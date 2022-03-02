594
Members March 2

More new additions to the FFScout Premium Members Area

594 Comments
Share

Last month we brought you news of the long-overdue addition of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points to our Premium Members Area, as well as a new filter that allows users to block certain kinds of content.

We’ve got some more tweaks and developments to reveal now and it’s all thanks to the ongoing hard work of matzi11a and TopMarx behind the scenes.

Remember, if you’d like to ‘try before you buy’ with this or any other feature of the Premium Members Area, we continue to offer a free trial.

  • Attacking Returns column added to ‘Fantasy Stats’ (for midfielders, forwards, all players and all outfield players)
  • Returns column added for goalkeepers and defenders (returns = goals + assists + clean sheets + penalty saves)
  • Column for ‘Assists’ updated to Opta Assists (this plus Fantasy Assists, which covers things like shot rebounds and penalty awards, gives Total Assists)
  • Non-Penalty Goals and Non-Penalty Goal Involvement added to the ‘Expected’ tab
  • In the ‘Set Pieces’ tab, Crosses From Free Kick and Successful Crosses (Free Kick) are added to ‘Assist Potential’
More new additions to the FFScout Premium Members Area
  • Double-Digit Hauls added to ‘Fantasy Stats’

Keep your eyes peeled for more developments in the coming days and weeks, including:

  • Player ‘Blanks’ will be added to ‘Fantasy Stats’
  • ICT Influence, Creativity, Threat and Index will be added to ‘KPI Attacking’
  • A ‘Minimum Appearances’ Filter will be added to ‘Filter Stats By:’ in Player Stats
  • A revamp of the ‘BPS Plus’ and ‘BPS Minus’ tabs so that managers can clearly see how a player’s BPS score is broken down

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]

594 Comments Post a Comment
  1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Chip advice please!

    Sanchez/Ramsdale
    TAA-Cancelo-Tomiyasu-Cucu-Konsa
    Bruno-Bowen-Ramsey-Gallagher-Son
    Maupay-Watkins-Weghorst

    Still got WC and 2xFH

    Do I

    A. FH this week, navigate 29 and 30 with FT and a few hits over the 2 gws then WC 31

    B. WC now, maybe FH 30.

    C. FTs and hits for 28, 29, FH 30 then WC 31.

    Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m honestly very lost, posted my team last page

      How many DGWers you planning to go in with 28 and 29?

      Open Controls
      1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        just now

        If I take A, which I am leaning towards, I’d probably have 8 or 9 this week,
        9 or 10 next week.

        Then probably only field 10 in gw30.

        Open Controls
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I know this may stupid question but Salah Must have every week even DGW 28 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes. Don’t think twice.

      Open Controls
    2. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      His PPM is more than double most mere mortals. Dont do it.

      Open Controls
    3. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m going without this week, will get him next week

      Open Controls
  3. StevenW
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Chasing in my ML, pull the trigger on Cancelo -> Rudiger?

    WC draft:
    Sa (Foster)
    TAA, Rudiger*, James, Silva, (White)
    Salah, Coutinho, Ramsey (Raph, Kulu)
    Kane, Jimi, Broja.

    Bench Raph? Raph -> Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think I’m going to

      Open Controls
      1. StevenW
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cancelo to Rudi & Triple up? I like the bravery!

        Open Controls
  4. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Robbo + Ramsey
    B) Kilmam + Coutinho

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Thx

      Open Controls
  5. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    So who is playing GW30?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes
      Who, who, who, who, who?
      Who let the dogs out

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Who who who who

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      ars wol avl lee bre lei tot whu

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thxxxx

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Liverpool through. Liverpool vs United is OFF in BGW30. Baring a shock Everton loss, BGW30 will have 4 games;

    Wolves vs Leeds
    Villa vs Arsenal
    Leicester vs Brentford
    Spurs vs West Ham

    (Watford vs Everton in waiting...)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheeers

      Open Controls
    2. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Might have to FH and get in some Kano and Vardo.

      Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who now play GW30?

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Above you

      Open Controls
    2. fricky_
        just now

        look up

        Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      When Is looking like best time to BB? Will 36 see a lot more DGWs than 28 or 29?

