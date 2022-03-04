Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 27

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after GW27, when many Free Hits were played because of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea having no matches, but tripling up on Burnley’s DGW players and captaining one of them did not turn out as well as anticipated.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Srecko Kurtovic tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) for a 19th week but has slipped to 11th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Daniel Masson-Abraham tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a 20th week.

He is now fifth in the overall rankings.

This league is also open to all and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

Ryan Shade was the top scorer in February and should email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim his prize (an Amazon voucher).

He scored 421 points including three centuries in Gameweeks 24 to 27, with 100 (double-digit hauls from Jota, Coutinho, Bowen and captain KDB) in Gameweek 24, 102 (Wildcard, with hauls from Webster, Bowen, Fernandes, de Gea and captain Sancho) in GW25, 165 (Triple Captaining Salah, with additional hauls from Zaha, Weghorst, Robertson and Sancho) in GW26 and 58 (Free Hit) in GW27. He has risen from 763k after Gameweek 23 to 126k now.

MODS & CONS

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a 14th week and is now 4,206th overall.

Half the teams in this mini-league Free Hitted this week (average 59.8, top score 68), four of them Wildcarded (average 54.25, top score 61), and the rest did not play a chip (average after hits 50.6, top score after hits 72).

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 24th week and is now 114th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 27 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (‘LMS’, see https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 44, with 58 teams to be removed and 338 going through to Gameweek 28.

The highest scorer after hits was Phil Higson, whose Free Hit returned 72 points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs lost his sixth match in a row in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He still leads, but is now only three points ahead of Emerson Ciccarello.

Michael Cahill in League 5 Division 8 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 75 points out of a possible 81 and has risen to 7,115th overall.

TOPS AND VETS

James Ingram tops my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) for a third week and has risen to 75th overall.

Carl Evans tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, for a fifth week and is now 585th overall.

Grey Head (The Great and Good) has regained the lead from Jonathan Tan in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) and is now 1,432nd overall. He previously led after Gameweek 19 and is 468th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

But Jonathan does still top Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt), for a tenth week, and is now 1,692nd overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a ninth week and is now 7,519th overall.

Fábio Borges tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) for a fourth week and is now 2,171st overall.

Callum Croal has regained the lead from Richard Irving in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) and has risen to 7,994th overall. He previously led after Gameweeks 22 and 23 and is 35th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Daniel Gustafsson is the new leader of my January to May League (league code fy0acw) and has risen from 18k after Gameweek 20 to 961st now. He has had two previous top 10k finishes and is 546th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

GET INVOLVED

