea - they will definitely score more points long term.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 3 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              I would ignore the City mids unless going with KDB. Grealish and Jesus back makes it hard to predict the attackers. Also no DGWs

                              Open Controls
                            2. POTATO
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              I have 2 City defenders but with no extra fixtures and European matches causing rotation anxiety there is no way I'm tripling up on them.

                              Open Controls
                          3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                              5 mins ago

                              Is it time to WC this lot?

                              Ramsdale, Sanchez
                              TAA, Digne, Livra, Williams, Johnson,
                              Foden, Salah, Pogba, Jota, Bowen
                              Kane, Weghorst, Broja

                              Can't see it being better than 'ok' for next 2 weeks of doubles. And GW30 is a mess.

                              Open Controls
                            • Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              4 mins ago

                              Are people going to FH30?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                                  2 mins ago

                                  I'm a fan of FH in the Double GWs where I don't have enough doublers. That way you're using the chip for positive extra double points rather than catching up on single ones.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Finding Timo
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    Oh ok cheers- guess May end up taking few hits

                                    Open Controls
                                • Tonyawesome69
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  It's team dependant. Teams that WC26 and 28 can probably easily navigate 30 without a chip.

                                  It also depends on the results from the FA Cup games this week

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Finding Timo
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    Ok cheers

                                    Open Controls
                              2. POTATO
                                • 1 Year
                                1 min ago

                                I have 2FH, good idea to use one in GW30 and ignore who has fixtures that week? Not sure I'd want to be stuck with a team made up of mostly GW30 players just to field 10 or 11 that week.

                                Open Controls

