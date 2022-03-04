846
Scout Picks March 4

FPL Gameweek 28 Scout Picks: Chelsea triple-up includes James gamble

846 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 28 ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation and are limited to £83.5m – the small, annual increase to the starting budget that you can read more about here – for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENDERS

Is Hwang Hee-chan

The game’s joint-highest scoring stopper, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jose Sa (£5.3m), gets the nod between the posts. Wolves previously went through a binary period whereby every score between Gameweeks 12 and 21 was either 1-0 or 0-0 and their defence kept six clean sheets out of a possible eight. The shut-outs have dried up of late, with their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally catching up with them after a season of overachievement.

A huge reason for this overachievement has been the form of, and 56 save made by, Sa, which has brought in 14 save points and eight bonuses. A promising Double Gameweek at home to both Crystal Palace and goal-shy Watford should be a great way for Wolves’ backline to get back on track.

Romain Saiss (£5.0m) follows Sa into the Scout Picks, with the Moroccan one of Wolves’ main aerial threats. Crystal Palace have made a habit out of conceding from set plays this season.

Chelsea’s upcoming games against Burnley and Norwich City are close to perfection as a double-header, notwithstanding the Clarets’ recent upturn in form. From a defensive point of view, the two fixtures particularly appeal: these sides are the lowest scorers in the division and, even during their recent purple patch, Sean Dyche’s troops have still only found the net on six occasions in their last seven games.

Thomas Tuchel’s cautious words on the fit-again Reece James (£6.2m) call into question the wing-back’s game-time in the league over the coming weeks but an injury to Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m), a midweek breather for James and the generous Sunday-Thursday turnaround has led to us taking a gamble on the England international. Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m), who has started every single top-flight match that he has been available for this season, is alongside him as a securer pick.

James averages 5.7 points per match this season, while only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) have registered more shots amongst defenders than Rudiger.

The ever-unpredictable Lucas Digne (£5.1m) is joint-second among FPL defenders for chances created since his Aston Villa debut, and now takes on Southampton and Leeds United in Double Gameweek 28. Steven Gerrard’s switch to a more compact 4-3-1-2 formation at Brighton on Saturday may have reigned in the Frenchman’s attacking instincts a little, but he still has a share of set pieces, whilst his team’s new, more defensive approach should boost his clean sheet prospects.

MIDFIELDERS

846 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you BB the following?

    Ramsdale, Saka, Ramsey, Cancelo

    (no WC left)

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      With that bench, I would.

    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Zaruto
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep, doubt you have a stronger bench this season

    5. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes

  2. smash
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    On a WC do we prefer...
    Ramsdale/cheapest playing wolves defender (Kilman?)
    Or
    SA/cheapest playing Arsenal defender (White?)

    Tinkering my team late at night is sending me doolally tbh

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Long term Ramsdale. Could swing either way to be honest.

    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rams/kil

    3. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      ST Sa, LT Ramsdale. So probably Ramsdale

    4. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Ramsdale

  3. Zaruto
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Raph or WP?

    1. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Raphinha

    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Raph over JWP

    3. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Raphinha

  4. steven8991
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Choose 1 to play:
    A. Targett
    B. King
    C. Antonio

    1. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Targett

    2. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Defo A

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    4. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  5. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which option

    A. Alt Nouri, Amartey, Jimi
    B. Saiss, Tierney, Hwang

    1. Zaruto
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers man

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B.
      because I don't like Wolves attackers, would bench them anyway. So, judging solely based on other players in the combos.

    3. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  6. Better Call Raul
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    How nailed is Livramento for the DGW and beyond?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Depends on KWP injury

  7. Teahupo'o
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    BB this gw or wait? Have WC.

    Sa
    TAA James Digne Saiss
    Salah Son Coutinho Raphinha
    Jimenez Broja

    (Dubravka, Saka Lacazette White)

    1. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      You basically got 2x Dubravka games and only 1 each for Arsenal players. My gut says save BB for the week after you WC

      1. Teahupo'o
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers. That's how I'm leaning as well.

    2. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't.
      Watford have tightened up and you can WC 35 for an excellent BB in 36.

      1. Teahupo'o
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Fair point on Watford. Cheers.

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Solid bench. I would use BB inspite of putting a lot of eggs in the Arsenal basket. Then you don't need expensive bench players on a WC and concentrate on a strong playing XI with cheap + nailed bench players.

  8. Bobjonesjnr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench Saka or Cancelo?

    Dubravka Rams
    Amartey TAA Cancelo Ait N Rudi
    Wilock Salah Ramsey Son Saka
    Weghorst Kane Broja

  9. sulldaddy
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Was on end pf page last time so trying again

    Going with
    Ramsdale
    Cancelo, AitNouri, Livra xxxx
    KdB, Salah, JWP, Ramsey
    Watkins, Broja

    Bench is Sanchez, Bowen, Weghorst, Dalot. 6.2 ITB
    FH, BB, WC, TC still left

    Selling Dalot for -4
    A. James
    B. Rudiger
    C. Tierney

    Im leaning James

    Any feedback appreciated!!

  10. Fred the Red
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Didn't think I'd ever ask this but start Cancelo or TAA?

    1. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Had the same problem, thought about it for about 4 seconds - TAA

    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      TAA

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Same problem, benching Cancelo

      Open Controls
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Think it’s time for bed. I’m now considering Toney.

    Yes no double (but can get an extra wolves), plays gw30

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t do it

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep best go bed mate

  12. HD7
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sa*
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Livra*
    Salah Foden Saka Ramsey*
    Jimi* Adams*

    Steer Tierney Bowen Scarlett

    Should Tierney replace one of the starting players?

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      No

  13. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    The second double for NEW is not a good one, don’t think I want a NEW asset for a double over a better longer term pick in a single

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Good move

  14. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Stuck on whether to FH or not? Original plan was to take -4 to sort below out this GW and use FH 30 + 33 and then WC35 and BB36. Thoughts? Plan is Mee + Bowen > Rudi + Willock

    Foster
    Livra - Cancelo - TAA
    Foden - Bowen - Son - Saka - Salah
    Weghorst - Broja

    (DDG) - Antonio - Lamptey - Mee

  15. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Swiss a better option than Kilman?

    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      *Saiss oops

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah if you can afford then definitely

  16. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play 1:

    1. Saka
    2. Ait nouri dgw

    Captain??

    1. Salah
    2. Rudiger

  17. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Would you bench boost this? Thanks.

    Sanchez Jota Tierney Saka

  18. DagheMunegu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Havertz or Raph?

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Raphinia

  19. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Lads Duffy to Silva/Alonso for a hit and bench Bowen? If so which one?
    Cheers.

  20. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    A fraser
    B willock
    C ramsey (have watkins)

  21. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Cancelo > James for a hit?

  22. Aksekladden
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Please bench two

    A) Saka
    B) Schar (dgw)
    C) Ramsey (dgw)
    D) Cancelo

  23. boroie
    • 3 Years
    just now

    What time does price changes happen?

