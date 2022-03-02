More new additions to the FFScout Premium Members Area

Last month we brought you news of the long-overdue addition of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points to our Premium Members Area, as well as a new filter that allows users to block certain kinds of content.

We’ve got some more tweaks and developments to reveal now and it’s all thanks to the ongoing hard work of matzi11a and TopMarx behind the scenes.

Remember, if you’d like to ‘try before you buy’ with this or any other feature of the Premium Members Area, we continue to offer a free trial.

Attacking Returns column added to ‘Fantasy Stats’ (for midfielders, forwards, all players and all outfield players)

Returns column added for goalkeepers and defenders (returns = goals + assists + clean sheets + penalty saves)

Column for ‘Assists’ updated to Opta Assists (this plus Fantasy Assists, which covers things like shot rebounds and penalty awards, gives Total Assists)

Non-Penalty Goals and Non-Penalty Goal Involvement added to the ‘Expected’ tab

In the ‘Set Pieces’ tab, Crosses From Free Kick and Successful Crosses (Free Kick) are added to ‘Assist Potential’

Double-Digit Hauls added to ‘Fantasy Stats’

Keep your eyes peeled for more developments in the coming days and weeks, including:

Player ‘Blanks’ will be added to ‘Fantasy Stats’

ICT Influence, Creativity, Threat and Index will be added to ‘KPI Attacking’

A ‘Minimum Appearances’ Filter will be added to ‘Filter Stats By:’ in Player Stats

A revamp of the ‘BPS Plus’ and ‘BPS Minus’ tabs so that managers can clearly see how a player’s BPS score is broken down