      Open Controls
      1. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        I think so

        Open Controls
      2. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Believe so. Saving it for them

        Open Controls
      3. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        depends how you can build a viable team in 36
        very tempted this week so I can go a bit cheaper on upcoming wildcard

        Open Controls
        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Iv already used WC only have FH and BB left so wondering if I should take a few -4 this week and BB or leave it until further down the line

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            exactly my dilemma
            very tempted to use it this week via -12
            would mean selling bowen who plays in 30 so this is what im deciding.
            not FH in 30 and only have 4/5 players right now

            Open Controls
    4. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Following tonight’s games are there any changes that you would make to this WC team

      Ramsdale Dubravka

      Rudiger Robertson Cancelo Walker-Peters Coady

      Salah Saka Ramsey Gordon Willcock

      Adams Kane Dennis

      1.3 ITB

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Get Trent

        Open Controls
      2. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Get James

        Open Controls
      3. MarvelouSuccess
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Willcock looks good for the next 2 gameweeks

        Open Controls
    5. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really confused, should I take out Cancelo for Rudi or Gray for JWP?

      Think City might have DGW ahead. I have four starters this DGW, Coutinho Coady Broja and Watkins. Dennis on bench as I don't think he will do anything

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        gray has to go. JWP or Willock good buys!
        cancelo to chelsea defender more a luxury move

        Open Controls
        1. MarvelouSuccess
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Problem is that JWP and Willock blank soon.

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            still think their next few games are worth more than gray. Easy move to someone in 30 like ramsay raphinha etc

            Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
          1 min ago

          Cancelo is a solid long term pick unlike Gray

          Open Controls
      3. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Anyone else thinking of a Liverpool Hokey Cokey Hokey?

        I’m thinking:
        GW28 - VVD to James
        GW29 - Digne to Matip
        GW30 - Matip to Dier/Amartey (& Broja to Antonio for a -4)

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. MarvelouSuccess
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Playing with fire locking in transfers in this game. Only takes 1 major injury somewhere else to throw your plans out.

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Nothing locked in - just an idea.

            Open Controls
        2. Goodnight Kiwi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Nope. Dropping Robbo on WC but keeping Trent in for sure

          Open Controls
      4. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        How this wc looking?

        Ramsdale, Dubraka
        Taa, Cancelo, Rudi, Digne, White
        Salah, Son, Willock, Ramsey, Martinelli
        Kane, Jimi, Borja

        Gives 8 starting in 30gw. Couple of free transfers should do it

        Open Controls
        1. fricky_
            4 mins ago

            No Wolves defense is interesting

            Open Controls
          • Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            What's your plan for starting 11 this week? Benching 3xArsenal I assume and one or Trent or Cancelo?

            Open Controls
        2. fricky_
            5 mins ago

            People on WC going for Son or Kane?

            Open Controls
            1. _Ninja_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. Goodnight Kiwi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yip, both for sure!

              Open Controls
            3. MarvelouSuccess
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Kane is the man. Easy switch to Vardy later.

              Open Controls
          • Heiro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Hi all,

            Moura & Dalot ---> Coutinho & Rudiger?

            Open Controls
            1. Goodnight Kiwi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yes. Ramsey and James also good options

              Open Controls
          • Return of the FF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Any thoughts here?

            Lloris, Sanchez
            TAA, Cancelo, Tierney, Digne, RAN
            Salah, Son, Bowen, Saka, Ramsey
            Jiminez, Broja, Edouard

            1FT, 2.3itb

            A. Edouard to Adams
            B. Ed to Laca
            C. Digne to X (Chelsea doubler?)

            Open Controls
          • Goodnight Kiwi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            A. Jimi and Martinelli
            B. Hwang and Saka

            Open Controls
          • unclesbasement
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Is it worth doing a -12 and bench boosting (will have no hits after playing it though). My team would be as follows:
            Ramsdale, Sanchez
            Rudiger,Trent,Cancelo,Kilman, White
            Raphinha,Salah,Saka, Son, Coutinho
            Hwang, Jimenez, Broja

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.